Software-update: Usenet Explorer 6.1.1

Alex Birj heeft versie 6.1.1 van Usenet Explorer uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van Usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik, en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 6.1.1:
  • The compact binary import newsgroup type has been updated to remember the posted newsgroups, as this wasn't added at first to keep the code manageable internally.
  • When the Import as collection option was enabled in Edit menu->Properties->Search/Import in rare cases two custom collections could be created instead of one.
  • In the case of misnamed files and therefore repair required beyond renaming them the extra par2 files article tasks could be canceled prematurely after individual renaming before the main (asynchronous) repair could be performed.
  • The default newsgroup retention for new installs has been changed from 120 days to 365 days as a more logical choice, while the last headers were left at 30M (Edit menu ->Properties->Newsgroups, the topmost Default entry). Those settings can be changed manually of course.
  • Automatic deep scan option for misnamed and corrupted (at the same time) files wasn't engaged as it should.
  • Asynchronous task status column info has been refined.
  • Rearranged the Par2 menu for clarity
  • Fixed several small issues.
  • This release is still accompanied with v5.9.5 release where only relevant changes have been applied (see v5.x release notes).
  • This version is currently being whitelisted with Microsoft Defender. This note will be removed when the process is complete. Use "Run Anyway" (once) if prompted by the antivirus.

Usenet Explorer screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Usenet Explorer
Download https://www.usenetexplorer.com/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 9,17MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-07-2024 12:37 34

07-07-2024 • 12:37

34

Bron: Usenet Explorer

Update-historie

10-'25 Usenet Explorer 7.5.3 4
07-'25 Usenet Explorer 7.5.2 7
07-'25 Usenet Explorer 7.5 8
06-'25 Usenet Explorer 7.4.4 15
01-'25 Usenet Explorer 7.4.3 2
12-'24 Usenet Explorer 7.4.2 0
11-'24 Usenet Explorer 7.4.1 5
11-'24 Usenet Explorer 7.4 29
07-'24 Usenet Explorer 6.1.1 34
06-'24 Usenet Explorer 6.1 3
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Reacties (34)

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Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
7 juli 2024 13:27
Een niet zo heel spannende update deze keer. Ik heb het idee dat het gebruik van dit programma steeds minder populair aan het worden is.
h4ze @Bor7 juli 2024 13:28
Ik heb zelfs het idee dat heel usenet een beetje aan het afsterven is.
Kan nergens een fatsoenlijke post vinden.
Verwijderd @h4ze7 juli 2024 14:40
https://www.clubnzb.com/
https://www.usenet-crawler.com/
https://nzbgeek.info/
https://www.nzbgrabit.org/
https://samuraiplace.com/
https://www.nzbcave.co.uk/v3/index.php?register/
https://nzbscout.com/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 22 juli 2024 21:35]

Oon @Verwijderd7 juli 2024 14:56
Het lastige is om dit dan weer te mixen met Sonarr/Radarr/Lidarr en SABnzbd, want je hebt aan de ene kant een indexer nodig en aan de andere kant een plek om 't daadwerkelijk van te downloaden, en niet iedere indexer is compatible met moderne automation tools.

