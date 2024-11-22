Versie 3.3.14 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

We are pleased to announce the release of phpBB 3.3.14 “Bertie All Along”. This version is a maintenance release of the 3.3.x branch which introduces a number of improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience and overall stability of the software and resolves some issues noticed in previous releases. The improvements include the introduction of separate lists for disabled and not installed Extensions in the ACP as well as the addition of the ability to force reparsing BBCodes via the command line interface (CLI).

We fixed an issue that resulted in AJAX errors when deleting cookies on some pages and added proper handling of E_USER_ERROR in PHP 8.4. Furthermore, an issue with occasionally incorrect results displaying in the trace permission feature and non-working pages when testing out user’s permissions have been resolved. Another issue that resulted in missing buttons for approving new topics or posts has also been fixed.The full list of changes is available in the changelog file within the docs folder contained in the release package. You can find the key highlights of this release below and a list of all issues fixed on our tracker.

Distinct disabled and not installed Extensions in ACP: PHPBB-17359

Support force reparsing BBCodes via CLI: PHPBB-17402