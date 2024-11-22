Software-update: phpBB 3.3.14

Versie 3.3.14 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.14 Release

We are pleased to announce the release of phpBB 3.3.14 “Bertie All Along”. This version is a maintenance release of the 3.3.x branch which introduces a number of improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience and overall stability of the software and resolves some issues noticed in previous releases. The improvements include the introduction of separate lists for disabled and not installed Extensions in the ACP as well as the addition of the ability to force reparsing BBCodes via the command line interface (CLI).

We fixed an issue that resulted in AJAX errors when deleting cookies on some pages and added proper handling of E_USER_ERROR in PHP 8.4. Furthermore, an issue with occasionally incorrect results displaying in the trace permission feature and non-working pages when testing out user’s permissions have been resolved. Another issue that resulted in missing buttons for approving new topics or posts has also been fixed.The full list of changes is available in the changelog file within the docs folder contained in the release package. You can find the key highlights of this release below and a list of all issues fixed on our tracker.

Notable Improvements
  • Distinct disabled and not installed Extensions in ACP: PHPBB-17359
  • Support force reparsing BBCodes via CLI: PHPBB-17402
Notable Bugfixes
phpBB 3.1 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.3.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-11-2024 16:25
3 • submitter: novice.tweaker

22-11-2024 • 16:25

3

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: phpBB

Update-historie

10-04 phpBB 3.3.15 12
22-11 phpBB 3.3.14 3
04-09 phpBB 3.3.13 22
06-'22 phpBB 3.3.8 0
08-'20 phpBB 3.3.1 46
01-'20 phpBB 3.3 12
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.7 8
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.6 8
11-'18 phpBB 3.2.4 0
01-'18 phpBB 3.2.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

phpBB

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
BasHouse 22 november 2024 19:40
Ik weet niet of er een forum voor is, maar is er een goeie manier om van fluxBB over te stappen op phpBB.

Wil ik heel graag weten, fluxBB is al een tijdje niet meer ondersteund maar ik wil heel graag alles overzetten.
RobbyTown @BasHouse22 november 2024 22:31
Daar is blijkbaar wat kunst en vliegwerk voor nodig

https://www.phpbb.com/community/viewtopic.php?t=2616411

https://www.phpbb.com/com...6721&p=15824906#p15824906
guillaume @BasHouse23 november 2024 00:26
Misschien kun je dan beter voor MyBB gaan? https://mybb.com/download/merge-system/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq