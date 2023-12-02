Software-update: Unraid 6.12.6

Unraid logo (79 pix)Er is een update van Unraid OS uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.6 treffen we onder meer een oplossing voor een zfs-datacorruptieprobleem aan.

Unraid 6.12.6 Now Available

The OpenZFS team has published a true fix (rather than just a mitigation) for the ZFS data corruption issue, so we are publishing Unraid 6.12.6 with that fix. This release also includes an IPv6 bug fix.

Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • modprobe.d/zfs.conf: remove zfs_dmu_offset_next_sync=0 mitigation - no longer needed
  • network: Fix IPv6 static address assignment
Package Updates
  • nvme-cli: version 2.6
  • zfs: version 2.1.14
Linux kernel
  • version 6.1.64
Known Issues

If you are using a Realtek 8125 2.5GbE NIC there is an issue with the 'stock' r8169 Linux driver that causes systems to hang if you enable jumbo frames. Either do not use jumbo frames or consider installing the Realtek vendor-supplied r8125 driver plugin. (FYI: the stock 'r8169' driver also handles the Realtek 8125 chip sets - there is no separate 'stock' r8125 driver, yes this is confusing).

Unraid

Versienummer 6.12.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

02-12-2023 15:33
11 • submitter: bonienl

02-12-2023 • 15:33

11

Submitter: bonienl

Bron: Unraid

Mark_88 2 december 2023 15:47
Na lang op 6.11.5 gebleven te zijn nu toch de update naar deze versie gedaan. Essentiële plug-ins waren niet meer compatibel met 6.11.5.
jozuf @Mark_882 december 2023 15:51
Welke essentiële plugins? Ik Roll mee met de laatste release en alle plugins die ik gebruik werden MS niet gelijk geupdate na de release maar snel genoeg wmb
Mark_88 @jozuf2 december 2023 16:19
Community Applications geloof ik.

E: https://forums.unraid.net...ble-with-my-version-6115/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mark_88 op 22 juli 2024 18:07]

Kaastosti @Mark_882 december 2023 16:11
Alleen symlinks worden niet ondersteund als share. Dat was wat jammer, heb ik wel nodig, dus toch weer even terug naar de oude.

Die rollback ging wel heel soepel, nog steeds blij bij unRAID :)
TRaSH @Kaastosti2 december 2023 16:28
waarvoor gebruik je symlinks ?
ik zelf gebruik hardlinks, en ken er een paar die op de laatste versie draaien en hardlinks werken wel gewoon
Kaastosti @TRaSH4 december 2023 07:58
Omdat voor zover ik weet hardlinks werken voor bestanden, niet voor mappen. Ik wil een map in een share drie lagen diep makkelijk benaderbaar houden, vandaar de symlink onder /mnt/user/. Die is dan direct als share te zien in unRAID.

In de nieuwe versie bestaat de symlink nog wel in /mnt/disk1/, hij werkt, maar is niet te zien onder /mnt/user/.

Kennelijk is dit een bijzonder dingetje, want hoor er verder niemand over :/
EValentino 2 december 2023 16:30
Het hobbyen met thuisservertjes is toch verdomd saai geworden sinds ik dit OS ken, het is verdorie zo stabiel dat ik (bijna) niks meer hoef te doen :P
Cybergamer @EValentino3 december 2023 00:28
Zelf gebruik ik TrueNAS Scale en heb hetzelfde probleem :)
EValentino @Cybergamer3 december 2023 18:01
Heb ik over getwijfeld, wat was voor jou de reden om voor TrueNAS te kiezen?
Cybergamer @EValentino3 december 2023 18:58
eigenlijk wist ik niet van het bestaan van unraid, en toen gegaan voor truenas :)
EValentino @Cybergamer3 december 2023 20:13
Ik ken Unraid zelf van een collega die ik er mee zag klooien in de pauze, anders had ik waarschijnlijk ook TNS gebruikt :)

