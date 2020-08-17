Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Zoom 5.2.1

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.2.1 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer on-line vergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In versie 5.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features
  • Allow Host to unmute participants using pre-approved consent
  • The host can schedule meetings and webinars with Request permission to Unmute Participants, which allows participants to pre-approve the host’s ability to unmute them as needed when joining a meeting. This pre-approval will remain in place for all meetings with this host, and can be revoked by the participant at any time.
  • Additional MSI Option
  • Admins will now be able to manage the following features via MSI:
    • Disable Automatically enter full screen when viewing shared content
    • IT Admins can now disable this setting on the client via MSI.
Chat features
  • Admin control of who (internal/external) can add more members to a channel
  • For security and privacy purposes, channel admins can control if external contacts can add new members to channels and group chats. Channel can be configured to allow either all channel members or only fellow organization members to add new members to channels.
Phone features
  • Highlight text to dial
  • Users can highlight a phone number, right-click, then select an option to dial the highlighted number.
  • Inbound call notification for internal safety response team
  • Members of the internal safety response team will see a special inbound call notification when a phone user calls an emergency number (PSAP). The notification allows members to answer calls that are still dialing, or listen in on calls that were answered by the PSAP.
Resolved Issues
  • Call queue continues routing calls to users after sign-out
  • Resolved issue with users leaving call queue and still receiving calls active in the queue.
  • Minor bug fixes

Zoom

Versienummer 5.2.1 (44052.0816)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-08-2020 16:577

17-08-2020 • 16:57

17-08-2020 • 16:57

7 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1706+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0Tjeu K
18 augustus 2020 09:32
Sinds een aantal updates kunnen hosts niet meer direct de microfoon inschakelen van deelnemers, maar krijgen ze een pop-up die ze moeten goedkeuren. Nu is er een feature waardoor deelnemers opt-in kunnen kiezen om niet steeds naar de knop Unmute te hoeven reiken als de host ze een beurt geeft om te spreken. Om de nieuwe functie "Request permission to Unmute Participants" te gebruiken moet je eerst naar us02web.zoom.us/account/setting om de optie in te schakelen voor de Zoom-organisatie. Daarna verschijnt er in de Scheduler onder Advanced Options een nieuw vinkje om dit in te schakelen voor de Meeting ID. Als deelnemers de update hebben, zien ze dan bij het joinen (nog voor de wachtkamer) een confirm-dialog "Allow the host to unmute you in any meeting scheduled by {Meeting Host}" [Don't Allow | Allow].
0bilkin2005
17 augustus 2020 20:50
Ik ben zelf programmeur en af en toe vraag ik mijn collega als hij een lijstje als bovenstaand presenteert: welk probleem heb je hiermee opgelost? En dat gevoel heb ik heel sterk met deze post.
+1glatuin
@bilkin200518 augustus 2020 19:39
Een beetje meer vertrouwen in je medewerkers hebben. Zoiezo zitten er meestal ook wat patches mbt security in nieuwe versies.
0NimRod1337
@bilkin200518 augustus 2020 14:38
Hebben jullie wel een backlog dan of doen jullie maar wat, gezien je *achteraf vraagtekens hebt bij iemands werk?
0bilkin2005
@NimRod133718 augustus 2020 20:58
Lees wat ik schrijf.
0NimRod1337
@bilkin200518 augustus 2020 22:02
Zegt je collega dat ook? Zou wel terecht zijn.

