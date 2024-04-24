Software-update: pfSense Plus 24.03

pfSense logo (79 pix)Netgate heeft versie 24.03 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen open source.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Major Changes and Features

Significant changes in this release include an improved update process using ZFS snapshots, the ability to export packet flow data, an enhanced gateway recovery process, and changes to the default state policy for increased security. The release also addresses several bugs and other issues.

  • Introducing Default Password Control: In response to mandates from various regulatory bodies both in the US and Internationally, pfSense Plus 24.03 now implements stringent measures regarding default passwords. Any attempt to use default passwords will be met with a mandatory reset requirement, applicable across both the User Interface (UI) and Command Line Interface (CLI). As part of our commitment to best practices, we strongly advise all pfSense users to proactively adopt this change. By doing so, you bolster the security posture of your system and align with evolving compliance standards, ensuring a safer and more resilient network environment.
  • Enhanced Update Process using ZFS snapshots: This latest release introduces significant improvements to the software update mechanism, leveraging the capabilities of the ZFS file system to bolster stability and minimize downtime throughout the update process. These enhancements not only fortify the reliability of pfSense Plus but also furnish administrators with potent tools, particularly beneficial for those utilizing system snapshots to establish diverse pfSense Plus environments for testing purposes. This empowers administrators with the flexibility to quickly revert to a predetermined environment should the need arise, enhancing the overall manageability and resilience of the system. Learn More
  • Packet Data Flow Export: A notable addition to this release is the capability to export packet flow data to external collectors via the NetFlow v5 or IPFIX protocol. This feature enables administrators to extract valuable insights from network traffic, which is essential for effective network management. By analyzing flow data, administrators can address various challenges such as optimizing application response times, implementing usage-based accounting, profiling traffic patterns, fine-tuning traffic engineering strategies, detecting potential security threats or intrusions, monitoring Quality of Service (QoS) metrics, and much more. This enhancement equips administrators with powerful tools to enhance network visibility and make informed decisions regarding network performance and security. Learn More
  • Gateway Recovery: Another change is an enhanced gateway recovery process with options to reset connections made through a backup gateway while the primary gateway is offline. This feature will allow connection fail-back to a primary gateway after downtime, which can be especially useful for metered links. Learn More
  • State Policy Default Change: For increased security, the default State Policy in pfSense Plus 24.03 software and later releases is changing from Floating states to Interface-bound states. Learn More
  • Upgrade VPN capabilities: We're excited to announce two major upgrades: Mobile Group Pools and performance enhancements. With the introduction of "Mobile Group Pools," users can access a dedicated tab to configure additional address pools and, if necessary, a DNS server, which may be especially beneficial for larger organizations. This feature allows organizations employing group authentication to define extra address pools for specific user categories, enhancing flexibility to meet diverse requirements
  • Additionally, we're focused on reducing processing overhead and enhancing performance by updating the IPsec-MB kernel module (iimb.ko) to Intel's latest upstream version 1.5. This update includes optimizations for CPUs supporting AVX512 and AVX2, ensuring smoother operations and improved efficiency. These advancements aim to elevate user experience while maintaining high-performance standards. Learn More
  • Updated IPsec-MB kernel module: We focused on reducing processing overhead and enhancing performance by updating the IPsec-MB kernel module (iimb.ko) to Intel's latest upstream version 1.5. This update includes optimizations for CPUs supporting AVX512 and AVX2, ensuring smooth operations and improved efficiency. These advancements aim to elevate user experience while maintaining high-performance standards.
  • High Availability on AWS: We're excited to announce the release of High Availability (HA) for pfSense Plus software on AWS. This release builds upon the standard HA features customers have leveraged in data centers, branches, and remote offices worldwide, with additional AWS-specific features that enable fast failover and maintaining connectivity to critical cloud workloads and services. This feature was added to meet the mission-critical needs of enterprise and government customers requiring uninterrupted services in their AWS deployments. With HA on AWS, customers can meet uptime requirements and internal SLAs while safeguarding mission-critical operations within AWS.

pfSense Plus

Versienummer 24.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

24-04-2024 • 07:31
Submitter: paul2406

24-04-2024 • 07:31

18

Submitter: paul2406

Bron: Netgate

Update-historie

26-11 pfSense Plus 24.11 18
04-'24 pfSense Plus 24.03 18
11-'23 pfSense Plus 23.09 29
06-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05.1 4
05-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05 12
02-'23 pfSense Plus 23.01 38

Reacties (18)

opa uche 24 april 2024 07:41
Ik meende me toch te herinneren dat we getrakteerd werden op een mailtje maanden geleden? Waar in stond dat de gratis update niet meer geldt voor de Plus versie, anders dan hier vermeldt?
Ik heb in ieder geval maanden uitgesteld, maar hier staat weer een mini desktop klaar met Community edition, zodat ik mijn NetGate goedgekeurde hardware in 2 stappen weer terugzet naar CE...

