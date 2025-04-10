Prusa Research heeft versie 2.9.2 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.9.2 is onder meer het importeren van step-bestanden verbeterd.

PrusaSlicer 2.9.2 Translations Updated Finnish translation (#14412, thanks to @J3r0github) PrusaSlicer 2.9.2-rc2 Changes Fixed incorrect shortcut mentioned in the shortcuts list available from the SLA support points tool.

Internal changes in the built-in downloader. Translations Updated POT.

Updated CS, PL, DE, IT, ES, FR, JA dictionaries. PrusaSlicer 2.9.2-rc1 Improvements When importing STEP files, the geometry is converted into triangulated mesh which PrusaSlicer internally works with. The triangulation is performed with some defined precision - higher precision results in higher memory requirements and slower slicing, but the triangulated mesh is closer to the geometry that the STEP described. Until now, PrusaSlicer used some hardcoded defaults. In this version, there is an extra dialog shown during STEP file import, where the required quality of the triangulation can be selected. Last used selection is kept and the dialog can be dismissed for good by the "Remember my choice" checkbox. However, there is an option in Preferences -> Other to start showing it again. Bugs fixed Fixed a crash in the new SLA support points generator.

Fixed freezing in the new SLA support points generator (possibly fixing #14281).

Scarf seams were not generated at all in certain cases (#14278).

Fixed two distinct cases of incorrect function of the sequential arrange / test feature, both resulting into extruder possibly hitting a previously printed object (#14298, #14304).

Fixed a crash in the sequential arrange algorithm happening in rare cases when multiple instances were present.

Fixed input data for sequential arrange XL and CORE ONE (#14354), improved precision for MK4S so the arrange is not too conservative.

Fixed tolerance-related issue in sequential arrange test, sometimes causing rejection of valid object positioning.

Fix a crash when loading invalid STL file (very old bug) (#14343)

Fixed measurement of distance between parallel-aligned circles (#14360).

Fixed inadvertent rejection of 3MFs containing only configuration and no geometry. Translations Updated POT

Updated CS, PL, DE, IT, ES, FR, JA dictionaries.