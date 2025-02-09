Software-update: Paint.NET 5.1.3

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.3 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.1 heeft onder meer compleet kleurbeheer, ondersteuning voor hdr- en widecolorgamutschermen, en alle effecten worden nu door de grafische kaart aangestuurd en niet door de processor. In versie 5.1.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • HlslUnaryFunctionEffect (for GPU effect plugin developers) now has FrexpMantissaPortion, FrexpExponentPortion, ModfIntegerPortion, and ModfFractionalPortion. These provide access to the Frexp and Modf HLSL instructions.
  • Plugins may now implement custom DirectWrite IInlineObjects.
  • IEffectConfigForm.Close() is now public, and may be used by plugins that are hosting other effects via IEffectsService2.
  • Added an accelerator key for Image -> Rotate 90° Counter-clockwise.
  • Added accelerator keys to the View menu for the Inches, Centimeters, and Pixels choices.
Improved:
  • Improved frame rate, frame pacing, and responsiveness of the canvas when using CPU- or GPU-intensive tools such as Move Selected Pixels.
  • The Color properties for the Clouds effect now have Reset buttons, which will reset them to the current Primary and Secondary colors.
  • Substantially improved UI responsiveness when modifying a complex selection with a combine mode other than Replace
  • Reduced the performance cost of the circle "preview cursor" that all of the brush tools use.
  • Changed to use the Windows thread pool instead of the .NET portable thread pool.
Fixed:
  • Some PNG metadata from text chunks is now preserved (Author, Comment, Copyright, and Description).
  • Fixed some issues with snapping tool windows when there are multiple monitors with different scaling levels. Sometimes the snapping boundaries would be calculated in the wrong coordinate space and cause snapping to happen at seemingly arbitrary (and weird) locations.
  • Fixed an off-by-1 error in the Median Blur effect that was producing incorrect results, especially with radius=1.
  • Fixed a crash in the Levels adjustment's UI due to some improper value clamping.
  • Fixed the Red Eye Removal effect so it no longer crashes if the canvas zoom level does not show the whole image.
  • Fixed the Red Eye Removal effect so that it properly clips to the active selection.
  • View -> Zoom to Selection no longer adjusts the zoom level slightly if used twice in a row.
  • When opening an image with a CMYK color profile, it will be ignored and removed if the image is actually RGB.
  • Fixed some issues with the mouse cursor briefly being a generic arrow instead of the tool's requested cursor.
  • The installer will no longer silently die on Windows 10 pre-v21H2. It will now correctly show an error message stating that Windows 10 v21H2 is required, and the exit code will be ERROR_OLD_WIN_VERSION.
  • Tooltips now respect dark mode
  • The Text tool's "Sharp (Modern)" rendering mode has been reverted to use Natural Symmetric rendering instead of Natural Symmetric Downsampled. (discussion here)
  • Fixed PdnZoomBlurEffect when the AlphaMode property was set to Straight.
  • Fixed PdnZoomBlurEffect when the BorderMode was set to Soft.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 5.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.getpaint.net/download.html#download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-02-2025 12:00
16 • submitter: danmark_ori

09-02-2025 • 12:00

16

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

23-03 Paint.NET 5.1.7 0
11-03 Paint.NET 5.1.6 4
15-02 Paint.NET 5.1.4 11
09-02 Paint.NET 5.1.3 16
20-12 Paint.NET 5.1.2 11
05-12 Paint.NET 5.1.1 0
13-11 Paint.NET 5.1 6
03-'24 Paint.NET 5.0.13 0
12-'23 Paint.NET 5.0.12 0
10-'23 Paint.NET 5.0.11 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
6
1
0
5
Wijzig sortering
BasHouse 9 februari 2025 20:15
Ik wilde zeggen; Als je Paint tekort vind schieten en GIMP te uitgebreid vindt dan moet je bij Paint.NET zijn. Maar dat staat er al ;) Best wel vaag dat je hem gratis kan downloaden op de website maar dat je moet dokken in de MS Store. Of niet?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BasHouse op 9 februari 2025 20:20]

crazyboy01 @BasHouse9 februari 2025 21:19
Dat is eigenlijk gewoon een toegankelijke vorm van geld doneren aan de ontwikkelaars. Zie ook https://www.getpaint.net/donate.html

