DOSBox-X logo (79 pix)DOSBox is een opensource programma waarmee een DOS-omgeving kan worden geemuleerd, waardoor het mogelijk is om oude software en spellen te draaien, die niet of niet goed meer werken op moderne computers. De laatste versie van DOSBox is echter alweer meer dan vijf jaar geleden verschenen. DOSBox-X is ontstaan als een fork en biedt naar eigen zeggen meer flexibiliteit en functionaliteit. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De changelog voor versie 2024.12.04 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

DOSBox-X 2024.12.04
  • Arrange memory device allocation so that it is possible to allocate up to about 3900MB of memory instead of 3500MB
  • Fix S3 LFB PCI base alignment error if system memory pushes it to a higher address
  • Fix EGA 640x350 4-color mode
  • Fix S3 VGA memory size reported through register CR36 to cap at 4MB and set the value correctly. This fixes a known issue where setting vmemsize to 8MB caused Windows 98 to report memory size as 2.5MB
  • Fixed a problem when VZ Editor is resident in PC-98 mode
  • INT 10: SVGA mode 0x6A does not exist on plain VGA hardware
  • INT 10: Fix mode 0x6A
  • Fix MMX/SSE instruction decoding, correct some mistakes in MMX emulation
  • IMGMAKE: Add -partofs option to allow control of where the partition begins in the image
  • IMGMAKE: Add -align option so that the FAT filesystem can be arranged for more optimal I/O on devices with larger sectors, such as modern 4096-byte/sector drives
  • IMGMAKE: Add -label option so that the generated FAT filesystem has the specified volume label
  • Log loaded .conf file
  • Supress redundant screen reports in log
  • Fixed mouse capture locking by middle button
  • Fixed toggling the menu option "Autolock mouse" did nothing
  • Fixed build failure with libc++ 19
  • Fixed fullscreen mode not responding when launched in TTF mode in Windows
  • Fixed crashes when changing floppies mounted by drive numbers on a booted guest OS
  • Fixed launching host programs with white spaces in path
  • Convert paths from relative to absolute when launching host programs in a mounted drive
  • Added an option not to pause after host program execution is completed
  • Fixed corrupted display when loading language files at launch
  • Fixed Z Drive path expansion to be case insensitive

Versienummer 2024.12.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DOSBox-X
Download https://github.com/joncampbell123/dosbox-x/releases/tag/dosbox-x-v2024.12.04
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-12-2024 • 10:30

05-12-2024 • 10:30

14

Bron: DOSBox-X

blorf 5 december 2024 11:14
Wie krijgt dit goed fullscreen op een niet-4:3 scherm?
Anoniem: 57411 @blorf5 december 2024 11:26
Wie krijgt dit goed fullscreen op een niet-4:3 scherm?
Daar zijn verschillende mogelijkheden voor:
Door dosbox zelf: stel hem in op de native resolutie van je scherm, en zet de "aspect" optie op "true"

Door je video kaart: dosbox staat ingesteld op een 4:3 resolutie, zet in de configuratie opties van je video kaart dat je daar de "aspect ratio" wilt behouden.

Door je monitor: dosbox en videokaart staan op 4:3, zoek in de instellingen van je monitor de betreffende optie.

Let op dat andere opties, zoals bijvoorbeeld de "scaler" hier ook nog invloed op kunnen hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 5 december 2024 11:29]

blorf @Anoniem: 574115 december 2024 11:47
Ik heb een 1920x1080 scherm. In de dosprompt na alt-enter heb ik ongeveer 5 regels aan ruimte boven en onder, terwijl de meeste spellen links en rechts zwarte balken hebben. Als ik het goed heb werkt alleen de svga_s3 besturing. Moet het opengl worden?
Met Qemu nergens last van. Die schaalt SVGA gewoon naar alles.
Anoniem: 57411 @blorf5 december 2024 11:53
Kijk waarop de scaler optie staat; die kan namelijk forceren dat de uitvoer een veelvoud is van de geëmuleerde resolutie (om "halve pixels" te voorkomen).