MrJoery @opa uche24 april 2024 08:18
Huidige installaties van Plus blijven gewoon werken zolang je niet van hardware veranderd, maar zoals andere Tweakers aangeven zou ik OPNsense overwegen.
Remie @MrJoery24 april 2024 08:23
En ik heb gewoon een toezegging van hen dat als ik mijn hardware een keer verander waardoor mijn identifier dat ook doet dat ze die gewoon met plezier omzetten voor mij.
jurroen @Remie24 april 2024 21:10
Maar wat is de reden dat je er zo aan vast blijft houden? Los van enkele edge cases (die op een hand te tellen zijn) is OPNsense superieur. Of je mort toevallig net het 'geluk' hebben dat je een deel van die minderheid bent en pfSense 'nodig' hebt.
The Zep Man @opa uche24 april 2024 07:43
Ik heb in ieder geval maanden uitgesteld, maar hier staat weer een mini desktop klaar met Community edition, zodat ik mijn NetGate goedgekeurde hardware in 2 stappen weer terugzet naar CE...
Overweeg OPNsense. Geen onverwachte grappen door een belangenconflict bij de ontwikkelaars.
TumTum @opa uche24 april 2024 07:43
Klopt, tenzij je hardware bij ze koopt. Ik gebruik daarom nu OPNsense.
Mathieu2022 24 april 2024 08:07
Ik heb opnsense en pfsense beide gehad en het werkt beide prima. Configureren kan een uitdaging zijn, maar online is er heel veel te vinden. Wat ik met beide wel had is behoorlijke internet doorvoer lag bij beide terwijl ik toch een sterke pc had met proxmox en dual LAN via passtrough. Iemand die dat herkend toevallig?
Falcon93 @Mathieu202224 april 2024 08:18
Wat bedoel je met lag? Latency of download/upload snelheid?

Gebruik je PPPoE op WAN of gewoon dhcp?
querex 24 april 2024 08:17
Is er kwa config veel verschil tussen OPNsense?
M.a.w. is het eenvoudig om een config van Pfsense via de GUI 1 voor 1 te overlopen en opnieuw te configureren in OPNsense?
Mathieu2022 @querex24 april 2024 08:24
De menustructuur zit wel anders in elkaar en sommige functionaliteiten gebruiken andere tools zoals de ids/ips functionaliteiten. Als je het hebt over firewall rules enzo is het wel makkelijk over te zetten. Wel handmatig zover ik weet, geen export/import mogelijkheid.
opa uche 24 april 2024 08:25
Er is voor mij een keiharde reden om beslist NIET naar OPNsense te gaan. Eigenlijk echt de enige die volgens mij overblijft om niet te gaan, voor de rest vind ik het een prima alternatief.
Ik maak namelijk heel erg gebruik van de GeoIP filtering en de oplossing die ik voor OPNsense heb trachten te doorgronden is een vreselijk gedrocht van een oplossing.
stormfly @opa uche24 april 2024 08:30
De opzet is gemakkelijker in OPNsense, je moet alleen wel de guide goed volgen.

https://docs.opnsense.org/manual/how-tos/maxmind_geo_ip.html en daarna een GEOIP alias maken https://docs.opnsense.org/manual/aliases.html . Niet het omslachtige gedoe via pfBlockerNG.

Het is persoonlijk den ik ;-)

Jack Flushell @opa uche24 april 2024 21:56
Ik gebruik GeoIP op OPNsense zo'n 2 jaar nu en het was extreem makkelijk. Geen idee waar jij het ovet hebt.
opa uche 24 april 2024 08:45
Dank,

Die eerste was wel duidelijk inderdaad, ik ga alleen twijfelen bij de aliassen.
Nu is het vinkje en klaar versus een tabel uitlezen, kopiëren van IP ranges en adressen en handmatig overgooien naar een alias of denk zelfs meerdere aliassen, geeft mij het gevoel dat het omslachtiger is.

Ik doe dit dan ook nog eens op diverse poorten en diverse poorten hebben weer verschillende beperkingen betreft Geo locaties.

Maar ik zal er nog eens aandachtiger naar kijken! Wellicht lijkt het ingewikkeld of een hoop moeite terwijl het meevalt. Want het is feitelijk bij mij de enige reden nog om niet over te gaan.
timeraider @opa uche24 april 2024 11:25
Kwestie van de GeoIP 1 keer instellen en dan met aliases aan de slag. Bij mij is het simpelweg een alias maken -> geoIP kiezen en dan per regio vinkje uit/aan zetten welke landen geselecteerd moeten worden. En alias in de regel gooien.
Had ik zelf redelijk snel ingesteld, maar ik heb grotendeels een klein deel van de landen geselecteerd en dan met een invert rule de rest laten blokkeren ipv alles dat geblocked moet worden te selecteren.

https://ibb.co/4f2FRC9

Nu zou ik normaal wel ze opmerking maken... waarom heb zijn er per poort zoveel verschillende geoblocks nodig. Is het echt zo dat je dan per webapplicatie die online bereikbaar is volledig andere landen/regios blocked? En is dat wel nodig?

Kan me deze situatie alleen voorstellen bij een firewall die gebruikt word binnen een bedrijf met vestigingen verspreid over meerdere landen en medewerkers die random vanuit vakantie/buitenland werken... maar zelfs daarbij zou ik zeggen dat ik dan liever zou hebben dat de medewerkers VPN gebruiken om bij de software te komen..
opa uche @timeraider25 april 2024 09:15
Als je de IT voor een sportvereniging host, heeft niemand buiten Nederland iets te zoeken op de mailpoorten. Alleen de batched smtp vanaf een fixed positie buitenaf. Maar je wil ze wel mobiel toegang geven. Dat is er alvast eentje.
De website hoeft niet door bepaalde landen bekeken worden die constant testen hoe goed de WordPress website dicht zit, dat is alvast een ander.
En zo kan ik nog wel een aantal aangeven voor beheerzaken alhoewel dat laatste al voor 90% achter VPN zit.
duderuud 24 april 2024 16:37
Upgrade duurde wel aanzienlijk langer dan verwacht. Was even bang dat ik met een monitor aan de slag moest in de meterkast. Draai het op een stevige mini pc maar de upgrade duurde toch zeker 10 minuten.
wiz-oz 25 april 2024 15:40
Heel herkenbaar. Ik had een scherm in mijn hand en was bezig deze aan te sluiten toen ik het opstart geluidje hoorde en ik weer in de web interface kon.

