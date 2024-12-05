Software-update: RustDesk 1.3.5

RustDesk logo (79 pix)Versie 1.3.5 van RustDesk is uitgekomen. RustDesk is een opensourcealternatief voor programma's als TeamViewer en AnyDesk, met de mogelijkheid om een eigen relayserver op te zetten om zo een snellere verbinding te hebben en natuurlijk controle over je eigen data te houden. Installatie-instructies zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en Synology. De changelog sinds versie 1.3.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

RustDesk 1.3.5

Urgent fixes to
  • Rustdesk 1.3.4 on opensuse leap 15.6 doesnt show gui main window any more, only kde tray icon and kde symbol, 1.3.3 worked flawlessly (#10180)
  • Unable to launch macOS client 1.3.3 or 1.3.4 because of missing referenced symbols in the objective-C dylib (OSX 12.7) (#10178)

RustDesk 1.3.4

Added
  • Mobile, key help tool, more keys (#10068)
Changes
  • "Untagged" tag uses the theme accent color (#10111)
  • Linux dynamic load libva for better compatibility (#10171)
Fixes
  • Windows (64-bits) 7 support (service pack 1 required, or install this patch) (#10102)
  • Linuxmint - window is not displayed (#10134)
  • Keyboard input issues after pressed F4: some letter redirected to dock icons (#10126)
  • Cannot drag the vertical slider in RustDesk GUI (#10106)
  • Android (Mouse Mode) swipe the gesture to the right and stop in place (#10084)
  • Rounded corners are opaque black after 1.3.3 (#10121)
  • Application crashes (mac) when typing anything in ID/Relay server fields (#7766)
  • Android app "Download new version" button is not clickable (#9407)

RustDesk 1.3.3

Added
  • Rotate ID3D11Texture2D (#9772)
  • Ensure cursor visible when software keyboard poped out (#9803)
  • Mobile clipboard support (#9950)
  • System sound of Mac arm (#10025)
  • "Untagged" to filter addressbook peers without tags (#10063)
Changes
  • Upgrade to Flutter 3.24 for better GPU compatibility (#5108)
  • Reverted Korean compose improvement because it causes wider problem of other languages (#9790, #9857)
  • Do not allow cursor out of canvas in mobile (#9811, #9827)
  • Remove y-pan limitation when soft keyboard appears (#9787)
  • Revert default codec back to AV1 (#9938)
Fixes
  • Refresh button when random password disabled (#9791)
  • Save / restore window position (#9875)
  • Mobile -> mobile, long press, etc (#9775, #9767)
  • Tap down trigger while two fingers scale (#9856)
  • Don't adjust canvas on gesture help show up and switch cursor mode etc (#9846, #9843, #9860)
  • Remember or configure different default display resolution per device (#9781)
  • The main interface cannot be displayed when using multiple monitors with different DPI (#6223)
  • Black screen when connecting to device with monitor off (#9884)
  • Audio cracked when streaming from Android to Windows (#9770)
  • Fix hwcodec decode failure (#9960)
  • One privacy mode 2 failure case (#9110)
  • File transfer won't do anything on empty folders (#9096)
  • hwcodec not working on Ubuntu 22.04 (#9532)
  • Android keyboard map mode workaround for swift keyboard (#10064)

Rustdesk

Versienummer 1.3.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website RustDesk
Download https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/releases/tag/1.3.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-12-2024 • 09:00
Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

05-12-2024 • 09:00

6

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: RustDesk

RustDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (6)

hoi3344 5 december 2024 10:15
Voordeel... met deze tool kun je bv inloggen op een machine waar een USB token in zit en een sign actie uitvoeren, zonder dat hij denkt dat je met RDP of bv. Teamviewer bent verbonden. Wanneer hij dat detecteert weigert hij het ronduit en moet je fysiek met een scherm/toetsenbord/muis werken zeg maar.. Met rustdesk is dat niet het geval en kun je toch remote inloggen en signen.
- peter - 5 december 2024 10:21
Was dit niet t programma waar een of andere Chinese server achter zat? Was een beetje sketchy allemaal.
Anonymoussaurus @- peter -5 december 2024 10:33
Dat was idd het geval, maar daarna hebben ze meerdere public servers gehad in de EU en VS. Nu ook, zie https://github.com/rustde...me-ov-file#public-servers.

Overigens zit ik zelf ook te denken om gewoon binnen WSL de server up-and-running te krijgen via Docker. Dan moet ik dus wel elke keer als ik iemand vanaf dezelfde machine wil helpen, de server eerst up brengen. Vereist iets meer stappen, maar ook weer geen ramp, en heb het dan in ieder geval self-hosted.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 5 december 2024 10:55]

GeroldM @Anonymoussaurus6 december 2024 00:36
Heb zelf redelijk vlot een Rustdesk server in een VM (Proxmox) geinstalleerd. De VM is behoorlijk klein, vanwege Ubuntu Server LTS zonder enige GUI of iets anders wat onnodig is. Zo'n beetje alle voordelen van een container, alsmede een VM.

Maken van een backup duurt een minuut of twee (naar een andere 'bare-metal' file-server, via 1 GBit/sec Ethernet). Terugspoelen van die backup (ja, ik test mijn backups) neemt tussen de 1 en 2 minuten in beslag.

Beide kunnen nog rapper, als ik betere/snellere hardware tot mijn beschikking had (het is hier in Zuid-Amerika wat dit betreft een beetje behoorlijk karig).

De reden waarom ik dit allemaal verkondig in deze post, ik heb al een paar keer mensen moeten helpen met problemen in hun Docker setups en waarbij ze niet goed met hun data in Docker containers zijn omgesprongen. Docker is helemaal niet grappig om mee te werken wanneer er iets mis is gegaan. Vandaar dat ik altijd hamer op het maken (en testen!!!) van backups.

Of dit bij jou van toepassing is, dat zal niet het geval zijn. Maar Docker is in mijn optiek te simpel in gebruik voor de ongeinformeerde/ongeinteresseerde leek die net wat te handig is voor zijn/haar eigen goeddoen. Dat en sommige commandos van Docker (voor reparatie) voelen behoorlijk arcane aan.
willemb2 @- peter -5 december 2024 11:17
Hou eens op met dat gerucht steeds weer te laten rondzingen. We zijn hier niet op Xitter.
arjandijk162 5 december 2024 09:53
wow, kende dit nog niet, ga eens testen

