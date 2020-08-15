Versie 3.3.1 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. In versie 3.3.1 zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en om diezelfde reden is ook versie 3.2.10 uitgekomen. De release notes voor versie 3.3.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We are pleased to announce the release of phpBB 3.3.1 "Bertie’s Twenty". This version is a maintenance and security release of the 3.3.x branch which fixes one security issue, introduces further hardening, and resolves various issues reported in previous versions.

Previous versions of phpBB did allow limiting the dimensions of images posted. This could however also be used to e.g. check for the existence of services that should only be accessible from the internal network. We would like to thank FVD for reporting this issue to us via hackerone. The issue has been assigned CVE-2020-8226.

The fixed issues include, among others, issues with using Emojis in multiple text fields, the inability to delete or mark PMs read in the UCP folder view, issues with resetting a password, and a slow search on PostgreSQL. The amount of emails sent for notifications related to topics have been improved and new and improved enable and disable mechanisms for newer profile field types have been integrated. We would like to dedicate this last addition to javiexin.

The full list of changes is available in the changelog file within the docs folder contained in the release package. You can find the key highlights of this release on the wiki and a list of all issues fixed on our tracker.