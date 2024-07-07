Versie 0.4.12 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'The Ministry of Silly Walks' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#622] Add option to align the top toolbar buttons horizontally centred (off by default).

[#20263] Ability to increase the size of the map in the (0, 0) direction.

[#21714] [Plugin] Costume assignment is now tailored to each staff type.

[#21853] Enlarged UI mode.

[#21893, #22065] On launch, the game now indicates what system is being initialised.

[#21913] [Plugin] Allow precise and safe control of peep animations.

[#22046] [Plugin] Add interface for crashed vehicle particle.

[#22085] [Plugin] The result of actions that create banners now includes the bannerIndex.

[#22087] [Plugin] Expose guests’ favourite rides to the plugin API.

[#22090] [Plugin] Allow writing of paused state in non-networked settings.

[#22140] Add option to automatically close dropdown menus if Enlarged UI is enabled.

[#22150] [Plugin] Expose monthly expenditure history to the plugin API.

[#22210] [Plugin] Peeps can now be made stationary or completely frozen.

[#22210] [Plugin] The direction in which a peep is facing can now be manipulated. Improved: [#19870] Allow using new colours in UI themes.

[#21774] The Alpine Coaster now supports using the alternative colour schemes.

[#21853] Dropdowns now automatically use multiple columns if they are too tall for the screen.

[#21981] Rendering performance of the map window has been improved considerably.

[#21981] The map window now defaults to showing as much of the map as fits the screen.

[#21983] Taking a screenshot now shows a message again, closing when taking another.

[#22026] The options window now stays centred when window scaling is changed.

[#22060] [Plugin] The scroll wheel can now be used to modify spinner widget values in custom/script windows.

[#22065] Joining a network game now indicates progress using coaster trains.

[#22075] [Plugin] Plugins can now use G1 Icons.

[#22084] The game now temporarily pauses while the load/save window is open.

[#22217] See-through items are ignored again in viewport/pointer interaction.

[objects#238] Add preview image for invisible queue.

[objects#329] Add RCT1AA lay-down coaster trains (for import only). Changed: [#7248] Small mini-maps are now centred in the map window.

[#20240] Heavy snow and blizzards now make guests buy and use umbrellas.

[#21043] The new music styles are no longer added to old parks automatically.

[#21214] Wacky Worlds and Time Twister’s scenario names now match their park names.

[#21991] UI themes JSON now use colour names and a translucency bool, instead of a number (old themes still work).

[#22057] Reorder Time Twister’s scenarios and adjust their difficulty classification.

[#22173] Patrol path selection is visible over existing patrol paths.

[#22196] Make track navigation buttons holdable.

[#22227] [Plugin] Ride prices are now constrained for plugins as well. Fixed: [#13234] Vehicle weight sometimes wrong after using Remove All Guests cheat.

[#13294] Map corners are cut off in some directions (original bug).

[#14630] Non-ASCII thousands and decimal separators not processed correctly.

[#21496] Some RCT1 scenery is hidden after saving and reloading.

[#21533] Support glitches on Hybrid Coaster.

[#21974] No reason specified when attempting to place benches, lamps, or bins on path with no unconnected edges (original bug).

[#21987] [Plugin] API cannot handle negative removal prices.

[#22008] Uninverted Lay-down roller coaster uses the wrong support type.

[#22012] [Plugin] Images on ImgButton widgets cannot be updated.

[#22121] Some news items in the “Recent Messages” window have the wrong text colour.

[#22152] [Plugin] Negative signed integers are truncated.

[#22161] Using arrow keys in textboxes crashes the game.

[#22174] Cheats are reset when starting a server.

[#22185] Intensity and nausea are incorrectly sorted in the rides list after ratings invalidation.

[#22226] Red traffic light shows incorrect sprite when pressed.

[objects#323] Incorrect wall boundaries on large WW/TT scenery objects.

[objects#331] Incorrect hover car capacity string.

[objects#334] Incorrect school bus capacity string.

[objects#337] Swan Boats use an incorrect third remap colour (original bug).