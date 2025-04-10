Software-update: phpBB 3.3.15

phpBB logo Versie 3.3.15 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.15 Release

This version is a maintenance and security release of the 3.3.x branch which fixes one security issue, introduces a number of improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience and overall stability of the software and resolves some issues.

Since the introduction of phpBB 3.1, phpBB has been using JavaScript and jQuery to improve the responsiveness of prosilver. We did receive a report about a potentially dangerous code in this section. After an internal audit of this and related code, we noticed that some of the handling of data added by an admin is potentially insecure and could lead to cross site scripting. The improvements include better handling of HTTPS connections in the version check since switching to Guzzle in the previous release as well as the introduction of proper support for TLS v1.3 with SMTP servers.

Notable bug fixes in this release include resolving an issue that resulted in PHP fatal errors when converting from phpBB 2 with Attachment MOD and issues with the pagination resulting in incorrect ordering when searching for users posts. Furthermore, an issue with duplicate users being displayed on the memberlist while sorting and a potential overflow of the topic views count have been addressed.

Security Issues

  • Use jQuery to generate HTML from page data: SECURITY-283

Notable Improvements

Notable Bugfixes

  • Fatal error when converting from phpBB 2 with Attachment MOD: PHPBB-17436
  • Incorrect ordering of pagination in user posts search: PHPBB-17422
  • Duplicate users on memberlist: /PHPBB-17227
  • Overflow of topic views column: PHPBB-17381
phpBB 3.1 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.3.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-04-2025 21:00
12 • submitter: danmark_ori

10-04-2025 • 21:00

12

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: phpBB

Update-historie

09-06 phpBB 3.3.17 6
03-05 phpBB 3.3.16 16
04-'25 phpBB 3.3.15 12
11-'24 phpBB 3.3.14 3
09-'24 phpBB 3.3.13 22
06-'22 phpBB 3.3.8 0
08-'20 phpBB 3.3.1 46
01-'20 phpBB 3.3 12
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.7 8
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.6 8
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Loller1 10 april 2025 21:37
Jezus, phpBB 3.0 is bijna 20 jaar oud en ze zijn nu nog bugs aan het oplossen in de migrate van phpBB 2.0 naar 3.x? Je zou denken dat mensen op die oude versie ondertussen wel al over zouden zijn...

Word er eigenlijk nog actief gewerkt aan dit project? In 2009 was er spraken van pbpBB 4.0 als een grote fundamentele rewrite, maar is daar überhaupt nog iets van aan of zitten ze vooral nu in maintenance mode voor een stervend project?
Dennahz @Loller110 april 2025 23:29
Haha, echt bizar eigenlijk ja :) Dit ook:
Use jQuery to generate HTML from page data: SECURITY-283
Gebruiken mensen nog jQuery? Toen ik echt nog actief aan het devven was werd het al steeds minder populair. En dat is echt al een jaar of 5-6 geleden.

Wel leuk om te zien dat het nog bestaat, maar vermoed dat het meer uit hobby is dan dat het echt heel erg gebruikt wordt. Fora zijn toch niet echt meer 'in' tegenwoordig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennahz op 10 april 2025 23:30]

Archcry @Dennahz11 april 2025 07:58
Gebruiken mensen nog jQuery? Toen ik echt nog actief aan het devven was werd het al steeds minder populair. En dat is echt al een jaar of 5-6 geleden.
jQuery heeft nog 14 miljoen weekly downloads op NPM. Dus ja, jQuery wordt nog gebruikt. Helaas..
Asitis @Archcry11 april 2025 09:27
Ik werk met een dev die later in z'n carriere nog is geswitcht naar frontend developer (ergo, die heeft nooit in dit vak gewerkt toen jQuery hip was) en zelfs hij komt nog vaak met de jQuery suggestie als oplossing. Het heeft iets aantrekkelijks omdat het makkelijk werkt, denk ik?
Dennahz @Asitis11 april 2025 09:39
Het werkt zeker makkelijk. En moet zeggen dat ik de haat ook nooit zo begreep.
Denk gewoon niet dat het hip genoeg was voor al die jonge devs. Die werkten het liefst met nieuwe frameworks zoals VueJS, React, enz.
_JGC_ @Dennahz11 april 2025 13:26
Ik snap de haat niet zo tegen jQuery. Het werkt in de basis prima, het maakt je leven eenvoudiger... maar er zullen vast nieuwere of betere frameworks zijn.

Tijdje terug heb ik een UI moeten schrijven voor een handscanner met hele beperkte specificaties, die verzoop in jQuery. Dat heb ik in plat javascript zonder externe frameworks geschreven. Collega's hebben me vervloekt :P.
Peetz0r @Dennahz11 april 2025 00:05
Ja, jQuery wordt nog gebruikt. Zeker in bestaande software zoals phpBB3.

jQuery was hartstikke nieuw en hip toen phpBB 3.0 net uit kwam. Dus logisch dat er toen voor gekozen werd. En we zijn nog niet bij de volgende major rewrite, dus logisch dat jQuery er nog steeds in zit op dezelfde plek.
fjjl 10 april 2025 21:56
Lijkt er wel op dat ze nog bezig zijn / weer zijn begonnen aan 4.0:
https://github.com/phpbb/...estone/11?closed=1&page=1

Vraag mij af hoeveel forums er nog gebruik van maken overigens. Vroeger (10-15 jaar geleden ook veelvuldig gebruik van gemaakt. Ga het weer eens volgens)
captain007 @fjjl11 april 2025 11:22
Het aantal klassieke fora wat uberhaupt bestaat is een stuk minder dan vroeger. Ik beheer er zelf nog een en we draaien nog steeds phpBB. Zijn weinig goede gratis alternatieven en wat werkt dat werkt. Qua ontwikkeling staat het phpBB pakket al jaren defacto bijna stil. Volgens mij zijn er gewoon te weinig ontwikkelaars die er nog aan werken. Ik vraag me of en wanneer en in welke vorm ze nog een keer met een nieuwe major versie uit gaan komen. Het is nu vooral de afgelopen jaren maintenance en zorgen dat het compatible blijft met nieuwere PHP versies en wat broodnodige security patches.
NEK 10 april 2025 21:31
Goede herinneringen aan deze opensource forum software.
AW_Bos @NEK12 april 2025 22:56
Ja, hier ook!
Ik weet nog dat ik in de hoogtijdagen toen iedereen een forum had, ik ook een forum had. Op een gare free-hosting server zoals F2S en eerder of later op iets van Datablocks ofzo. Dat was toen nog phpBB 1.4.4. Die kon je modden, maar toen moest je tig stappen doorlopen met ADD/DELETE/REPLACE acties in een bepaald .mod bestand. Het schijnt dat er toen een auto-mod was die al deze acties uitvoerde. Op internet waren er honderden leuke mods. Van sticky threads tot aan speciale pagina's extra.

Leuke tijden waren dat. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door AW_Bos op 12 april 2025 22:57]

NEK @AW_Bos13 april 2025 09:38
Heel herkenbaar! Vooral destijds toen er, zoals je schreef, MODS kwamen die veel tijd in beslag namen om de functies die je uiteindelijk wilde hebben op je forum.

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