Met "scaler op "none" en "aspect" op "true" zou de volledige hoogte van het scherm gebruikt moeten worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 5 december 2024 11:55]

blorf @Anoniem: 574115 december 2024 13:06
Scaler2x en fullresolution 1920x1080 en aspect=true lijkt te werken bij alles op 640x480. Sommige spellen gebruiken lagere resolutie intro-schermen enzo maar het valt wel mee.
Het 80x25 DOS scherm zelf is te klein maar ook geen idee wat voor resolutie dat is. Wel 25 regels maar er blijft ruimte over. Misschien willen ze geen TTF fonts voor de scroll-snelheid...
Seal64 @blorf5 december 2024 11:24
Niemand. Dat zal per game verschillen - sommige games schalen best aardig, maar zeker het oudere spul is gewoon gemaakt op CGA/EGA/VGA schermen en die waren allemaal 4:3. Dan heb je in de meeste gevallen al een source port nodig om 16:9 support toe te voegen, maar dan heb je Dosbox ook niet meer nodig.

Ik denk dat je veelal blij mag zijn dat je game gewoon pillarboxed op de volle hoogte van je scherm gaat draaien.
beerse @blorf5 december 2024 13:15
Het beste kan je daarvoor in de instellingen van je beeldscherm duiken. De beste kans heb je met beeldschermen die nog een vga-aansluiting hebben.

Vroegâh hadden beeldschermen instellingen die de invoer resolutie omzetten naar het beschikbare beeldscherm en daarbij kon je dan vaak in stellen hoe dat gebeurt: Randjes eraf, zwarte randjes er bij en vooral vervormen in diverse varianten. Ik herinner mij een oud beeldscherm waarbij je daar zelfs in kon combineren.
Ramoncito 5 december 2024 10:49
Jarenlang nog een oude '98/XP computer laten staan om die oude DOS spellen te kunnen spelen. Erg tof dat er mensen zijn die dit soort software nog maken, want inmiddels ben ik te oud om me nog te verdiepen in virtueel OS op nieuw spul.
Aerophobia1 @Ramoncito5 december 2024 10:52
Is waarschijnlijk een stuk makkelijker als je denkt.
Als in programma opstarten, ergens kleine virtuele partitie aanmaken.
en dan...

C:\
Waswat @Aerophobia15 december 2024 10:58
Niet voor dos/98. Afhankelijk van je cpu werkt virtualisatie daarvoor niet meer goed. En dat is nog los van de issues mbt te hoge kloksnelheid.

Emulatie is hetgene waar men op focussed tegenwoordig, naast the real deal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 5 december 2024 11:00]

Ramoncito @Aerophobia15 december 2024 10:58
Als ik een melding krijg dat een of andere virtuele dinges ergens niet werkt om een VM te kunnen installeren op een splinternieuwe gamerslaptop, en ik ben wekenlang aan het zoeken waarom, dan houdt het vanzelf een keertje op :|
IJpie 5 december 2024 11:29
Ik gebruik al jaren naar volle tevredenheid vDos om oud DOS boekhoudprogramma onder Windows (10) te draaien. Waarschijnlijk zal de functionaliteit elkaar niet veel ontlopen. https://vdos.info/index.html
Niettemin ga ik DosBox-X eens installeren om te zien hoe dat werkt :)
Troepje @IJpie5 december 2024 11:41
Ah vdos kende ik niet, maar blijkbaar alleen voor windows kan dat verklaren ;). Wel cool ding doet alleen text mode en lekker simpel.

Bij dosbox heb je ook grafische modi en kun je de kloksnelheid etc bepalen. (vroeger bij oude spelletjes, gingen ze uit van een bepaalde klok). Dat heb je met vdos blijkbaar niet.

Heb mij altijd erg vermaakt met doxbox :), veel plezier dr mee!
Server.1968 5 december 2024 13:23
Door DosBox kun je goed merken hoeveel sneller PC's wel niet geworden zijn sinds de DOS tijd. Heb zelf toen nog programma 's geschreven (geoptimaliseerd voor de 386) en berekeningen waar ik uren op moest wachten duren nu niet meer dan een minuut.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