Verder geen verschil behalve de auto-updates die de store biedt.
WizX @crazyboy0110 februari 2025 14:05
Er zit ook een update mechanisme in Paint.NET zelf, dus het is inderdaad enkel doneren. (edit:typo)
crazyboy01 @WizX10 februari 2025 20:46
Volgens mij zit het verschil erin dat die update check gebeurt wanneer je de applicatie start als je dat aan hebt staan (en anders handmatig in de applicatie triggert). De Windows Store doet volgens Paint.NET zelf 'automatische updates op de achtergrond'.
easyriider 9 februari 2025 15:37
Prima software voor het bewerken van afbeeldingen, vooral door de vele plugins.

https://forums.getpaint.net/forum/7-plugins-publishing-only/
ManIkWeet 9 februari 2025 18:01
The installer will no longer silently die on Windows 10 pre-v21H2. It will now correctly show an error message stating that Windows 10 v21H2 is required, and the exit code will be ERROR_OLD_WIN_VERSION.
Hier had ik dus 'last' van, ik kreeg niks meer dan een pling geluid bij elke installatie poging. Ik had geen idee dat mijn Windows versie oud was!
Goed dus dat ze nu een melding geven, want het kostte me een flinke tijd om daar achter te komen.

Windhoos kon de updates niet uitvoeren om wat voor reden dan ook, geen foutmelding natuurlijk, moest helemaal moeilijk een installatie usb maken. Al die hersteltooltjes en commando's werkten natuurlijk niet :(
pbk @ManIkWeet10 februari 2025 07:10
In 2025 nog spreken over Windhoos is ongeveer net zo erg als Micro$oft schrijven 8)7
Ablaze @pbk10 februari 2025 07:57
Niet erg dus.
M$ is nog steeds van toepassing. Het is de nummer twee multinational in de wereld.
pbk @Ablaze10 februari 2025 09:40
Ja, dus? Het is een bedrijf en bedrijven willen winst maken. Geldt voor multinationals maar ook voor de bakker om de hoek.
Gaan we dan ook $am$ung schrijven? $onyPlay$tation? $potify? Wijlen $teve Job$?
Ablaze @pbk10 februari 2025 12:54
Ik schrijf het niet zo, maar persoonlijk ook geen probleem mee als iemand dat wel doet.

MS past in het rijtje Apple/Google/Tesla, heeft altijd misbruik gemaakt van zijn dominante positie (zie rechtszaken in de jaren '90 en de historie van Windows), had als een van de eerste verregaande banden met de NSA (aangetoond door Snowden) enzovoorts. Ik denk niet dat MS beleid vergelijkbaar is met dat van een bakker op de hoek.
PaulHelper @ManIkWeet19 februari 2025 08:10
Nou ja, niet dat ik het er per se mee eens ben maar 21H2 is afhankelijk van de editie 1 of 2 jaar end of support en windows 10 algeheel na dit jaar ook.
Is er een reden dat je niet door update naar eind windows 10 of zelfs 11?
ManIkWeet @PaulHelper19 februari 2025 22:08
Ik zat niet bewust op een oude versie van Windows 10. Ik ga wel heel bewust niet over naar W11. Ik wist niet dat Windows 10 niet bijwerkte, en ik heb nooit gevonden waarom het kapot was tot ik de handmatige installatie via USB drive startte.
Ablaze 10 februari 2025 08:00
Dit is een van de redenen waarom ik nog steeds Windows draai. Pinta is een alternatief maar mist de verbeterde functionaliteit in versie 5 omdat pdn niet meer open source is.
thanx 9 februari 2025 19:41
Beetje off topic, maar waar ligt nu het onderscheid tussen software update en software download?
Categorieën lijken willekeurig gebruikt te worden op Tweakers.net
pbk @thanx10 februari 2025 07:06
Ik zou zeggen:

- update: je hebt de software al geïnstalleerd en een nieuwere versie wordt eroverheen geïnstalleerd of delen van de bestaande versie worden aangepast. Vaak wordt dit door de software zelf uitgevoerd. Instellingen van de software worden meestal bewaard en meegenomen naar de nieuwe versie.

- download: kan zowel een installatie zijn voor als je de software nog niet hebt draaien of een nieuwere versie die je (eventueel zelf) downloadt en installeert. In het laatste geval is het dus ook gewoon een update.

Een update is dus altijd een download, maar een download is (voor jou!) niet altijd een update als je software nog niet had draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 10 februari 2025 10:07]

thanx @pbk10 februari 2025 12:15
Yep, logisch….
Maar waarom heet het dan op Tweakers soms een download en soms een update als categorie. Zeker omdat onder downloads dan de omschrijving update staat. Klinkt niet consequent

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq