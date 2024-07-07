Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.4.12

OpenRCT2 logo (79 pix) Versie 0.4.12 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'The Ministry of Silly Walks' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • [#622] Add option to align the top toolbar buttons horizontally centred (off by default).
  • [#20263] Ability to increase the size of the map in the (0, 0) direction.
  • [#21714] [Plugin] Costume assignment is now tailored to each staff type.
  • [#21853] Enlarged UI mode.
  • [#21893, #22065] On launch, the game now indicates what system is being initialised.
  • [#21913] [Plugin] Allow precise and safe control of peep animations.
  • [#22046] [Plugin] Add interface for crashed vehicle particle.
  • [#22085] [Plugin] The result of actions that create banners now includes the bannerIndex.
  • [#22087] [Plugin] Expose guests’ favourite rides to the plugin API.
  • [#22090] [Plugin] Allow writing of paused state in non-networked settings.
  • [#22140] Add option to automatically close dropdown menus if Enlarged UI is enabled.
  • [#22150] [Plugin] Expose monthly expenditure history to the plugin API.
  • [#22210] [Plugin] Peeps can now be made stationary or completely frozen.
  • [#22210] [Plugin] The direction in which a peep is facing can now be manipulated.
Improved:
  • [#19870] Allow using new colours in UI themes.
  • [#21774] The Alpine Coaster now supports using the alternative colour schemes.
  • [#21853] Dropdowns now automatically use multiple columns if they are too tall for the screen.
  • [#21981] Rendering performance of the map window has been improved considerably.
  • [#21981] The map window now defaults to showing as much of the map as fits the screen.
  • [#21983] Taking a screenshot now shows a message again, closing when taking another.
  • [#22026] The options window now stays centred when window scaling is changed.
  • [#22060] [Plugin] The scroll wheel can now be used to modify spinner widget values in custom/script windows.
  • [#22065] Joining a network game now indicates progress using coaster trains.
  • [#22075] [Plugin] Plugins can now use G1 Icons.
  • [#22084] The game now temporarily pauses while the load/save window is open.
  • [#22217] See-through items are ignored again in viewport/pointer interaction.
  • [objects#238] Add preview image for invisible queue.
  • [objects#329] Add RCT1AA lay-down coaster trains (for import only).
Changed:
  • [#7248] Small mini-maps are now centred in the map window.
  • [#20240] Heavy snow and blizzards now make guests buy and use umbrellas.
  • [#21043] The new music styles are no longer added to old parks automatically.
  • [#21214] Wacky Worlds and Time Twister’s scenario names now match their park names.
  • [#21991] UI themes JSON now use colour names and a translucency bool, instead of a number (old themes still work).
  • [#22057] Reorder Time Twister’s scenarios and adjust their difficulty classification.
  • [#22173] Patrol path selection is visible over existing patrol paths.
  • [#22196] Make track navigation buttons holdable.
  • [#22227] [Plugin] Ride prices are now constrained for plugins as well.
Fixed:
  • [#13234] Vehicle weight sometimes wrong after using Remove All Guests cheat.
  • [#13294] Map corners are cut off in some directions (original bug).
  • [#14630] Non-ASCII thousands and decimal separators not processed correctly.
  • [#21496] Some RCT1 scenery is hidden after saving and reloading.
  • [#21533] Support glitches on Hybrid Coaster.
  • [#21974] No reason specified when attempting to place benches, lamps, or bins on path with no unconnected edges (original bug).
  • [#21987] [Plugin] API cannot handle negative removal prices.
  • [#22008] Uninverted Lay-down roller coaster uses the wrong support type.
  • [#22012] [Plugin] Images on ImgButton widgets cannot be updated.
  • [#22121] Some news items in the “Recent Messages” window have the wrong text colour.
  • [#22152] [Plugin] Negative signed integers are truncated.
  • [#22161] Using arrow keys in textboxes crashes the game.
  • [#22174] Cheats are reset when starting a server.
  • [#22185] Intensity and nausea are incorrectly sorted in the rides list after ratings invalidation.
  • [#22226] Red traffic light shows incorrect sprite when pressed.
  • [objects#323] Incorrect wall boundaries on large WW/TT scenery objects.
  • [objects#331] Incorrect hover car capacity string.
  • [objects#334] Incorrect school bus capacity string.
  • [objects#337] Swan Boats use an incorrect third remap colour (original bug).
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.4.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.4.12
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-07-2024 21:49 27