Ik kom zelf van torrents af en probeer nu iets meer via usenet te doen omdat het vaak veel sneller is en er heel veel content te vinden is die je bij torrents dan via een specifieke niche private tracker moet doen, maar het is toch lastig om daar iets in te vinden dat goed werkt
m-a-r-t-1 @Oon7 juli 2024 18:20
nzbfinder.ws werkt prima met de bekende arr apps. Uiteraard om linux iso's te downloaden natuurlijk.
Oon @m-a-r-t-17 juli 2024 19:04
Dat laatste sowieso, ik gebruik Sonarr en Lidarr dagelijks om de meest recente Debian distro binnen te halen :)
Zer0 @Oon7 juli 2024 21:14
en niet iedere indexer is compatible met moderne automation tools.
Daar is Prowlarr voor, voor de grotere indexers is dat gewoon selecteren en gegevens invullen :)
Hakker @Oon8 juli 2024 11:48
huh? Vrijwel overal kan ik het juist heel makkelijk integreren in de arr stack. Vrijwel elke plek heeft wel een api die te gebruiken is.
Jets @Verwijderd7 juli 2024 15:38
Dank je wel, wist niet het bestaan van alle
m-a-r-t-1 @h4ze7 juli 2024 18:17
nzbfinder.ws
storchaveli @h4ze7 juli 2024 13:35
Dan heb je je er niet genoeg in verdiept denk ik 😉
wim1928 @h4ze7 juli 2024 13:53
Wordt nog volop gebruikt.
Sinds corona nog meer.
TheDudez @h4ze7 juli 2024 14:01
Zat te vinden via newznab,radarr, sonarr, maar een hoop komen niet verder dan spotnet.
pven @TheDudez7 juli 2024 14:23
Die eerste drie doen niets zonder goede indexer. :D
TheDudez @pven7 juli 2024 14:43
Dat is newznab :+
pven @TheDudez7 juli 2024 17:00
Dat is newznab :+
Dat is een schil om indexers heen. Je moet eerst een indexer in newznab configureren anders vindt ie niets.
TheDudez @pven7 juli 2024 17:23
Newsnab is een indexer. Zonder newznab heb je er niks aan
pven @TheDudez7 juli 2024 18:15
Dat een indexer zichzelf zo noemt is een beetje landjepikkerij.
TheDudez @pven7 juli 2024 19:41
Nee hoor een newznab provder doet precies het zelfde als nzbindex en binsearch vol automatisch. Alleen doet deze wel nog wat extra's om er releases van te maken.
RCBL @h4ze7 juli 2024 14:19
Hangt er van af wat je zoekt uiteraard...
TheDudez 7 juli 2024 13:27
Hier heb je toch vrij weinig aan? Het verkennen van usenet heeft weinig nu want zo beetje alles wat de moeite waard is ecrypted. Alleen als download programma maar daar heb je zat andere voor die goed werken zoals sabnzb en nzbget
Ortep @TheDudez7 juli 2024 15:23
Alles wat voor jou de moeite waard is.

Er zijn mensen die een andere belangstelling hebben dan jij.
TheDudez @Ortep7 juli 2024 15:32
Ik kan het mij niet voorstellen zoals? Het meeste wat niet encryptie password is zo weg vaak.
Ortep @TheDudez7 juli 2024 19:47
Usenet bestaat niet alleen omdat mensen er films kunnen downloaden. Het is behoorlijk wat groter.

Het bestaat ook al een jaar of 10 langer dan het www.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 22 juli 2024 21:35]

TheDudez @Ortep7 juli 2024 19:54
Maar dat bieden all die newznab providers ook. Andere content
crazyboy01 @TheDudez7 juli 2024 22:58
Ik haal er vooral allemaal Nederlandse 'troep' vandaan, vrij op te zoeken. Recent en van 10 jaar oud, en alles is nog binnen te halen.
TheDudez @crazyboy018 juli 2024 06:42
Dat is overall te vinden alleen Nederlandse boeken en muziek wat lastiger. Voor de rest is het gewoon een ondertiteling er onder plakken.
crazyboy01 @TheDudez8 juli 2024 13:49
Ik heb het niet over dingen waar je ondertiteling voor nodig hebt, maar dingen die van Nederlandse bodem komen of Nederlandse versies van films, series en games. Die oude Nederlandse troep van 25 jaar geleden is soms legaal amper te vinden en staan bijna nergens geüpload. Via torrents hebben die dingen ook allang geen seeds meer.

Maar daarbij maakt dat helemaal niet uit, want dat gaat totaal het punt voorbij; dat is wat ik interessant vind en dat is gewoon via usenet te vinden. Wat iemand de moeite waard vind is persoonlijk, en het maakt ook geen verschil of het elders te vinden is. Mijn punt is dat niet alles wat mensen daarop zoeken encrypted is. Verre van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 22 juli 2024 21:35]

storchaveli @TheDudez7 juli 2024 13:35
Hier niks encrypted
Jets 7 juli 2024 15:40
Ben al aan het downloaden sinds het begin heb ik het gevoel. In ieder geval sinds begin jaren 90.
m-a-r-t-1 @Jets7 juli 2024 18:21
Nice, ik zat toen nog op mijn c64 floppy's te kopiëren :P
Jets @m-a-r-t-19 juli 2024 10:15
Was ook mijn 1ste, daarna de Atari ST, dan E, dan Falcon. Toen begon ik aan de pc, grijs ding waar je amper wat spellen op had (ik was toen rond de 25 jaar)
Robertdw @Jets8 juli 2024 12:13
Ja ik ook met mijn modem via de telefoonlijn. Geduldig wachten tot er weer een klein bestandje binnen was. En nu met ca.900 Mbps 8-)
Jets @Robertdw9 juli 2024 10:16
En maar stressen over de telefoonrekening 🥀

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