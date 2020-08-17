Versie 20.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In versie 20.04 zien we onder meer flinke prestatieverbeteringen, is het mogelijk om clips te sorteren, filteren en te beoordelen, en zijn er ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 20.08 is out with nifty features like Interface Layouts, Multiple Audio Stream support, Cached data management and Zoombars in the Clip Monitor and Effects Panel but one may argue that the highlights of this release are stability and interface improvements. This version received a total of 284 commits with some major contributions from new developers. (Thanks Simon and Julius)

A major refactoring of the project file fixes a long standing issue with the decimal separator (comma/point) conflict causing many crashes.

Projects created with 20.08 forward are not backwards compatible, that is, you won’t be able to open your .kdenlive project files with older versions.

This version also brings a performance boost to audio thumbnail generation as well as JPG image sequence playback.

Logging for reviewing your footage

Editing to compose your story in the timeline

Audio for mixing and adjusting your audio

Effects for adding effects

Color for adjusting and color grading

Check out this video for more details.

Note: Video scopes do not work with DirectX under Windows.

This version brings the initial step in implementing an advanced audio workflow by adding multiple audio stream support. In the next releases expect audio routing and channel mapping as well. The mixer got a facelift making it more efficient in smaller heights.

Effects panel

Adjusting keyframes just got easier.

Clip monitor

The Clip Monitor also received zoom bars. Also notice the interface improvements like seeking when dragging, new layout ruler, improved overlay sizes (fps, timecode, etc).

A new cache management interface under settings allows you to maintain and control the size of your cached and proxied files as well as backup-ed data. You may also clean data older than a specified amount of months.

‘ (Apostrophe) to set audio stream to target track.

(Apostrophe) to set audio stream to target track. Shift + Alt as alternate shortcut to move single clip to another track.

+ as alternate shortcut to move single clip to another track. Alt + mouse Windows specific shortcut to change a grouped clip’s track.

+ mouse Windows specific shortcut to change a grouped clip’s track. . + number to focus on Video tracks (i.e: . + 1 focus on video track 1)

+ number to focus on Video tracks (i.e: + focus on video track 1) Alt + number to focus on audio tracks (i.e: Alt + 2 focus on audio track 2)

+ number to focus on audio tracks (i.e: + focus on audio track 2) ( snaps beginning of clip to cursor in the timeline

snaps beginning of clip to cursor in the timeline ) snaps end of clip to cursor in the timeline