07-07-2024 • 21:49

27

Bron: OpenRCT2

Update-historie

02-08 OpenRCT2 0.5.4 5
06-07 OpenRCT2 0.5.3 0
11-06 OpenRCT2 0.5.2 3
18-05 OpenRCT2 0.5.1 8
12-04 OpenRCT2 0.5.0 3
01-03 OpenRCT2 0.4.32 7
01-02 OpenRCT2 0.4.31 0
04-01 OpenRCT2 0.4.30 30
22-11 OpenRCT2 0.4.29 24
11-'25 OpenRCT2 0.4.28 11
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Reacties (27)

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Lincoln 8 juli 2024 09:01
Hoe verhoudt dit spel zich tot RCT2? Is het net zo "af" of zitten er nog veel bugs in?
SterkeYerke @Lincoln8 juli 2024 17:16
Ik ben het met de rest eens dat OpenRCT2 beter is dan het origineel. Het enige nadeel is dat het in mijn beleving loeizwaar is vergeleken met het origineel: zelfs bij vrij kleine parken heb je al regelmatig framedrops op hardware die het eigenlijk makkelijk zou moeten draaien. Daarmee heb ik het over m'n laptop uit 2011, dus da's op zichzelf al een oud lijk (voor de liefhebber: hij heeft een 2860QM en een HD 6770M, dus destijds niet verkeerd), maar ik zou eigenlijk toch wel veel beter verwachten. Ik denk dat er ook wel modernere hardware te vinden is met hetzelfde probleem.

De software renderer "omgeleid via hardware" presteert op sommige hardware trouwens beter dan de OpenGL-renderer. Op mijn laptop maakt het voor de prestaties weinig uit, maar cpu- én gpu-belasting zijn veel hoger bij de OpenGL-renderer.
Lincoln @SterkeYerke10 juli 2024 09:18
Interessant. RCT2 (en Transport Tycoon) was ultra-optimized en draaide als een trein op de beperkte hardware van destijds. Kan me nog herinneren dat ik gelezen had dat Chris Sawyer, de maker van de games, die programma's in z'n eentje in Assembly heeft geschreven. Echte computer-genius shizzle.

Ik ga hem vanavond even proberen op mijn desktop. Denk dat het er heel gaaf uit gaat zien op mijn 4K-scherm in native resolutie.
SterkeYerke @Lincoln10 juli 2024 11:33
Veel plezier! Hou er rekening mee dat het uiteindelijk een 2D game is. Je kunt het spel draaien in 4K native, maar om de UI (en trouwens ook de rest van het spel) een beetje werkbaar te houden zul je het spel iets in moeten zoomen. OpenRCT2 kan dat keurig netjes, maar het kan geen pixels creëren die er origineel niet waren. Het zal er daardoor niet ineens scherper uitzien dan vroeger.
MulMonkey @Lincoln8 juli 2024 09:26
Probeer het eens uit! Er zijn al lange tijd heel veel originele bugs weggewerkt: op een goede manier die het spel in zijn waarde laat.

Je hebt een geldig origineel spel nodig (ivm licentie/ondersteunen van originele ontwikkelaar) en daarna installeer je OpenRCT2 om het werkend te krijgen op moderne hardware en moderne resoluties.

