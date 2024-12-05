Versie 1.3.5 van RustDesk is uitgekomen. RustDesk is een opensourcealternatief voor programma's als TeamViewer en AnyDesk, met de mogelijkheid om een eigen relayserver op te zetten om zo een snellere verbinding te hebben en natuurlijk controle over je eigen data te houden. Installatie-instructies zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en Synology. De changelog sinds versie 1.3.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

RustDesk 1.3.5 Urgent fixes to Rustdesk 1.3.4 on opensuse leap 15.6 doesnt show gui main window any more, only kde tray icon and kde symbol, 1.3.3 worked flawlessly (#10180)

Unable to launch macOS client 1.3.3 or 1.3.4 because of missing referenced symbols in the objective-C dylib (OSX 12.7) (#10178) RustDesk 1.3.4 Added Mobile, key help tool, more keys (#10068) Changes "Untagged" tag uses the theme accent color (#10111)

Linux dynamic load libva for better compatibility (#10171) Fixes Windows (64-bits) 7 support (service pack 1 required, or install this patch) (#10102)

Linuxmint - window is not displayed (#10134)

Keyboard input issues after pressed F4: some letter redirected to dock icons (#10126)

Cannot drag the vertical slider in RustDesk GUI (#10106)

Android (Mouse Mode) swipe the gesture to the right and stop in place (#10084)

Rounded corners are opaque black after 1.3.3 (#10121)

Application crashes (mac) when typing anything in ID/Relay server fields (#7766)

Android app "Download new version" button is not clickable (#9407) RustDesk 1.3.3 Added Rotate ID3D11Texture2D (#9772)

Ensure cursor visible when software keyboard poped out (#9803)

Mobile clipboard support (#9950)

System sound of Mac arm (#10025)

"Untagged" to filter addressbook peers without tags (#10063) Changes Upgrade to Flutter 3.24 for better GPU compatibility (#5108)

Reverted Korean compose improvement because it causes wider problem of other languages (#9790, #9857)

Do not allow cursor out of canvas in mobile (#9811, #9827)

Remove y-pan limitation when soft keyboard appears (#9787)

Revert default codec back to AV1 (#9938) Fixes Refresh button when random password disabled (#9791)

Save / restore window position (#9875)

Mobile -> mobile, long press, etc (#9775, #9767)

Tap down trigger while two fingers scale (#9856)

Don't adjust canvas on gesture help show up and switch cursor mode etc (#9846, #9843, #9860)

Remember or configure different default display resolution per device (#9781)

The main interface cannot be displayed when using multiple monitors with different DPI (#6223)

Black screen when connecting to device with monitor off (#9884)

Audio cracked when streaming from Android to Windows (#9770)

Fix hwcodec decode failure (#9960)

One privacy mode 2 failure case (#9110)

File transfer won't do anything on empty folders (#9096)

hwcodec not working on Ubuntu 22.04 (#9532)

Android keyboard map mode workaround for swift keyboard (#10064)