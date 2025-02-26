Versie 7.0.1 van Unraid is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden.

Voorheen had Unraid een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhing van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic stond tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een pluslicentie maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro was dat ongelimiteerd. Dat is echter veranderd en voortaan moet dit jaarlijks worden verlengd om ondersteuning en updates te blijven krijgen. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 7.0.1 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je samengevat.

A security issue was identified when the Tailscale integration is enabled on a container running in Host mode and then shared with other users. As of this release, the ability to launch such containers is disabled. To proceed, either:

Disable the Tailscale integration for containers using Host mode

Change the Network Type to Bridge or "Custom: eth0/bond0/br0"

Security Fix: Prevents containers with Network Type "Host" from using the Tailscale integration; existing containers in this configuration will not start, and users will be warned via Fix Common Problems if a container exists with this configuration.

Container Logic Enhancement: Prevents containers with Network Type "Container" from using the Tailscale integration (the sidecar container should have Tailscale, not the main container).

Community Apps Support: Accepts the default Tailscale state directory from Community Apps.

Certificate Management: Installs ca_certificates if needed.

Command Handling Improvement: Improves handling of post arguments when the Tailscale integration is enabled—everything before the first ";" is passed to the container, while everything after it executes on the host.

Future Enhancements: Work is underway to allow managing the official Tailscale sidecar container using this integration.

Memory Management: Fixes a possible cause of an nchan memory leak.

File Manager: Allows access to Unassigned Devices (UD) remote shares.

Hardware Support: Increases the number of SD devices detected during early boot from 8 to 16.

Btrfs Pool Expansion Fix: Resolves "Wrong Pool State" and invalid expansion errors when upgrading certain btrfs pools from OS version 6.12.

Partition Management: Prevents the import of existing vfat partitions.

Array Management: Fixes an issue preventing the array from starting when a pool is defined but not assigned.