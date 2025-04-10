Software-update: PrusaSlicer 2.9.2

PrusaSlicer logoPrusa Research heeft versie 2.9.2 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.9.2 is onder meer het importeren van step-bestanden verbeterd.

PrusaSlicer 2.9.2

Translations

PrusaSlicer 2.9.2-rc2

Changes
  • Fixed incorrect shortcut mentioned in the shortcuts list available from the SLA support points tool.
  • Internal changes in the built-in downloader.
Translations
  • Updated POT.
  • Updated CS, PL, DE, IT, ES, FR, JA dictionaries.

PrusaSlicer 2.9.2-rc1

Improvements
  • When importing STEP files, the geometry is converted into triangulated mesh which PrusaSlicer internally works with. The triangulation is performed with some defined precision - higher precision results in higher memory requirements and slower slicing, but the triangulated mesh is closer to the geometry that the STEP described. Until now, PrusaSlicer used some hardcoded defaults. In this version, there is an extra dialog shown during STEP file import, where the required quality of the triangulation can be selected. Last used selection is kept and the dialog can be dismissed for good by the "Remember my choice" checkbox. However, there is an option in Preferences -> Other to start showing it again.
Bugs fixed
  • Fixed a crash in the new SLA support points generator.
  • Fixed freezing in the new SLA support points generator (possibly fixing #14281).
  • Scarf seams were not generated at all in certain cases (#14278).
  • Fixed two distinct cases of incorrect function of the sequential arrange / test feature, both resulting into extruder possibly hitting a previously printed object (#14298, #14304).
  • Fixed a crash in the sequential arrange algorithm happening in rare cases when multiple instances were present.
  • Fixed input data for sequential arrange XL and CORE ONE (#14354), improved precision for MK4S so the arrange is not too conservative.
  • Fixed tolerance-related issue in sequential arrange test, sometimes causing rejection of valid object positioning.
  • Fix a crash when loading invalid STL file (very old bug) (#14343)
  • Fixed measurement of distance between parallel-aligned circles (#14360).
  • Fixed inadvertent rejection of 3MFs containing only configuration and no geometry.

Translations

  • Updated POT
  • Updated CS, PL, DE, IT, ES, FR, JA dictionaries.

PrusaSlicer

Versienummer 2.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Prusa Research
Download https://github.com/prusa3d/PrusaSlicer/releases/tag/version_2.9.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-04-2025 19:30 2

10-04-2025 • 19:30

2

Bron: Prusa Research

Update-historie

26-06 PrusaSlicer 2.9.6 15
19-05 PrusaSlicer 2.9.5 3
11-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.4 5
09-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.3 20
04-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.2 2
03-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.1 2
12-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.9.0 5
09-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.8.1 0
06-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.8.0 0
04-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.7.4 5
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ocf81 10 april 2025 20:02
When importing STEP files, the geometry is converted into triangulated mesh which PrusaSlicer internally works with. The triangulation is performed with some defined precision - higher precision results in higher memory requirements and slower slicing, but the triangulated mesh is closer to the geometry that the STEP described. Until now, PrusaSlicer used some hardcoded defaults. In this version, there is an extra dialog shown during STEP file import, where the required quality of the triangulation can be selected.
_/-\o_
Dit was iets waar ik heel hard naar op zoek was. In FreeCAD worden bepaalde modellen niet altijd even goed brekend, tenzij je de fijnheidsinstelling omhoog gooit. Tot nu toe was het onmogelijk om het mdoel met die fijnheidsinstelling goed te importeren. Om dat dan voor elkaar te krijgen moest je het eerst naar STL omzetten. En de STL exporter van FreeCAD is niet zo goed, om het maar héél aardig te zeggen. Nu dus niet meer nodig :)
WillySis 10 april 2025 20:19
Prusa Slicer blijft een prima slicer waar ik prettig mee werk. Mooi dat Prusa het als OpenSource beschikbaar blijft stellen, ook nu andere fabrikanten de GPL licentie misbruiken en afgeleiden als een gesloten systeem aan de gebruikers van hun printers aanbieden. _/-\o_

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