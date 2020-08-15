Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: phpBB 3.3.1

phpBB logo (27 pix) Versie 3.3.1 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. In versie 3.3.1 zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en om diezelfde reden is ook versie 3.2.10 uitgekomen. De release notes voor versie 3.3.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.1 Release - Please Update

We are pleased to announce the release of phpBB 3.3.1 "Bertie’s Twenty". This version is a maintenance and security release of the 3.3.x branch which fixes one security issue, introduces further hardening, and resolves various issues reported in previous versions.

Previous versions of phpBB did allow limiting the dimensions of images posted. This could however also be used to e.g. check for the existence of services that should only be accessible from the internal network. We would like to thank FVD for reporting this issue to us via hackerone. The issue has been assigned CVE-2020-8226.

The fixed issues include, among others, issues with using Emojis in multiple text fields, the inability to delete or mark PMs read in the UCP folder view, issues with resetting a password, and a slow search on PostgreSQL. The amount of emails sent for notifications related to topics have been improved and new and improved enable and disable mechanisms for newer profile field types have been integrated. We would like to dedicate this last addition to javiexin.

The full list of changes is available in the changelog file within the docs folder contained in the release package. You can find the key highlights of this release on the wiki and a list of all issues fixed on our tracker.

phpBB 3.1 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 8,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

08-'20 phpBB 3.3.1 46
01-'20 phpBB 3.3 12
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.7 8
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.6 8
11-'18 phpBB 3.2.4 0
01-'18 phpBB 3.2.2 0
07-'17 phpBB 3.2.1 0
01-'17 phpBB 3.2 20
10-'16 phpBB 3.1.10 30
04-'16 phpBB 3.1.9 6
Reacties (46)

0michielRB
15 augustus 2020 20:15
phpBB is echt een oudgediende. Echter vraag ik me af waarom je nog aan dergelijke forumsoftware zou willen beginnen als je ook discourse kan gebruiken.
+1Bose321
@michielRB15 augustus 2020 21:27
Omdat ik geen 100 dollar per maand(???!!!) voor een simpel forum wil betalen. Met een pakket als phpBB kom ik nog altijd perfect uit de voeten, en kan ik mijn eigen stijl bouwen die bij de rest van de website aansluit, en allerlei plug-ins maken om bijvoorbeeld in te haken op de API en backend van mijn website.

Heb uiteindelijk liever iets als dit in eigen beheer in plaats van dat ik ergens iets afsluit waarbij ik geen/weinig controle over heb verder.
+1_Galavant
@Bose32115 augustus 2020 21:36
Discourse is 100% open source en kan je ook gewoon zelf hosten.
+1pauldaytona
@_Galavant15 augustus 2020 21:50
Ik heb even gekeken, maar allen bruikbaar als je een eigen server hebt waar je root bent. Ik heb al 16 jaar een forum draaien op php/Invision wat ik op shared hosting bij Leaseweb heb draaien. Een stuk goedkoper dan Discourse gehost, of een dedicated server.
De basislayout daarvan gaan mijn gebruikers (50-70 jaar) echt niet blij van worden,
+1Niosus
@pauldaytona15 augustus 2020 23:20
De tijd van VPS vs shared hosting vs dedicated servers is toch wel een beetje voorbij. Je kan tegenwoordig voor een peulenschil bij een cloud hosting provider een VM krijgen waar je alles op kan doen wat je wil. Bijvoorbeeld bij Linode heb je voor ~5 euro per maand al 1TB aan data limit, 25GB storage en meer bandbreedte dan je zinnig kan gebruiken. Je hebt dan wel maar toegang tot 1 core en 1GB RAM. Dit is niet super veel, maar uiteindelijk wel genoeg voor wat zaken te hosten als er maar sporadisch wat traffic is. Als je meer nodig hebt kan je ook makkelijk schalen naar iets groter aan zeer acceptabele prijzen.

Dit is natuurlijk wel een basis Linux server dat je dan hebt, zonder cPanel of dat soort zaken. Je moet dus wel de console gebruiken om de zaken in te stellen. Klinkt als een ramp, maar zelf dat valt tegenwoordig echt goed mee dankzij Docker en Docker Compose. Wil je een volledig werkende Discourse setup op een clean Linux installatie opzetten? Dat is maar een paar minuten werk dankzij images zoals deze waar alles gewoon al klaar staat. Paar commando's copy/pasten en je bent al bezig.

Het blijft natuurlijk een beetje een leercurve en ik wil zeker niet beweren dat je moet veranderen. Ik wou gewoon even tonen dat je tegenwoordig ook voor heel weinig geld al iets in de lucht kan zetten, zonder dat de hosts moeilijk doen over wat je dan wel of niet mag/kan doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Niosus op 15 augustus 2020 23:21]

+1Oon
@Niosus15 augustus 2020 23:47
Kun je bij Linode ook specifiek kiezen om je data alléén in Nederland gehost te hebben? En hebben ze een Nederlandse vestiging waarvan ze facturen sturen?

Naar mijn weten is TransIP zo goed als de enige provider binnen Nederland die voor rond de 10 euro per maand een redelijke VPS met goede support en stabiele infrastructuur kan leveren (ik heb ook andere providers geprobeerd maar hier nooit tevreden mee geweest). Buiten Nederland hosten is geen optie als je het zakelijk wil doen en/of gegevens van gebruikers op slaat IMO, zelfs als je niet voor een ISO 9001/27001 certificering gaat (waarbij het sowieso nodig is). Belastingtechnisch zijn er ook kosten aan verbonden als je in het buitenland gaat inkopen, terwijl je in Nederland juist je betaalde BTW terug krijgt (i.p.v. dat je extra betaalt).
+2Niosus
@Oon16 augustus 2020 10:26
Linode zit niet specifiek in NL, maar wel binnen de EU. Heb zelf wat draaien in Frankfurt.

Laten we even duidelijk zijn: ik heb Linode voorgesteld omdat ze voor hobby projecties een heel aangename instap prijs hebben. Je bent hier bezig over BTW en ISO certificering, terwijl de persoon waarop ik reageerde het lastig vond dat Discourse root rechten nodig heeft voor installatie en dat je dat. Iets hebt op shared hosting. Een business applicatie met gevoelige informatie ga je ook niet op shared hosting zetten.

Wil je advies om je zakelijke applicatie te hosten en heb je genoeg budget om zelfs maar aan ISO standaarden te denken... Luister dan zeker niet naar mij. Mijn ervaring qua hosting stopt bij zelfstandigen en kleine ondernemingen.

Met dat gezegd zijnde, qua BTW zou je met een host binnen de EU goed moeten zitten. Als je zakelijk aankoopt van een ander bedrijf binnen de EU (maar buiten je eigen land) dan zou je in principe hier geen BTW op moeten betalen. Dit is door een bepaalde Europese regulering om de interne markt te promoten. Buiten de EU is inderdaad lastig, maar binnen zou echt geen probleem mogen zijn. Ook qua privacy en de veiligheid van data zou je moeten kunnen voldoen aan de meeste standaarden. Of je nu in NL of in Duitsland de data hebt staan, zover ik weet maakt het allemaal niet uit zolang het maar binnen de EU is.

Het kan zijn dat ik iets mis. Corrigeer me maar als ik er naast zit...
+2Oon
@Niosus16 augustus 2020 10:37
Je hebt wel gelijk over de meeste dingen, al zit er weinig tot geen verschil tussen het hosten van gevoelige informatie bij een ISO-gecertificeerde shared host en een ISO-gecertificeerde cloud host. Het belangrijke is hierbij de verwerkersovereenkomst, want de gegevens staan in beide gevallen niet in jouw eigen datacentrum (tenzij dat wel het geval is, maar dan is het allemaal sowieso niet meer relevant).

Een mooie bijkomstigheid van shared hosting is dat hier vaan een e-mailpakket bij inbegrepen zit waar je zelf geen omkijken naar hebt, terwijl je bij (unmanaged) cloudhosting hier een los pakket voor zou moeten aanschaffen of je eigen mail moet hosten. Dat laatste is niet aan te raden tenzij je echt goed weet waar je mee bezig bent.
Of je nu in NL of in Duitsland de data hebt staan, zover ik weet maakt het allemaal niet uit zolang het maar binnen de EU is.
Dit is in eerste instantie inderdaad geen probleem. Binnen de EU is alles redelijk netjes geregeld, zeker wanneer je binnen de landen met vergelijkbare regels blijft zoals Duitsland en Frankrijk. Er is ook geen wet/voorschrift waarin staat dat het bij voorbaat niet mag. Het probleem zit 'm vooral in controle over je data; binnen Nederland kun je direct actie ondernemen als er iets gebeurt, maar probeer maar eens een kleine host in het buitenland (zowel buiten als binnen EU) te dwingen om iets volgens Nederlandse regels af te handelen. Iets wat van jou wel verwacht wordt bij het verwerken van persoonsgegevens.
En mocht het fout gaan en bijvoorbeeld (in een extreem geval) op een rechtszaak uitkomen, dan zou je toch blij zijn als dit binnen Nederland gebeurt.

Qua persoonsgegevens gaat het ook niet alleen om bedrijfsapplicaties, juist fora en vergelijkbare communicatieplatformen staan bomvol gegevens waar jij de verantwoordelijkheid over draagt als systeembeheerder. Discourse gebruiken op een cloudhosting introduceert daarmee in mijn ogen alleen maar een extra laag verantwoordelijkheid (het bijhouden van de server waar Discourse op gehost wordt) t.o.v. het gebruiken van phpBB op een shared hosting pakket.

Het is een afweging die heel context-specifiek is. Ik zelf zou het met je eens zijn dat je beter voor cloudhosting kan gaan, maar het handjevol klanten dat hun website bij mij host kan ik echt niet aanraden om dit zelf te proberen, en ik neem aan dat vrijwel iedereen die voor phpBB op een shared hosting pakket kiest in dezelfde groep valt qua technische kennis.
+2Oon
@i-chat16 augustus 2020 17:11
wacht, je gaat een buissness aplicatie 'echt' op shared hosting zetten terweil je buurman van 11 vrolijk joomla voor zijn vriendjes draait zonder ook maar één patch en/of mede weten van een volwassene ...
Bij een betrouwbare host wel, ja. Daar zou het absoluut nooit voor kunnen komen dat de ene website de andere raakt. Met een standaard DirectAdmin installatie zijn de gebruikers gesplitst en draaien de Apache vhost en de PHP workers op de gebruiker van de domeinnaam, en zijn er geen rechten voor andere locaties. Met de juiste toegangsrechten (u+rwx, g+r indien nodig) kan het dan op technisch niveau niet voorkomen dat een andere website jouw data aan kan.

Dat wil niet zeggen dat shared hosting ook persé gedeeld móét zijn, overigens. Het ging mij vooral om het principe; een klein stukje webruimte waar de overhead gedragen wordt door de host. Veel hosts hebben tegenwoordig hun eigen systemen waarbij jouw data in een gevirtualiseerde omgeving draait, en dus net zo veel afgesplitst is als bij cloudhosting.
dan gaan we naar het email pakket. daar zijn er maar 2 of 3 van ... hosted exchange is er eentje van maar die vind je niet als emailboxje bij een shared webhosting-account.
Welke andere grote mail pakketten bedoel je? Het enige dat je nodig hebt is een SMTP-server en een IMAP-server. Bij bijvoorbeeld TransIP kun je hun mail relay gebruiken voor uitgaande mail, en hun pro mail pakket kost zo'n 3 euro per maand voor 5 adressen. Voor 60 cent meer heb je daar shared hosting bij.

Ik ben het verder met je eens dat controle over en inzicht in toegang tot gegevens heel belangrijk kan zijn, maar daarom is het het ook context-specifiek. Je gaat een groot zakelijk platform niet op shared hosting hosten waar je dit niet hebt.

Je laatste punt is alleen dan weer complete onzin. Shared hosting bij een partij die zijn certificaten heeft is 1:1 hetzelfde als cloudhosting bij dezelfde partij. Er zit een groot verschil tussen betrouwbaarheid van verschillende partijen en hun infrastructuur, maar bij de grote partijen binnen Nederland kun je er gewoon vanuit gaan dat je data in hun shared hosting omgeving stukken veiliger is dan op een willekeurige server die door iemand zelf is opgezet.

Ik vraag me overigens wel af hoe het voor een advocaat zou werken op Gsuite. Bieden deze de optie om alles binnen Nederland te hosten? Lijkt me een heel slecht idee als mailverkeer (wat absoluut nooit als veilig beschouwd mag worden en dus als het goed is geen persoonsgegevens bevat, maar in de praktijk gebeurt dat toch vaak wel) via het buitenland loopt. Geen kritiek over het idee erachter, dat soort bedrijven loont het zeker om gewoon O365 (of Gsuite, mits binnen NL) af te nemen voor mail, maar in het kader van AVG en ISO lijkt het me toch riskant als zij niet kunnen garanderen dat het allemaal op eigen bodem blijft.
0Niosus
@i-chat16 augustus 2020 13:20
Ik snap niet goed waarom je denkt dat wat ik zeg onzin is. Ik zeg zelf dat ik net geen goede ervaring heb met de email features die je op goedkope hosts vindt. Ze zijn de goedkoopste, maar dat is het dan ook. Als je dan toch al besloten hebt dat shared hosting oké is (en wat je doet dus echt gewoon hobby is zonder echt gevoelige informatie en je geld wilt uitsparen), dan kan je er misschien aan denken om je emails ook via de host te laten gaan.

Maar als je mailverkeer belangrijk is, ja dan zou ik ook altijd aanraden gewoon even G Suite te nemen. Kost 5 euro per gebruiker per maand. Prijzig als het voor de hobby is, maar peanuts als je professioneel bezig bent.

Liefst geen woorden in mijn mond leggen...
0Niosus
@i-chat17 augustus 2020 14:37
Hey man, kunnen we even wat kalmeren? Moet het echt zo agressief? Je bent echt enorm hard aan het blaffen terwijl we echt gewoon akkoord met elkaar zijn. Ik heb mijn mening niet exact goed verwoord. Ik had wat duidelijker kunnen zijn waar ik meet akkoord ben, en in welke context. Dat was wat onhandig, dat geef ik met plezier toe.
Ik heb proberen wat verduidelijking te geven, en dan krijg ik dit terug in men gezicht. Alsof ik je hier probeer te misleiden in een formeel debat. Je kan ook gewoon voor verduidelijking vragen, in plaats van te insinueren dat ik een advocatenbureau op een shared hosting zou zetten. Dat heb ik nooit gezegd, en dat is ook absoluut niet wat ik zou doen

Kunnen we even kijken naar de context van wat er allemaal gezegd is geweest? Mijn originele reactie was een antwoord op iemand die al 16 jaar op shared hosting zit voor een forum voor bejaarden. Mijn interpretatie van die situatie is dat het waarschijnlijk om een hobby project gaat, of toch alleszins iets kleinschalig en non-profit. Die persoon zit waarschijnlijk wel goed op een shared host, en er is ook echt geen probleem van de email services van die shared host te gebruiken voor wat automatische mails of hoogsten wat lage prioriteit support te geven.

In die context was ik akkoord met de het feit dat het wel handig is dat die shared hosts een mail service bij in de prijs hebben. Want je moet inderdaad betalen voor een third party service, en het is gewoon echt niet aan te raden om zelf een mail server op te zetten.

Als ik je even mag quoten:
Heb je het over hobby fora en prutseldingetjes dan heb je helemaal gelijk
...
0Niosus
@Oon16 augustus 2020 11:09
Volledig akkoord met het email pakket. Hier had ik al aan gedacht, maar ik wou ook niet meteen een boek schrijven als reactie. Ik heb zelf niet zo'n super ervaring met email te laten lopen via goedkope hosts, maar het is vaak wel een stuk goedkoper dan als je via een third party laat lopen. Daar zit je snel aan verschillende euro's per email adres, en dan betaal je al snel meer aan je email provider dan aan je host...

Qua absolute controle zie ik je punt, maar mijn mening is wat minder extreem. Ik ben akkoord dat je je rechten moet kunnen afdwingen, maar in de praktijk is dat als kleine vis enorm moeilijk of duur. Mijn strategie is kiezen voor een host met een goede reputatie en het minimaliseren van de gevoelige data die ik opsla. Dat laatste is natuurlijk lastig met een forum, maar die draai ik op dit moment (niet meer). Heb ooit wel een forum beheerd, maar ik had de tijd niet meer om het goed te onderhouden dus ik heb besloten het boeltje af te breken voordat een kwaadwillende er in geraakt. Er waren nog een handjevol gebruikers die het spijtig vonden, maar het was beter zo... Je kan geen data stelen die niet meer bestaat ;)

En ik ben ook zeker akkoord dat het heel context-specifiek is. De enige reden dat ik de cloud hosting aanhaal is omdat we op Tweakers zitten. Ik zou zelf ook mijn klanten nooit zelf de verantwoordelijk geven om hun servers te runnen. Die zijn ook gewoon blij dat ik het allemaal voor hun regel (als één pakket samen met de ontwikkeling), en daar betalen ze graag voor. Persoonlijk vind ik de modellen waar de bouwer van de software zelf managed hosting doet vaak wel goed. Bijvoorbeeld: een Wordpress.com (vs .org) kost een beetje geld, maar dan is het allemaal wel goed geregeld. Dat zou ik eigenlijk altijd aanraden tegenover een Wordpress draaien op een shared host. Het is natuurlijk lastig dat Discourse zo'n dienst pas aanbiedt vanaf 100 euro per maand. Dat is echt wel veel geld, zeker als je ziet wat je er voor terug krijgt...
0raxon
@Oon16 augustus 2020 20:41
hostnet heeft er ook 1 voor 12,50 inclusief backup service
+1_Galavant
@pauldaytona15 augustus 2020 21:59
Huur een servetje op linode of Digital ocean en me bent voor 5 euro klaar. Ik heb niets tegen PhpBB, maar het is niet zo dat PhpBB zonder gebreken is. Het is sloom en log, memory usage is hoog. Mijn forum gebruikers vinden de basis lay-out van discourse velen beter dan een standaard PhpBB installatie (alhoewel wij onze Discourse layout veel aangepast hebben, net zoals mogelijk in PhpBB)
0Olaf van der Spek
@pauldaytona16 augustus 2020 08:13
Een stuk goedkoper dan Discourse gehost, of een dedicated server.
Wat betaal je daar tegenwoordig voor?
0Oon
@Olaf van der Spek16 augustus 2020 10:39
Een VPS heb je al voor 10 euro per maand binnen Nederland, kan zo goedkoop als 5 dollar zijn als je verder gaat zoeken. Dedicated servers zit je gauw rond de 20-25 per maand minimaal.

Shared hosting verschilt heel erg, maar die zijn er ook voor een paar euro per maand als het om een kleine website gaat.
0michielRB
@Olaf van der Spek17 augustus 2020 15:49
ik kan je aanraden eens te kijken bij contabo. Een .de bedrijf die VPS-en aanbiedt met erg veel bang-for-buck. Ik heb zelf de medium SSD variant (EUR9,- per maand), maar het kan een stuk goedkoper. Vanaf EUR4,- per maand.
0michielRB
@Bose32117 augustus 2020 13:34
Waar staat dat Discourse $100,- per maand kost? Misschien als je een gehoste versie afneemt, maar Discourse is prima op een eigen server of VPS te hosten. De software is 100% opensource. Vrij te downloaden en te installeren. Dus eigenlijk niet anders dan FMS of phpBB als het om kosten gaat.
+1WhatsappHack
@michielRB15 augustus 2020 21:07
Omdat velen juist veel meer van de fora stijl houden zoals pakketten als SMF en phpBB bieden. :) Wat veelal ook veel overzichtelijker is. Discourse werkt imho veelal helemaal niet prettig tenzij je er echt een duidelijke usecase voor hebt. Er is een usecase voor natuurlijk, daar niet van. Spreekt enkel een ander publiek aan. Als je Discourse wilt gebruiken moet je dat doen, maar het is meestal geen adequate vervanging voor andere community software waar heel andere wensen voor zijn dan hoe Discourse functioneert en zichzelf presenteert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 15 augustus 2020 21:10]

0Cergorach
@WhatsappHack16 augustus 2020 10:57
Ik sluit me voor de verandering eens geheel aan bij WhatsappHack! ;-)
0michielRB
@WhatsappHack17 augustus 2020 13:31
Je kan binnen Discourse prima de bekende forum style aanhouden door duidelijke categorieën te kiezen en category-view te gebruiken. Zie ze als subfora zoals ook in SMF en phpBB gebruikt kan worden.
Waar Discourse in uitblinkt is de zoekfunctie en de statistiek mogelijkheden. Dit is voor een community naar mijn mening essentiële informatie om de community te kunnen sturen.
Ik ben lid van diverse fora die Discourse gebruiken en ben admin/supermod op het NethServer forum. Zodra je forum enige omvang krijgt (1000+ actieve leden) geeft een forum als Discourse echt een hoop rust.
0WhatsappHack
@michielRB17 augustus 2020 14:34
Goede zoekfuncties en uitgebreide community statistieken vind je ook terug in software als SMF, dus daar blinkt Discourse niet bijzonder in uit? Ik heb fora gehost en beheerd met duizenden leden tegelijk online en ik geloof op de piek rond de 75 miljoen posts, en ik zou niet weten wat Discourse voor rust zou hebben moeten brengen; eerder juist chaos en beperkte functionaliteit... Het zal wel liggen aan het type forum dat je runt I guess, maar Discourse was geen geschikt platform geweest voor dat type forum. :P Ik beheer nog steeds meerdere grota fora en kan echt het voordeel in Discourse niet zien bij de grotere boards, eerder nadelen. :/ Maar als het voor jou goed werkt en juist voordelen heeft: vooral gebruiken natuurlijk, ik bedoel: dat er meerdere smaakjes zijn en dus concurrentie is logisch omdat smaken en usecases verschillen. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 17 augustus 2020 14:35]

+1TigerXtrm
@michielRB15 augustus 2020 23:54
Omdat Discourse echt de meest verschrikkelijke forum interface heeft die ik ooit heb gezien.
+1Olaf van der Spek
@michielRB16 augustus 2020 08:07
Wat is er zo bijzonder aan discourse?
0RobbyTown
@Olaf van der Spek16 augustus 2020 10:20
Ziet er wat hipper uit en naar mijn mening onoverzichtelijk uit. Hier een screenshot / demo / info https://www.tecmint.com/i...e-forum-in-centos-ubuntu/. Kunt dan oa net als bij Tweakers Badges verdienen enzo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 16 augustus 2020 10:22]

0Olaf van der Spek
@RobbyTown16 augustus 2020 10:27
Kunt dan oa net als bij Tweakers Badges verdienen enzo.
Is dat een voordeel of een nadeel? ;)

Veel 'moderne' sites werken zo onhandig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Olaf van der Spek op 16 augustus 2020 10:31]

0RobbyTown
@Olaf van der Spek16 augustus 2020 10:31
Geen idee maar voor sommige is het hoe meer toeters en bellen hoe beter. Ik ben ook meer van hou het zo clean mogelijk waarvoor het is gemaakt.
0Nimja
@michielRB15 augustus 2020 20:20
Of Discord ;)
+1michielRB
@Nimja15 augustus 2020 20:21
Dat is toch heel andere functionaliteit. Discord is eigenlijk meer de 2020 versie van IRC... ;) (ja ik weet het, ik ben oud aan het worden)
0Nimja
@michielRB15 augustus 2020 20:30
Eh, meer dat sinds de komst van makkelijke online/instant messengers het gebruik van forums achteruit is gegaan.

Dat en Reddit...
+1mrmrmr
@Nimja15 augustus 2020 20:49
Reddit is echt erg geworden tegenwoordig. Je kunt het niet fatsoenlijk lezen, je moet tig keer op links klikken om het open te krijgen en het wordt vervuild met info die je niet wil zien. Ik begrijp wel dat alles zo dom en kort mogelijk moeten voor de kleine aandachtspanne van het grote publiek, maar toch, de kant waar het nu op gaat lijkt mij niet de goede. Zo moeilijk is het niet om een desktop te detecteren en gewoon alles opgeklapt weer te geven in chronologische volgorde.

Terug naar phpBB: dat moet je net als andere gelijksoortige forumsoftware consistent up to date houden om veiligheidsredenen.
0Ablaze
@mrmrmr15 augustus 2020 21:03
Je kunt old.reddit.com gebruiken
0Aijt
@Ablaze15 augustus 2020 22:22
En als je de Chrome web store kan gebruiken voor je browser heb je er ook een addin voor die het automatisch doet
https://chrome.google.com...mnbhcippjikoajpoabadpodje

Samen met de RES is het nog redelijk te gebruiken imo.
https://redditenhancementsuite.com/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aijt op 15 augustus 2020 22:23]

0Bjorn89
@mrmrmr16 augustus 2020 10:21
Zijn genoeg plugins en scripts waarmee je Reddit naar wens kunt aanpassen
+1bloody
@Nimja16 augustus 2020 08:23
Je kunt niet eens ff snel zoeken met cmd+f, omdat ze die afgevangen hebben en vervangen door hun eigen irritante search ;(
0Oon
@bloody16 augustus 2020 10:41
Heb je hun eigen zoekfunctionaliteit al eens geprobeerd? Je kan er echt enorm veel mee (zoals 'from:<naam> has:image' om door een specifiek persoon gedeelde afbeeldingen te zoeken).

Ik zou Discord nooit aanraden als alternatief voor een zelf gehoste omgeving, maar hun zoekfunctie is juist iets waar ik veel gebruik van maak en wat goed werkt.
0Xymox
@Nimja15 augustus 2020 22:03
Grapje zeker. Nog nooit zo'n onoverzichtelijk samengeraapte chaos gezien.
0Zidane007nl
@michielRB16 augustus 2020 12:38
Waarom Discourse? Waarom voldoet phpBB (of MyBB en SMF) niet?

Het installeren is al omslachtig. Ze ondersteunen alleen installaties via Docker ...
0jimmy_dg
@Zidane007nl16 augustus 2020 14:10
Installatie via docker omslachtig? Docker maakt het proces juist... Minder omslachtig.
0matthewk
@michielRB16 augustus 2020 16:36
Wie gebruikt nog fora? Ze zijn bijna allemaal zo dood als een pier.
0Luceos
@michielRB16 augustus 2020 21:30
Of Flarum. Ook modern, wel PHP, maar met een javascript frontend. ;)

Draait op shared hosting, eigen vps/server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luceos op 16 augustus 2020 21:32]

0WhatsappHack
@Luceos17 augustus 2020 03:58
Dat is wat bunq gebruikt toch? Als het altijd op die manier functioneert, dan hoef ik echt nooit van m'n leven Flarum te hebben. Want het bunq forum is echt een enorme ramp. Die zoekfunctie alleen al... Er zijn geen toegestane woorden die dat kunnen omschrijven hoe slecht het is. :P Dus ik hoop zomaar dat dat niet standaard is en bunq het zelf verziekt heeft, maar volgens mij is 't vrij default?
0Luceos
@WhatsappHack17 augustus 2020 07:02
Bunq together is inderdaad ook Flarum. Wel met een zwaar aangepaste lay-out.

De search is inderdaad nog een puntje voor Flarum, omdat deze voor add-ons uitbreidbaar is was een beter, op MySQL gebaseerd systeem super sloom. Gelukkig kan dat voor de 1.0 versie eind dit jaar nog opgelost worden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

