Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 20.7.1 released
Small update here with security advisories, multicast fixes and logging reliability patches amongst others. Overall, the jump to HardenedBSD 12.1 is looking promising from our end. From the reported issues we still have more logging quirks to investigate and especially Netmap support (used in IPS and Sensei) is lacking in some areas that were previously working. Patches are being worked on already so we shall get there soon enough. Stay tuned. Here are the full patch notes:
- system: split log process name into separate column
- system: filter new style log directories accordingly
- system: add delay to improve syslog-ng startup
- system: properly switch login page to latest jQuery 3.5.1
- firewall: add select boxes for static filters in live log
- firmware: ignore mandoc.db files in health output as the system will regenerate them weekly
- firmware: bring back Chinese Aivian mirror
- firmware: remove defunct opn.sense.nz and RageNetwork mirrors
- web proxy: add JSON output following Elastic Common Schema (sponsored by Incenter Technology)
- backend: cap log messages to 4000 characters to prevent longer messages from vanishing
- plugins: os-acme-client 1.35[1]
- plugins: os-frr 1.15[2]
- plugins: os-postfix 1.15[3]
- plugins: os-udpbroadcastrelay 1.0 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- src: set the current VNET before calling netisr_dispatch() in ng_iface(4)
- src: assorted multicast group join/leave corrections
- src: fix vmx driver packet loss and degraded performance[4]
- src: fix memory corruption in USB network device driver[5]
- src: fix multiple vulnerabilities in sqlite3[6]
- src: fix sendmsg(2) privilege escalation[7]
- ports: perl 5.32.0[8]
- ports: squid 4.12[9]