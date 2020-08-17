Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kdenlive 20.08.0

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 20.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In versie 20.04 zien we onder meer flinke prestatieverbeteringen, is het mogelijk om clips te sorteren, filteren en te beoordelen, en zijn er ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 20.08 is out

Kdenlive 20.08 is out with nifty features like Interface Layouts, Multiple Audio Stream support, Cached data management and Zoombars in the Clip Monitor and Effects Panel but one may argue that the highlights of this release are stability and interface improvements. This version received a total of 284 commits with some major contributions from new developers. (Thanks Simon and Julius)

Under the hood

A major refactoring of the project file fixes a long standing issue with the decimal separator (comma/point) conflict causing many crashes.

Projects created with 20.08 forward are not backwards compatible, that is, you won’t be able to open your .kdenlive project files with older versions.

This version also brings a performance boost to audio thumbnail generation as well as JPG image sequence playback.

New interface layouts
These workspaces aim to improve the layout for each stage of video production:
  • Logging for reviewing your footage
  • Editing to compose your story in the timeline
  • Audio for mixing and adjusting your audio
  • Effects for adding effects
  • Color for adjusting and color grading

Check out this video for more details.

Note: Video scopes do not work with DirectX under Windows.

Audio

This version brings the initial step in implementing an advanced audio workflow by adding multiple audio stream support. In the next releases expect audio routing and channel mapping as well. The mixer got a facelift making it more efficient in smaller heights.

Zoom bars

Effects panel
Adjusting keyframes just got easier.

Clip monitor
The Clip Monitor also received zoom bars. Also notice the interface improvements like seeking when dragging, new layout ruler, improved overlay sizes (fps, timecode, etc).

Cache management

A new cache management interface under settings allows you to maintain and control the size of your cached and proxied files as well as backup-ed data. You may also clean data older than a specified amount of months.

New shortcuts
  • (Apostrophe) to set audio stream to target track.
  • Shift + Alt as alternate shortcut to move single clip to another track.
  • Alt + mouse Windows specific shortcut to change a grouped clip’s track.
  • . + number to focus on Video tracks (i.e: . + 1 focus on video track 1)
  • Alt + number to focus on audio tracks (i.e: Alt + 2 focus on audio track 2)
  • ( snaps beginning of clip to cursor in the timeline
  • ) snaps end of clip to cursor in the timeline
Miscellaneous improvements
  • Project notes: allow creating markers from timestamps and assign timestamps to current bin clip.
  • Added option to always display clip monitor audio thumbs below video instead of an overlay.
  • Composite transitions with Lumas.
  • Add a “Save Copy” action to save a project copy.
  • Project bin improvements: Expand/collapse all bin folders with Shift+click, remember folder status (expanded/collapsed) on save, and many other fixes.
  • Add clip length adjustment to speed dialog.
  • Titler: add option to save title and add to project in in one pass (through the create button menu.
  • Add proxy icon to clips in timeline.
  • Increase monitor audio thumb resolution.
  • Ability to change colors of audio thumbnails (Go to Settings > Configure > Colors).
  • Renamed “Add Slideshow Clip” to “Add Image Sequence”.
  • Clickable clip name on top of Clip Properties widget opens a file explorer to the clip’s location).
  • Windows: use compatible methods when dropping a folder in bin.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 20.08.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 82,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-08-2020 17:078

17-08-2020 • 17:07

8 Linkedin

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
10-11 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
13-10 Kdenlive 21.08.2 4
05-09 Kdenlive 21.08.1 11
16-08 Kdenlive 21.08 7
18-06 Kdenlive 21.04.2 0
05-'21 Kdenlive 21.04.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+14+22+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2krflyer
17 augustus 2020 19:46
Ik heb Kdenlive geprobeerd, maar de basisfunctionaliteit is te karig, en de plugins instabiel. Ik gebruik inmiddels Blackmagic Davinci Resolve. Ik ga nooit meer terug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door krflyer op 17 augustus 2020 20:11]

+2LxxFxx
@krflyer18 augustus 2020 00:30
Een beetje onduidelijk op hun site, maar er is dus ook een gratis versie van?
Is dit het pakket dat compleet open source ging gaan maar dat uiteindelijk niet gedaan heeft?
Wil ik wel eens proberen, dus als je tips hebt...
+1krflyer
@LxxFxx18 augustus 2020 12:29
Jawel, er zijn twee versies:
Davinci Resolve (gratis)
Davinci Resolve Studio (betaald)
In de betaalde versie zit oa zaken als 8K ondersteuning.
De gratis versie biedt meer dan genoeg. Ik zou zeggen, probeer het gewoon.
Ook beschikbaar voor Linux en Mac trouwens. Het is niet open source, dat dan weer niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door krflyer op 18 augustus 2020 12:30]

0miyapow156
17 augustus 2020 19:33
Ziet er nog wel goed uit! Hoewel ik mijn tijd op linux (tot vorig jaar) niet anders problemen heb gehad met nvidia drivers en vooral gpu/internal graphics switching.
+1SherlockHolmes
@miyapow15617 augustus 2020 21:30
Probeer eens Pop!_OS, een relatief jonge distro die echt heel stabiel is en retegoede support heeft voor NVIDIA (je kunt kiezen voor een .ISO met al het NVIDIA spul gepreinstalleerd). Dit is de enige distro waardoor ik Linux kan gebruiken op mijn laptop. Teveel gedoe met andere.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SherlockHolmes op 17 augustus 2020 21:30]

0miyapow156
@SherlockHolmes18 augustus 2020 09:45
Mooie toevoeging. Nog niet gehoord van deze distro, maar het team erachter ziet er leuk en gemotiveerd uit en de nvidia drivers steken er inderdaad op. Ik neem aan dat het op ubuntu is gebaseerd met hun 20.04 aanduiding?
0SherlockHolmes
@miyapow15618 augustus 2020 10:06
Yep, klopt. Maar ze voegen er flink een eigen draai aan toe maar je hebt wel gewoon de software ondersteuning van Ubuntu.
0LxxFxx
@miyapow15618 augustus 2020 00:29
Werkt al een heel eind erg goed in Arch op mijn desktop met een nvidia kaart. Wel zonder iGPU dus.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True