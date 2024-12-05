DOSBox is een opensource programma waarmee een DOS-omgeving kan worden geemuleerd, waardoor het mogelijk is om oude software en spellen te draaien, die niet of niet goed meer werken op moderne computers. De laatste versie van DOSBox is echter alweer meer dan vijf jaar geleden verschenen. DOSBox-X is ontstaan als een fork en biedt naar eigen zeggen meer flexibiliteit en functionaliteit. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De changelog voor versie 2024.12.04 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

DOSBox-X 2024.12.04 Arrange memory device allocation so that it is possible to allocate up to about 3900MB of memory instead of 3500MB

Fix S3 LFB PCI base alignment error if system memory pushes it to a higher address

Fix EGA 640x350 4-color mode

Fix S3 VGA memory size reported through register CR36 to cap at 4MB and set the value correctly. This fixes a known issue where setting vmemsize to 8MB caused Windows 98 to report memory size as 2.5MB

Fixed a problem when VZ Editor is resident in PC-98 mode

INT 10: SVGA mode 0x6A does not exist on plain VGA hardware

INT 10: Fix mode 0x6A

Fix MMX/SSE instruction decoding, correct some mistakes in MMX emulation

IMGMAKE: Add -partofs option to allow control of where the partition begins in the image

IMGMAKE: Add -align option so that the FAT filesystem can be arranged for more optimal I/O on devices with larger sectors, such as modern 4096-byte/sector drives

IMGMAKE: Add -label option so that the generated FAT filesystem has the specified volume label

Log loaded .conf file

Supress redundant screen reports in log

Fixed mouse capture locking by middle button

Fixed toggling the menu option "Autolock mouse" did nothing

Fixed build failure with libc++ 19

Fixed fullscreen mode not responding when launched in TTF mode in Windows

Fixed crashes when changing floppies mounted by drive numbers on a booted guest OS

Fixed launching host programs with white spaces in path

Convert paths from relative to absolute when launching host programs in a mounted drive

Added an option not to pause after host program execution is completed

Fixed corrupted display when loading language files at launch

Fixed Z Drive path expansion to be case insensitive