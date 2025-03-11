Prusa Research heeft versie 2.9.1 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.9.1 is onder meer een nieuw algoritme toegevoegd waarmee botsingen van de printkop moeten worden voorkomen wanneer er meerdere objecten tegelijkertijd worden geprint.

​This is the final release of PrusaSlicer 2.9.1. It is functionally equivalent to 2.9.1-rc2. Please, read change logs of 2.9.1-alpha1, 2.9.1-beta1, 2.9.1-rc1 and 2.9.1-rc2 to see all changes with respect to 2.9.0. When you first run the final build, it will search for all configurations produced by alpha or beta versions and offer to create a copy of the latest one.

Linux build is now distributed through Flathub. Please see the respective page on our Prusa Knowledge Base for instructions.