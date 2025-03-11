PrusaSlicer 2.9.1

terwijl er omgekeerd niets gedeeld wordt
onwaar, Je moet maar de afgelopem changelogs van prusaSlicer eens doorlezen:
1:
The feature was originally developed in Ultimaker Cura and it was later ported into OrcaSlicer. The implementation in PrusaSlicer was ported from there, with only minor modifications. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved in the development of this feature.
2:
The feature was then implemented by @Noisyfox to OrcaSlicer in SoftFever/OrcaSlicer#3839. Even though our implementation is original (because of our specific code base needs), for the most part the functionality mimics the available functionality in OrcaSlicer. We would like to express our gratitude to the many people that got directly or indirectly involved with the development of this feature, with a special thank you to @Noisyfox who did a lot of the heavy lifting required to implement it in OrcaSlicer.
3:
We incorporated several other fuzzy skin improvements (like poor randomness) into PrusaSlicer, which were developed by the OrcaSlicer community. Thanks to @Noisyfox, @SoftFever, @SeaRyanC, and @andrewboktor for improvements of the fuzzy skin.
4:
Credits go to BambuStudio, whose sliders were used a starting point for the implementation (although we later ended up rewriting most of it to fit current PrusaSlicer architecture).
5:
The feature was ported from BambuStudio, thanks to @bambulab for the initial implementation.
6:
The helical travel move was inspired by the same feature in BambuStudio. Thanks to bambulab for the idea.
7:
The algorithm is based on @ThomasRahm 's implementation of tree supports, which are significantly improved tree supports originally from Cura. We would like to thank Ultimaker Cura and @ThomasRahm (see his Reddit post) for the effort they have invested into the problem.
8:
This is a frequently requested feature, which was first implemented in SuperSlicer, ported over to OrcaSlicer and then reimplemented in BambuStudio. We have ported the code from BambuStudio with only small changes. Even though we ended up not using the original SuperSlicer implementation, we would like to thank to everyone who implemented the feature there and who worked on a PR with the port (#10648), namely @supermerill, @vovodroid, @mjonuschar. Thanks also go to @bambulab for rewriting the feature later.
Kijk dat je fan bent Prusa snap ik, maar om dan te beweren dat zij de enige zijn die alles delen en de rest close source is (Cura, BambuStudio en OrcaSlicer hun source staat gewoon op github) is gewoon onwaarheden verspreiden.