Versie 5.1.1 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.1 heeft onder meer compleet kleurbeheer, ondersteuning voor hdr- en wide color gamut-schermen, en alle effecten worden nu door de grafische kaart aangestuurd en niet door de processor. In versie 5.1.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since version 5.1: Added the ability to choose the fill color when expanding the image with Image -> Canvas Size

Fixed the ability to paste images with transparency from Firefox

Fixed the ability to paste certain types of images with transparency from Microsoft Office applications

Changed Edit -> Cut and Edit -> Crop to Selection to completely zero out pixels outside of the selected area, which could otherwise be a privacy issue.

Fixed the inability to load an image with a bad ICC color profile. The color profile will now be ignored and the image will be treated as if it had an sRGB color profile.

Fixed the titlebar text being drawn in the active text color when the window is not active when using Light or Blue themes

Reverted the removal of the Settings checkbox that lets you disable overscroll

Fixed a crash in the Levels adjustment UI due to a rounding error

Fixed a race condition in resource loading that sometimes caused the zoom level in the status bar to display as "ScaleFactor.Percentage.Format"

Fixed some graphical corruption, hang, or crash issues caused by Nahimic A-Volute malware

Worked around a crash ("0xc000007b") in the installer caused by Sentinel One antivirus.

Worked around a hang at app startup if Sentinel One antivirus.

Fixed many cases of screen blanking, rendering glitches, and crashes on systems with certain NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, and certain displays with support for overlays and/or VRR (FreeSync, GSYNC). This appears to be a bug in NVIDIA's driver.

Fixed effects calling Dispose() on the IServiceProvider when they shouldn't have been. This affected plugins like CodeLab and Plugin Browser.

Updated the bundled AVIF FileType to version 3.11.0.0