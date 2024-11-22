Alex Birj heeft versie 7.4.1 van Usenet Explorer uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van Usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 7.4.1
- When posting a large number of files, the legacy 32K Windows limit on the console window command string length (which for an unknown reason wasn't addressed as Windows evolved) could be exceeded which resulted in par2cmdline console application not starting. Thus the par2cmdline code which had been already modified years ago was additionally enhanced with an option to get input files from a file instead of the command line. It is all handled transparently to the user. The par2cmdline version has been updated from v1.0 to v1.1 and it will ask to upgrade when attempting to post, while it remains compatible with older UE versions.
- In Edit menu->Properties->Unpack, Unrar, the "File names" combo box (used e.g. to rename unrared files after the nzb name) was mistakenly shown under "Unrar to subdir" static control and greyed out when "Unrar to subdir" was unchecked, while the option of course works independently.
- The option Edit menu->Import, "Collection name out of nzb name" is not required anymore to be checked to store the nzb file password, since nzb files with random names may still have legible subjects, so the password (if any) is just added to the name of the custom collection whether it is derived from the subject or from the nzb file name.
- The last two corrections were made while preparing the summary of options available for handling misnamed files which can be found here.
- The Edit menu->Search/Import Properties tab has been split into two tabs Edit menu
-> Search and Edit menu -> Import for future use.
- The release is accompanied with the v5.9.9.1 release with the same corrections except for the separate Import properties tab.