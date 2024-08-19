Versie 1.3.0 van RustDesk is uitgekomen. RustDesk is een opensourcealternatief voor programma's als TeamViewer en AnyDesk, met de mogelijkheid om een eigen relayserver op te zetten om zo een snellere verbinding te hebben en natuurlijk controle over je eigen data te houden. Installatie-instructies zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en Synology. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added Multi clipboard formats, html/rtf (#8733)

Send clipboard keystroke (#5451)

Active tab border (#8832)

MSI options of creation of desktop and start menu shortcuts (#8829)

Add client to address book/tag via command line (#7866)

Universal apk, ARM64 / ARM32 / X86_64 (#8941)

Unlock with pin (#7656)

Trust this device option for 2FA (#8513)

option for 2FA (#8513) Rename File and Folder in file transfer window (#7758) Changed Keep window pos after new conn (#8834)

Vcpkg ffmpeg (#8764)

Remove autostart entry of --tray on Linux (#4863)

on Linux (#4863) Use JNI MediaCodec-backed hardware codecs on Android which may fix some waiting for image (#8985)

(#8985) Remove virtual displays on disconnection (#8044) Fixed Reversed left/right wheel (#1169)

Huge memory usage (#8883)

Audio latency accumulation (#534)

Sciter incompatible with stable Rust (#8856)

Doesn't pick Ukrainian translation by default (#8923)

Trackpad, reverse horizontal scroll (#8827)

Debian unable to unlock settings (#8719)

After maximizing the control window, the active bar of the Windows taskbar icon cannot be seen (#8979)

Privacy mode 2 not work (#8994)

Cannot connect with allow-remove-wallpaper enabled (#9053)

Top edge resize on WIndows (#9081)

Dock icon frequently bouncing on macOS (#9088)

Clipboard logic still broken (multiple connections) (#7321)

Crash on fedora (#9051)