pfSense logo (75 pix)Versie 2.7 van de Community Edition van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 2.7.0 is een grote release waarin onder meer de overstap naar FreeBSD 14 is gemaakt. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Changes to pfSense CE 2.7.0 software

The latest information about the changes and new features in pfSense CE software can be found in the Release Notes. It is a best practice to review the Release Notes prior to any upgrade. Some of the key changes in version 2.7.0 include:

  • Captive portal and limiters moved from ipfw to pf: pf is the default packet filter in pfSense software. These changes leverage L2 features previously added to pf and upstreamed to FreeBSD, and improve performance and stability of the captive portal by eliminating the need for packets to traverse both pf and ipfw.
  • UPnP and multiple game systems: A fix has been added to address an issue with UPnP and multiple game systems. This resolves the problems some game systems experienced connecting to the internet when UPnP was enabled and multiple consoles are in use.
  • New gateway state killing options: These options give the user more flexibility in how the firewall decides to kill states automatically during failover events and also adds several new manual ways to selectively remove states.
  • Improved Firewall/NAT rule usability: The Firewall/NAT rule interface has been improved to make it easier to create and manage rules. This includes new buttons to toggle multiple rules and copy rules to other interfaces.
  • Upgraded OpenVPN: OpenVPN has been upgraded to version 2.6.4. This includes a number of security fixes and performance improvements.
  • Upgraded PHP: PHP has been upgraded to version 8.2.6. This includes a number of security fixes and performance improvements. This change may cause problems in packages that have not yet upgraded their use of PHP libraries.
  • Moved to track the 'main' branch of FreeBSD: pfSense CE has been moved to track the 'main' branch of FreeBSD. This means that pfSense CE will now benefit from security updates and bug fixes more quickly, without incurring additional technical debt to backport to older versions of FreeBSD.
  • Deprecated older IPsec transforms: This means that they will no longer be supported in this or future versions of pfSense software. Please check the release notes to determine if you need to migrate your IPsec infrastructure to a supported transform before updating.
  • Added support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 to IPsec: ChaCha20-Poly1305 is also used in WireGuard and OpenVPN w/DCO, and provides an additional secure AEAD transform for all three VPN systems.
  • Addressed issues with unbound crashes: A number of issues with unbound crashes have been addressed. These include a fix for an issue that could cause unbound to crash when receiving certain DNS queries.
  • Added new packet capture GUI: A new packet capture GUI has been added, enhancing the ability to capture and analyze network traffic.
  • Added UDP broadcast relay package: A new UDP broadcast relay package has been added. This package can be used to relay UDP broadcast packets between networks.

pfSense 2.3.3 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 2.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-06-2023
15 • submitter: SuperPietje

30-06-2023 • 07:26

15

Submitter: SuperPietje

Bron: Netgate

The Otherside 30 juni 2023 09:31
Ah daar is ie! De langverwachte CE 2.7.0 hopelijk met support voor intel i226 chip.
Keek in eerste instantie naar PFSense maar door gebrek aan support voor Intel i226 koos ik mede daardoor momenteel OPNSense wat eigenlijk ook zeer stabiel draait voor mij.

Eens kijken of er een goede reden is om toch de jump te maken naar PFSense met deze release
Mirrordin @The Otherside30 juni 2023 10:45
Wat zou je aanraden aan een newbie in firewalls, OPNSense of PFSense?
gwabber @Mirrordin30 juni 2023 11:45
Wat je zelf prettig vind werken. Zeker als newbie zou ik het gewoon allemaal uitproberen. pfsense en opensense zijn qua functionaliteit vrijwel gelijk.

Hier zal je vooral een battle aantreffen tussen pfsense en opensense. De een vindt de ander de duivel en vice versa want redenen.

Zelf ben ik pfsense gebruiker, maar ik snap de appeal voor opensense. Trek je iig niks aan van wat er gezegd wordt, maar probeer het lekker uit ;)
Adm.Spock @gwabber30 juni 2023 17:52
Netgate is een bedrijf gevestigd in de VS (pfSense)

Deciso is een bedrijf gevestigd in Nederland (OPNsense)

Dat zou voor bepaalde doelgroepen verschil kunnen maken (denk aan overheid, defensie industrie en andere organisaties waar met gevoelige data wordt omgegaan).

