Er is een update van Unraid OS uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.6 treffen we onder meer een oplossing voor een zfs-datacorruptieprobleem aan.

The OpenZFS team has published a true fix (rather than just a mitigation) for the ZFS data corruption issue, so we are publishing Unraid 6.12.6 with that fix. This release also includes an IPv6 bug fix.

modprobe.d/zfs.conf: remove zfs_dmu_offset_next_sync=0 mitigation - no longer needed

mitigation - no longer needed network: Fix IPv6 static address assignment

nvme-cli: version 2.6

zfs: version 2.1.14

version 6.1.64

If you are using a Realtek 8125 2.5GbE NIC there is an issue with the 'stock' r8169 Linux driver that causes systems to hang if you enable jumbo frames. Either do not use jumbo frames or consider installing the Realtek vendor-supplied r8125 driver plugin. (FYI: the stock 'r8169' driver also handles the Realtek 8125 chip sets - there is no separate 'stock' r8125 driver, yes this is confusing).