Prusa Research heeft versie 2.7.2 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We implemented several mechanisms to detect a non-valid Voronoi diagram, and by manipulating the input, we could ensure that the Voronoi diagram would be valid. We also reimplemented a significant part of multi-material painting from scratch, which, together with the changes above, should resolve all issues with spilled layers for multi-material segmentation.

Previously, PrusaSlicer placed the color change (M600) right after the previous layer was finished. The default implementation of color change in pretty much all firmwares returns the nozzle to the exact same position as before the color change started. As a result of this behavior, a small blob of filament with the newly loaded color would get stuck to the print.

Our community, especially @Nohus, came up with a solution of placing the color change after moving to the next layer and position, which proved to be much easier and more universal solution than changing the M600 implementation on the firmware side. Thank you, Nohus, for your implementation and all of you who participated in testing his change.

We’ve replaced helical layer changes introduced in 2.7.1 with a more refined ramping profile. While the helical layer changes helped to reduce stringing, they sometimes caused color blobs and artifacts. With the new and refined ramping profile stringing is still mitigated without the disadvantages of the helical movements.

For SLA printing, we’ve introduced Material Overrides. This new feature, mirroring the flexibility of FDM slicing, allows to override selected configuration options from Print or Printer Settings in Material Settings. There is a new parameter page in Material Settings, which allows to check the parameters which would be overridden and to redefine their value.

PrusaSlicer’s origin is based on the Slic3r project, which was originally written in Pearl scripting language. Over the years, we’ve rewritten nearly all of the code. First the slicing core, then the user interface. We have now rewritten all remaining unit tests still depending on Pearl into C++. Goodbye, Pearl. You will not be missed.