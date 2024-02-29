Software-update: PrusaSlicer 2.7.2

PrusaSlicer logo (79 pix)Prusa Research heeft versie 2.7.2 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improved Multi-Material Painting

We implemented several mechanisms to detect a non-valid Voronoi diagram, and by manipulating the input, we could ensure that the Voronoi diagram would be valid. We also reimplemented a significant part of multi-material painting from scratch, which, together with the changes above, should resolve all issues with spilled layers for multi-material segmentation.

Color Change (M600) Community-Driven Improvement

Previously, PrusaSlicer placed the color change (M600) right after the previous layer was finished. The default implementation of color change in pretty much all firmwares returns the nozzle to the exact same position as before the color change started. As a result of this behavior, a small blob of filament with the newly loaded color would get stuck to the print.

Our community, especially @Nohus, came up with a solution of placing the color change after moving to the next layer and position, which proved to be much easier and more universal solution than changing the M600 implementation on the firmware side. Thank you, Nohus, for your implementation and all of you who participated in testing his change.

Ramping Travel Moves: Smoother and More Efficient

We’ve replaced helical layer changes introduced in 2.7.1 with a more refined ramping profile. While the helical layer changes helped to reduce stringing, they sometimes caused color blobs and artifacts. With the new and refined ramping profile stringing is still mitigated without the disadvantages of the helical movements.

SLA Overrides

For SLA printing, we’ve introduced Material Overrides. This new feature, mirroring the flexibility of FDM slicing, allows to override selected configuration options from Print or Printer Settings in Material Settings. There is a new parameter page in Material Settings, which allows to check the parameters which would be overridden and to redefine their value.

A Farewell to Pearl

PrusaSlicer’s origin is based on the Slic3r project, which was originally written in Pearl scripting language. Over the years, we’ve rewritten nearly all of the code. First the slicing core, then the user interface. We have now rewritten all remaining unit tests still depending on Pearl into C++. Goodbye, Pearl. You will not be missed.

Bron: Prusa Research

1Joshua5 1 maart 2024 08:53
Jammer dat E3D Revo nog steeds niet werk. Slicer is absoluut geweldig gebruik het al jaren. C++ ook een goeie move, als ze alleen maar hun printers sneller moderniseerde🫠
Cergorach @1Joshua51 maart 2024 10:37
Waarom zou de Revo niet werken? Er zijn zat mensen die het al gebruiken sinds dat het uitkwam.
1Joshua5 @Cergorach16 maart 2024 21:25
Cergorach u heeft gelijk, door stom geluk ondekte ik een procedure en bleek verder dat ik de 60 watt versie heb ipv de gangbare 40 watt. Tja 40 watt 60 watt 8)7 .
Ohmarinus 1 maart 2024 00:52
Bedoelen ze PERL met 'Pearl'? Of is Pearl een of andere obscure taal die ik niet ken?
Cergorach @Ohmarinus1 maart 2024 10:33
Ik gok dat de tekst slachtoffer is geworden van autocorrect! ;)
Jim80 1 maart 2024 07:39
@Ohmarinus
Bedoelen ze PERL met 'Pearl'? Of is Pearl een of andere obscure taal die ik niet ken?
Die tekst is wellicht door de webmaster geschreven die enkel maar Javascript kent :)

Overgestapt van Cura vind ik PrusaSlicer veel logischer en gebruiksvriendelijker met toch een bom aan opties en mogelijkheden. Gebruik het met m'n Ender3 V2 omgebouwd met Duet3D mainboard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jim80 op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

Lauwes @Jim801 maart 2024 11:55
Ben net van al 6jaar Cura te hebben gebruikt nu naar OrcaSlicer (een PrusaSlicer en BambuSlicer fork) overgegaan, het is vind ik wel meer zoeken dan Cura waar alles juist zit, maar dat is wss gewoon omdat ik het niet gewoon ben.

Verder wel erg te spreken over OrcaSlicer, als vervanging van PrusaSlicer is het zeker het bekijken is waard
AlainG 1 maart 2024 09:53
Ik gebruik PrusaSlicer al jaren, wel met 2 Prusa i3 printers. Fantastisch hoe het over de jaren geëvolueerd is. Van de gewone open source Slicer tot dit. En het bedrijf blijft achter de open source staan. Recente features zoals tekst toevoegen in de slicer zijn top.
mphilipp @AlainG1 maart 2024 10:41
Zeker een hele fijne slicer. Heb ooit Cura geprobeerd, maar Prusaslicer is veel logischer en gebruikersvriendelijker. Inmiddels heb ik een Bambu Lab printer en gebruik ik Bambu Studio, wat afgeleid is van Prusaslicer. En er is ook nog Oracaslicer. Heel goed voor de ontwikkeling dat er nu 3 partijen met dezelfde basis bezig zijn. Je ziet dat ze over en weer features van elkaar overnemen, wat alleen maar goed is voor de eindgebruiker.
Wisher 1 maart 2024 10:51
ik gebruik Creality Print voor mijn Ender v3 KE omdat die draadloos kan aansturen. Zijn er andere slicers die dat ook al kunnen?

De supports van Creality zijn ronduit slecht. Die van Cura zijn tenminste makkelijk los te maken. :)
Creality wint enkel op dat draadloze aansturen en monitoring. Dat is echt fantastisch omdat de printer ver weg staat van de computer.
AlainG @Wisher1 maart 2024 16:38
Ik gebruik Prusaslicer in combinatie met Octoprint (Octopi) op Raspberry pi aan printer. Je kan direct uploaden en Octoprint heeft nog een paar interacties.
lamello12 @Wisher1 maart 2024 16:38
Je kan eens kijken naar SuperSlicer.
Deze kan de print via netwerk/wifi naar de printer sturen.
haw 1 maart 2024 10:27
Ik gebruik Prusa met mijn Ender 3 Neo, en op snelheid is Prusa onovertroffen. Toch de laatste tijd vaak terug naar Cura. Tree supports is een sterker punt van Cura, en als ik precisie wil (bijvoorbeeld voor het printen van M54x1 of M48x0.75 schroefdraad, of tandwieltjes) geeft Cura mij betere resultaten.
michel1991 @haw1 maart 2024 17:48
Prusa heeft ook tree supports, alleen heet het dan organic supports. Zelf heb ik sinds ik overgestapt ben naar Orcaslicer een gigasprong gemaakt met dimensionale accuraatheid. In Orcaslicer kun je namelijk 3+ muren in de volgorde inner/outer/inner laten printen wat in mijn ervaring in de beste skin en accuracy resulteerd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

