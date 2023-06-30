Netgate heeft versie 23.05.1 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen opensource.
Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
This release follows shortly after pfSense Plus software version 23.05. See the 23.05 Release Notes for details on changes in that release.Aliases / Tables
CARP
- Fixed: PHP error when attempting to bulk import Alias content #14412
Captive Portal
- Fixed: Unicast CARP VIPs do not communicate using IPv6 Link Local Addresses #14385
- Fixed: CARP VIPs can become master too early at boot time #2218
DNS Resolver
- Fixed: System crashes or may become unresponsive with Captive Portal #14373
- Fixed: PHP error in Captive Portal
usedmacshandling #14446
Dashboard
- Fixed: Setting system DNS servers can incorrectly modify routes for interface addresses #14288
- Fixed: Discrepancy in “TTL for Host Cache Entries” Description #14358
IPsec
- Fixed: PHP error from empty
<plugins>tag in
config.xml#14474
Interfaces
- Fixed: Reassembled packets received on a VTI are not forwarded #14396
- Fixed: PHP error in IPsec tunnels list #14458
Notifications
- Fixed: Panic when changing the parent of a VLAN interface used by limiters #14433
Rules / NAT
- Fixed: Notices incorrectly set system LEDs on hardware with less than three LEDs #14482
Web Interface
- Fixed: Outbound NAT rule input validation error when attempting to manually specify “Other Subnet” with a valid address #14354
- Fixed: Enable IPv6 over IPv4 tunneling option results in invalid PF rule #14415
- Fixed: “Max Processes” value is not stored properly when saving on
system_advanced_admin.php#14425