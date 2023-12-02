Versie 5.0.12 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed A silent crash that was preventing the app from opening when double-clicking an image in Explorer, due to a bug in .NET's ProfileOptimization class

Some canvas navigation keyboard shortcuts that have some overlap with the new tab movement shortcut keys ( Ctrl + Shift + PageUp / PageDown )

+ + / ) A crash in the Move Selected Pixels tool when the GPU does not support Direct3D Feature Level 11

Another rare crash when rapidly undoing changes made with the Move Selected Pixels tool

A few typos, inconsistencies, and bugs in some plugin APIs Updated The bundled AvifFileType plugin to v1.1.27.0, which now supports loading the primary image of an animated/multi-frame AVIF

The bundled WebPFileType plugin to v1.3.21.0, which now supports loading the first frame of an animated WebP image instead of saying the file is not supported