Werkt ook op Linux. Net als 95% van mijn games (oud en nieuw)
Lincoln @MulMonkey8 juli 2024 14:36
Gaaf.
Lincoln @MulMonkey8 juli 2024 14:37
OpenTTD werk volgens mij zonder originele game. Is dat een ander stoort licentie?
Skajetolaf @Lincoln8 juli 2024 14:45
Volgens mij omdat TTD abandonware is en RCT2 niet.
Lincoln @Skajetolaf8 juli 2024 14:58
Gotcha.
Raphaelo @Lincoln8 juli 2024 15:09
OpenTTD levert niet de originele graphics, muziek of geluidseffecten mee. Een tijd terug hebben ze hun eigen alternatieven gemaakt. Het is wel mogelijk om met de originele geluidseffecten en graphics te spelen, maar dan moet je die zelf aanleveren.
Skajetolaf @Lincoln8 juli 2024 09:27
In basis is dit RCT2 maar dan hebben ze een behoorlijk aantal dingen meer af gemaakt zoals bepaalde bugs eruit gehaald of aanpassingen in de UI die het net even wat lekkerder laten spelen. Dit is de beste manier RCT2 te spelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Skajetolaf op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Lincoln @Skajetolaf8 juli 2024 14:37
Thanks!
rtxxx 8 juli 2024 09:05
Waarom is het orginele spel nog steeds nodig? Je zou zeggen dat geluiden en afbeelding perfect vervangen kunnen worden door AI gecreëerde vervangers.
TERW_DAN @rtxxx8 juli 2024 10:53
Dat zou natuurlijk vervangen kunnen worden, al ben ik blij dat er niet van die AI gegenereerde rotzooi inzit. Het is juist een stuk nostalgie om die graphics te gebruiken. En daarvoor heb je het origineel nodig (die gelukkig maar een paar euro hoeft te kosten op gog.com).
Bij openTTD hebben ze de graphics/geluid wel vervangen. Daar heb je geen originele installeer meer voor nodig, dus in theorie kan dat hier ook.
Lincoln @TERW_DAN8 juli 2024 14:38
De originele jazzmuziek van Transport Tycoon was fantastisch.
mduijvendijk @TERW_DAN8 juli 2024 14:38
Klopt, ik ben alleen wel blij dat je nog steeds gebruik kan maken van de originele graphics/geluid.
De open licentie vervangers zijn wat mij betreft toch wat minder dan het origineel.
Jeffrey1908 @rtxxx8 juli 2024 09:19
Misschien alleen voor de licentie? Is ook maar een gok hoor. En @MulMonkey idd goed dat ze ondanks alle aanpassingen de charmes in leven houden want daar draait het voor mij voor 99% om, nostalgie!
Lagonas @rtxxx8 juli 2024 12:45
Dat zou zeker kunnen, maar dan is het geen RCT meer te noemen. En zijn we nu echt zo ver gekomen dat zelfs 10 euro te veel geld is voor weken, maanden of zelfs jaren plezier?
Jeffrey1908 7 juli 2024 23:18
Het is nu al de 3e keer dat ik hier een update voorbij zie komen op tweakers en nu denk ik dat ik na jaren hem weer eens ga proberen! Leuk eigenlijk dat er in zo'n oude title nog steeds tijd word gestoken, en blijkbaar de moeite waard is.
Carlos0_0 @Jeffrey19087 juli 2024 23:28
Ja het blijft leuk ik speel ook af en toe nog eens, spelletje wat gewoon leuk blijft 😁.
Jeffrey1908 @Carlos0_07 juli 2024 23:42
Zeker, vroeger heel wat uren aan besteed, het concept is gewoon heel leuk.
Heb het ook nog een tijd gespeeld op me telefoon RTC Classic (android) altijd leuk voor even tussendoor.
MulMonkey @Jeffrey19088 juli 2024 08:04
Het is nog steeds erg vermakelijk. Je kunt "mooi" of "snel" spelen. Of ergens tussen in. Veel vrijheid. En er zijn goede verbeteringen doorgevoerd die het spel wel in z'n waarde laten.
erwinwernars 8 juli 2024 01:08
Is dit met elkaar of tegen elkaar?

Vond dat in openttd altijd wel leuk tegen elkaar strijden wie het snelst meeste geld weet te verdienen.
SterkeYerke @erwinwernars8 juli 2024 01:47
Met elkaar. Tegen elkaar zou ook nog wel eens geestig zijn!
Xeneonic 7 juli 2024 22:44
  • [#22210] [Plugin] Peeps can now be made stationary or completely frozen.
  • [#22210] [Plugin] The direction in which a peep is facing can now be manipulated.
Nou, ik ben benieuwd welke creativiteit Marcel gaat gebruiken voor zijn YT videos met deze mogelijkheden. Hopelijk niet alteveel zwemmers tegelijk... en theorie testen of "facing direction" iets uit gaat maken voor maze path finding. :+
Verwijderd @Xeneonic7 juli 2024 22:56
Spannend!
bbcs 21 juli 2024 00:15
Met alle respect, waarom zetten mensen complete programma's op die (censuur) Github?
Kom op zeg!
Zet het op een gewone website waarvan je gewoon kunt downloaden.
Ik word daar zo pisnijdig van.
Wil je iets downloaden (want dat is nodig om van het programma gebruik te kunnen maken), moet je eerst 3 uur uitvogelen hoe je het van Github kunt downloaden. :( :( :( :( :( :(

Ik wil dus heel graag die Openrct2 downloaden en gebruiken, maar ik kan het dus niet downloaden en gebruiken, vanwege GITHUB!!!! :(
(En het stoom komt nu echt uit mijn oren)


Waarom dat ik dit aangeef is dat Github heel vaak gebruikt wordt voor zaken waarvoor het niet bedoelt is.

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