Versie 2.4.5 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

2.4.5 adds several new features, including:

OS Upgrade: Base Operating System upgraded to FreeBSD 11-STABLE after FreeBSD 11.3

Added sorting and search/filtering to several pages including the Certificate Manager, DHCP Leases, and ARP/NDP Tables.

Added DNS Resolver (Unbound) Python Integration

Added IPsec DH and PFS groups 25, 26, 27, and 31

Changed UFS filesystem defaults to noatime on new installations to reduce unnecessary disk writes

Set autocomplete=new-password for forms containing authentication fields to help prevent browser auto-fill from completing irrelevant fields

Added new Dynamic DNS providers Linode and Gandi

For a complete list of new features, see the Release Notes.

pfSense software release version 2.4.5 addresses several security issues:

Potential cross-site scripting (XSS) vectors in several GUI pages

A privilege escalation issue where an authenticated user granted access to the picture widget could run arbitrary PHP code or gain access to pages for which they otherwise would not have privileges

Added a fsck run with -z for UFS filesystems on upgrade to address FreeBSD-SA-19:10.ufs

Fixed the format of XMLRPC authentication failure messages so they can be acted upon by sshguard

Added a custom CSRF Error page with warnings and confirmation prompts before resubmitting potentially harmful data

Addressed FreeBSD Security Advisories & Errata Notices

For complete details about these issues, see the Release Notes.

In addition to security fixes, pfSense software version 2.4.5 also includes important bug fixes.

The default GUI certificate lifetime has been reduced to 825 days, to comply with current standards. These standards are being enforced strictly on platforms such as iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. After upgrading to pfSense software version 2.4.5, a new compatible GUI certificate may be generated from the console or SSH with the command pfSsh.php playback generateguicert

Several IPsec VTI fixes, including improved handling of IPsec restarts breaking VTI routing

Fixed several issues with custom view management in Status > Monitoring

Fixed serial console terminal size handling issues

Fixed privilege matching issues which may have prevented some users from accessing pages to which they should have had access, such as the User Manager

Fixed an issue when resolving FQDN entries in aliases where some entries could be missing

For a complete list of corrected bugs, see the Release Notes.