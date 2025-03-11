Versie 5.1.5 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens enkele foutjes is deze snel door 5.1.6 opgevolgd. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.1 heeft onder meer compleet kleurbeheer, ondersteuning voor hdr- en widecolorgamutschermen, en alle effecten worden nu door de grafische kaart aangestuurd en niet door de processor. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Paint.NET 5.1.6 The 5.1.5 update added JPEG XL (*.jxl) support, improved quantization color quality, updatesdAVIF loading to better handle mapping HDR images to SDR, and fixed some bugs. Paint.NET 5.1.5 New: JPEG XL (*.jxl) images are now supported by way of bundling @null54's JpegXLFileType plugin

Improved quantization quality for Effects->Color-Quantize and when saving an image at 8-bit depth and below. This was done by merging octree node colors in linear gamma space.

Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to v3.12.1, which improves conversion from HDR images utilizing the Rec. 2020 PQ color space

Updated the bundled WebpFileType plugin to v1.5.0 Fixed: Fixed the Levels adjustment not honoring the active selection.

Fixed some more mouse cursor issues when completing certain actions with certain tools.

Fixed some keyboard shortcuts in the Adjustments menu not working reliably.

Fixed most cases of tooltips blinking on/off when drawn near the bottom of the screen

Fixed some new high-DPI scaling issues in toolbar dropdowns.

Fixed some incorrect background text color rendering in the status bar.