Software-update: Paint.NET 5.1.6

Paint.NET logo Versie 5.1.5 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens enkele foutjes is deze snel door 5.1.6 opgevolgd. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.1 heeft onder meer compleet kleurbeheer, ondersteuning voor hdr- en widecolorgamutschermen, en alle effecten worden nu door de grafische kaart aangestuurd en niet door de processor. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Paint.NET 5.1.6

The 5.1.5 update added JPEG XL (*.jxl) support, improved quantization color quality, updatesdAVIF loading to better handle mapping HDR images to SDR, and fixed some bugs.

Paint.NET 5.1.5

New:
  • JPEG XL (*.jxl) images are now supported by way of bundling @null54's JpegXLFileType plugin
  • Improved quantization quality for Effects->Color-Quantize and when saving an image at 8-bit depth and below. This was done by merging octree node colors in linear gamma space.
  • Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to v3.12.1, which improves conversion from HDR images utilizing the Rec. 2020 PQ color space
  • Updated the bundled WebpFileType plugin to v1.5.0
Fixed:
  • Fixed the Levels adjustment not honoring the active selection.
  • Fixed some more mouse cursor issues when completing certain actions with certain tools.
  • Fixed some keyboard shortcuts in the Adjustments menu not working reliably.
  • Fixed most cases of tooltips blinking on/off when drawn near the bottom of the screen
  • Fixed some new high-DPI scaling issues in toolbar dropdowns.
  • Fixed some incorrect background text color rendering in the status bar.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 5.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.getpaint.net/download.html#download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-03-2025 20:00 4

11-03-2025 • 20:00

4

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

20-05 Paint.NET 5.1.8 4
23-03 Paint.NET 5.1.7 0
11-03 Paint.NET 5.1.6 4
15-02 Paint.NET 5.1.4 11
09-02 Paint.NET 5.1.3 16
20-12 Paint.NET 5.1.2 11
05-12 Paint.NET 5.1.1 0
13-11 Paint.NET 5.1 6
03-'24 Paint.NET 5.0.13 0
12-'23 Paint.NET 5.0.12 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
2
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Uruk-Hai 11 maart 2025 22:13
Dit is nu typisch zo'n programma waarvan ik graag zou zien dat de makers een versie maken die ook op Linux en MacOS beschikbaar is.

Er bestaat wel een crossplatform alternatief dat Pinta heet en er ongeveer net zo uit ziet, maar dat komt kwalitatief gezien niet bij Paint.NET in de buurt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 11 maart 2025 22:16]

kdekker @Uruk-Hai12 maart 2025 14:01
Met GIMP kom je toch ook een eind? Ik zou zo 1-2-3 niet weten wat er in paint.NET zit, wat niet in GIMP zit. En ik weet ook niet of Wine icm paint.net op Linux zou werken?
Uruk-Hai @kdekker13 maart 2025 18:48
Ja, met GIMP kom je een eind, dat gebruik ik dan normaal gesproken ook, maar tussen programma's als Windows Paint en GIMP zit nogal een kloof. Paint.NET past daar precies in en is daarom veel geschikter voor beginners dan GIMP.

Ik geef weleens les aan basisschool kinderen en dan vind ik het soms jammer dat ik ze geen ander gratis crossplatform applicatie kan voorschotelen dan GIMP.

Natuurlijk kan ik dan ook nog uitwijken naar Photopea, maar dat is een web app en vereist dus een stabiele internetverbinding, wat voor mij genoeg reden is om die dan niet eens te benoemen als optie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 13 maart 2025 18:50]

kdekker @Uruk-Hai13 maart 2025 22:21
Ik ben niet zo goed thuis in de grafische wereld, maar ik meen me te herinneren dat hier op Tweakers wel alternatieven zijn genoemd (sommige viewers kunnen ook wel wat met foto's bewerken). De leercurve voor GIMP is (net zoals voor Photoshop) best stijl. Paint.NET is dan wat vriendelijker. Mijn kennis op dit gebied is te beperkt om je zo snel een alternatief te kunnen noemen. Wellicht een andere Tweaker?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq