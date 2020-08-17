Versie 5.2.1 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer on-line vergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In versie 5.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Allow Host to unmute participants using pre-approved consent

The host can schedule meetings and webinars with Request permission to Unmute Participants, which allows participants to pre-approve the host’s ability to unmute them as needed when joining a meeting. This pre-approval will remain in place for all meetings with this host, and can be revoked by the participant at any time.

Additional MSI Option

Admins will now be able to manage the following features via MSI: Disable Automatically enter full screen when viewing shared content IT Admins can now disable this setting on the client via MSI.

Chat features Admin control of who (internal/external) can add more members to a channel

For security and privacy purposes, channel admins can control if external contacts can add new members to channels and group chats. Channel can be configured to allow either all channel members or only fellow organization members to add new members to channels. Phone features Highlight text to dial

Users can highlight a phone number, right-click, then select an option to dial the highlighted number.

Inbound call notification for internal safety response team

Members of the internal safety response team will see a special inbound call notification when a phone user calls an emergency number (PSAP). The notification allows members to answer calls that are still dialing, or listen in on calls that were answered by the PSAP. Resolved Issues Call queue continues routing calls to users after sign-out

Resolved issue with users leaving call queue and still receiving calls active in the queue.

Minor bug fixes