Versie 3.3.15 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This version is a maintenance and security release of the 3.3.x branch which fixes one security issue, introduces a number of improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience and overall stability of the software and resolves some issues.



Since the introduction of phpBB 3.1, phpBB has been using JavaScript and jQuery to improve the responsiveness of prosilver. We did receive a report about a potentially dangerous code in this section. After an internal audit of this and related code, we noticed that some of the handling of data added by an admin is potentially insecure and could lead to cross site scripting. The improvements include better handling of HTTPS connections in the version check since switching to Guzzle in the previous release as well as the introduction of proper support for TLS v1.3 with SMTP servers.



Notable bug fixes in this release include resolving an issue that resulted in PHP fatal errors when converting from phpBB 2 with Attachment MOD and issues with the pagination resulting in incorrect ordering when searching for users posts. Furthermore, an issue with duplicate users being displayed on the memberlist while sorting and a potential overflow of the topic views count have been addressed.

Security Issues

Use jQuery to generate HTML from page data: SECURITY-283

Notable Improvements

Improved handling of version check with Guzzle: PHPBB-17443

Support TLS v1.3 for SMTP servers: PHPBB-17467

Notable Bugfixes