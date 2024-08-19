Software-update: RustDesk 1.3.0

RustDesk logo (79 pix)Versie 1.3.0 van RustDesk is uitgekomen. RustDesk is een opensourcealternatief voor programma's als TeamViewer en AnyDesk, met de mogelijkheid om een eigen relayserver op te zetten om zo een snellere verbinding te hebben en natuurlijk controle over je eigen data te houden. Installatie-instructies zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en Synology. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Multi clipboard formats, html/rtf (#8733)
  • Send clipboard keystroke (#5451)
  • Active tab border (#8832)
  • MSI options of creation of desktop and start menu shortcuts (#8829)
  • Add client to address book/tag via command line (#7866)
  • Universal apk, ARM64 / ARM32 / X86_64 (#8941)
  • Unlock with pin (#7656)
  • Trust this device option for 2FA (#8513)
  • Rename File and Folder in file transfer window (#7758)
Changed
  • Keep window pos after new conn (#8834)
  • Vcpkg ffmpeg (#8764)
  • Remove autostart entry of --tray on Linux (#4863)
  • Use JNI MediaCodec-backed hardware codecs on Android which may fix some waiting for image (#8985)
  • Remove virtual displays on disconnection (#8044)
Fixed
  • Reversed left/right wheel (#1169)
  • Huge memory usage (#8883)
  • Audio latency accumulation (#534)
  • Sciter incompatible with stable Rust (#8856)
  • Doesn't pick Ukrainian translation by default (#8923)
  • Trackpad, reverse horizontal scroll (#8827)
  • Debian unable to unlock settings (#8719)
  • After maximizing the control window, the active bar of the Windows taskbar icon cannot be seen (#8979)
  • Privacy mode 2 not work (#8994)
  • Cannot connect with allow-remove-wallpaper enabled (#9053)
  • Top edge resize on WIndows (#9081)
  • Dock icon frequently bouncing on macOS (#9088)
  • Clipboard logic still broken (multiple connections) (#7321)
  • Crash on fedora (#9051)

Rustdesk

Versienummer 1.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Rustdesk
Download https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/releases/tag/1.3.0
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Jazco2nd 19 augustus 2024 20:04
Of je zet een Wireguard vpn verbinding op en gebruikt gewoon het ingebouwde RDP. Bij Gnome distos zit dat ingebouwd en volgens mij ondersteunen zowel Mac als Windows het.

Lekker simpel en geen 3rd party software nodig.
DarkMagician @Jazco2nd19 augustus 2024 20:07
Teamviewe en overige wordt vaak gebruikt om adhoc ondersteuning te bieden. Voor permanente toegang zijn er zeker andere oplossingen te bedenken maar om even snel iemand te helpen is rdp (wat niet aan staat Windows home) en WireGuard (“even snel een keypair genereren”) niet het snelst of simpelst
Creesch @DarkMagician19 augustus 2024 21:03
wat niet aan staat Windows home
Sterker nog, het is niet eens beschikbaar in de home editie van windows.

Dat gezegd hebbende, de discussie onder de vorige versie over het daadwerkelijk open source zijn en andere zaken is de moeite waard om even te bekijken voordat je dit programma ergens inzet: Cyb in 'RustDesk 1.2.7'

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 19 augustus 2024 21:05]

Adm.Spock @Creesch20 augustus 2024 02:13
Precies dat idd.

Heel exact: Windows Home editie heeft wel de RDP Client, maat niet de Host.

Niet open source, wel handig, veilig genoeg voor de meeste use cases, én gratis: Google Chrome Remote Desktop.
Anonymoussaurus @Creesch21 augustus 2024 10:00
Lees dan ook even verder dan die reacties op Tweakers en GitHub Discussions. Dat is dus niet langer een issue.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 21 augustus 2024 10:00]

Creesch @Anonymoussaurus21 augustus 2024 10:44
Niet helemaal waar.
Volgens rustdesk ging dit om een virtuele video driver. Deze is verwijderd en zal indien gewenst nu handmatig geinstalleerd moeten worden.
Zie ook: https://www.reddit.com/r/...on_rustdesk_with_all_the/

Verder is het onderliggende probleem het gebrek aan transparantie en het feit dat slechte keuzes eerder wel gemaakt zijn.
Anonymoussaurus @Creesch21 augustus 2024 11:14
Wat is dan een goed open-source alternatief? Volgens mij is dat er helemaal niet. Overigens zouden ze een enorme flater slaan als het blijkt dat servers uit China je verbinding kunnen overnemen (also, waar blijkt dat dan uit?)
Creesch @Anonymoussaurus21 augustus 2024 11:19
Daar heb ik geen antwoord op*, soms is er niet altijd een goed open source alternatief. Dat houdt niet in dat je dan maar een slecht alternatief moet gebruiken.

Verder focus je op hele specifieke punten, terwijl het gaat om een breder punt aangaande hoe de ontwikkelaars op zaken reageren en hoe transparant ze zijn over zaken. Enfin, je hebt alle informatie tot je beschikking en ik heb mijn mening gegeven. Verder is het aan jou wat je daar mee doet :)


* Hangt helemaal af in welke context je het wil gebruiken. De allereerste reactie kan een prima alternatief zijn als je alleen naar eigen machines verbinding wil maken en daar Linux op staat. Ironisch genoeg is VNC een beter alternatief als je aan Windows home vast zit. In een support context is er niet echt een goed alternatief vermoed ik qua open source.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 21 augustus 2024 11:22]

vec 19 augustus 2024 23:23
Het "Freeware/Betaald" label lijkt mij fout. Het is AGPLv3, dus Open-Source.
Adm.Spock @vec20 augustus 2024 02:20
In de open source uitvoering krijg je de basisfunctionaliteit. Maar voor extra "out of the box" functionaliteit moet je wel betalen.
Arunia 20 augustus 2024 09:48
Ik heb het een tijdje draaiend gehad omdat ik meer zelf wil hosten en op die manier bij mijn server kon en mijn schoonmoeder helpen.
Echter na over gaan op Kpn glas met wel mijn eigen hardware qua netwerk, niet meer werkend. Wel intern, niet extern.

Maar buiten dat werkte het altijd wel zonder problemen. Op dat gebied heel blij mee geweest.
misjeleke @Arunia8 september 2024 19:29
waarom werkt het niet meer bij KPN ? portforwards niet meer mogelijk?
Arunia @misjeleke8 september 2024 19:33
Heel eerlijk, geen idee. Ik gebruik mijn eigen Unifi router met een aanpassing om zo tv ook via die route te krijgen en geen spullen van KPN te hoeven gebruiken. Alles werkt goed, maar intern werkt rustdesk, echter van buiten naar binnen of andersom werkt het niet. Op een gegeven moment maar mee gestopt om dat uit te vogelen. Geeft wel groen als zijnde verbinding te hebben, maar verder eigenlijk melding van geen verbinding wanneer je dat probeert.

