Software-update: pfSense Plus 23.05.1

pfSense logo (79 pix)Netgate heeft versie 23.05.1 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen opensource.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General

This release follows shortly after pfSense Plus software version 23.05. See the 23.05 Release Notes for details on changes in that release.

Aliases / Tables
  • Fixed: PHP error when attempting to bulk import Alias content #14412
CARP
  • Fixed: Unicast CARP VIPs do not communicate using IPv6 Link Local Addresses #14385
  • Fixed: CARP VIPs can become master too early at boot time #2218
Captive Portal
  • Fixed: System crashes or may become unresponsive with Captive Portal #14373
  • Fixed: PHP error in Captive Portal usedmacs handling #14446
DNS Resolver
  • Fixed: Setting system DNS servers can incorrectly modify routes for interface addresses #14288
  • Fixed: Discrepancy in “TTL for Host Cache Entries” Description #14358
Dashboard
  • Fixed: PHP error from empty <plugins> tag in config.xml #14474
IPsec
  • Fixed: Reassembled packets received on a VTI are not forwarded #14396
  • Fixed: PHP error in IPsec tunnels list #14458
Interfaces
  • Fixed: Panic when changing the parent of a VLAN interface used by limiters #14433
Notifications
  • Fixed: Notices incorrectly set system LEDs on hardware with less than three LEDs #14482
Rules / NAT
  • Fixed: Outbound NAT rule input validation error when attempting to manually specify “Other Subnet” with a valid address #14354
  • Fixed: Enable IPv6 over IPv4 tunneling option results in invalid PF rule #14415
Web Interface
  • Fixed: “Max Processes” value is not stored properly when saving on system_advanced_admin.php #14425

pfSense Plus

Versienummer 23.05.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

berryflash 30 juni 2023 08:51
Kort geleden de upgrade gestart.

De upgrade is succesvol uitgevoerd op mijn PF-machine.

Wel mijn advies om uiteraard een Back-up te maken van de settings in de config.xml file. (Je weet het maar nooit).
Draconian Devil 30 juni 2023 10:34
Probleemloze upgrade op een Netgate 2100.
Marsjee 30 juni 2023 09:14
Hebben ze niet de realtrek-re-kmod erin zitten weer? Die was in de vorige release eruit gehaald.
Krijg met geen mogelijkheid mijn realtrek 2.5g nic aan de praat in Freebsd, wel in ubuntu en debian....
duderuud 30 juni 2023 09:24
Realtek is altijd al een ding geweest in veel distro's, voornamelijk BSD.

Koop een Intel om geen gezeur te hebben (I-225V of de nieuwe I-226V die in de nieuwste versies van FreeBSD wordt ondersteund).