Verder zijn ze functioneel in principe identiek.
MaxTheKing @Mirrordin21 juli 2023 16:53
Ik gebruik thuis pfSense en op het werk OPNSense. Zijn beide erg fijne systemen en doen functioneel hetzelfde. Alleen de beide UI's werken net even wat anders. Wat ik merk met pfSense is dat er een stuk meer documentatie over te vinden is. Zowel van officiele bronnen als van de community.
Videopac @The Otherside30 juni 2023 10:20
Waarom zou je dan terug willen?
Rataplan_ @Videopac30 juni 2023 13:41
Omdat pfSense een minder gelikte, maar veel productievere GUI heeft? Seperators in de firewall rules-list, descriptions in de aliassen (die laatste maakt opnSense praktisch onbruikbaar voor ons), kunnen dubbel klikken op een rule om hem te editen...

Wij gebruiken pfSense intensief (nu nog CE in het groot, maar veel pfSense+ op netgate devices bij klanten) en we hebben er een hele tijd opnSense langs gehad. Maar nee, pfSense wint op meerdere vlakken.

Deze punten zijn helaas nog steeds valide (althans, paar opnSense builds terug nog).
Videopac @Rataplan_30 juni 2023 14:04
Duidelijk: dank voor je inhoudelijke argumentatie!
wouteramf @Rataplan_30 juni 2023 21:37
Volgens mij lijkt het erop dat je al een aantal keren (ik schat 5x) dezelfde informatie hebt gedeeld. er zijn zeker ook punten van kritiek zijn op pfSense.

De GUI van pfSense is behoorlijk productief. Het is interessant om op te merken dat er een handige zoekfunctie beschikbaar is in de menu's, wat erg handig kan zijn. Ook is het positief dat de functie voor het afsluiten op de juiste plek te vinden is, en niet ergens verstopt onder de diagnose-instellingen.

Vanuit mijn persoonlijke perspectief zou ik de voorkeur geven aan opnsense vanwege het volledige scala aan functies dat wordt aangeboden, zonder dat er een CE-versie is die enkele mogelijkheden beperkt.
Ook op het punt features gaat pfsense steeds meer achter lopen
Rataplan_ @wouteramf1 juli 2023 01:51
Volgens mij lijkt het erop dat je al een aantal keren (ik schat 5x) dezelfde informatie hebt gedeeld. er zijn zeker ook punten van kritiek zijn op pfSense.
Klopt. En ik blijf ook van mening dat dat belangrijke punten zijn. Niet wanneer je thuis een firewall draait waar je verder weinig in doet. Maar wel als je zakelijk een set firewalls draait waar je dagelijks rules in aanpast en honderden aliassen in hebt zitten. Dan blijkt opnSense ineens achter te lopen qua GUI (onze mening, en meerderen delen die). opnSense zie ik persoonlijk meer als leuk voor thuis of hele kleine omgevingen. Maar pfSense en dan met name de + variant (ce staat op een zijspoor) is simpelweg productiever. Looks doen er voor mij niet toe. Wel hoe snel ik tot een doel kom.

En natuurlijk zijn er in opnSense ook dingen mooier. Inderdaad de zoekfunctie bijvoorbeeld. Maar juist dat maakt het ook weer meer een consumenten product. Als je een training gedaan hebt voor in dit geval een firewall product, heb je dan eigenlijk nog een zoekfunctie nodig? Kan je over discussiëren.
Maar hoe dan ook, functioneel zijn ze vrij gewaagd aan elkaar en het is wellicht vooral een kwestie van gevoel en gevoel welke je fijner vindt.
JaDatIsPeter @Videopac30 juni 2023 12:34
Waarom zou je dan terug willen?
Als je de voorkeur hebt voor minder vaak updates (securitypatches daargelaten). Als in “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it”. pfSense heeft zo af en toe een update. OpnSense significant vaker. Kwestie van smaak.
Sponge 30 juni 2023 08:22
Fijne firewall :). Echter bij nieuwe releases kijk ik altijd liever even de kat uit de boom naar reacties van andere gebruikers (die iets meer durf hebben).

Vooral nu met de PHP upgrade ben ik bang dat het uiteindelijk toch problemen gaat geven met verscheidene packages.
NIK0 @Sponge30 juni 2023 13:05
Due to major changes in PHP and base OS versions, there is a higher than usual chance that packages will interfere with the upgrade process.

To give an upgrade the best possible chance of going smoothly, uninstall all packages before starting the upgrade.
Source:
https://docs.netgate.com/...atest/releases/2-7-0.html
dhrto @Sponge30 juni 2023 17:16
Als je het in een VM draait is het altijd verstandig om even een snapshot te maken voor de upgrade. Dan kun je die zo weer terugzetten, mocht er wat kapot gaan (dat niet snel te fixen is).
igrp @Sponge30 juni 2023 19:28
Ik had gelijk een 'PHP-probleem' met de OpenVPN export package die niet wilde openen. Na het handmatig upgraden van de package van versie 1.6_4 naar 1.8 werkt het weer. Voor de rest ben ik nog niet tegen problemen aangelopen.

