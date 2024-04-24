iXsystems heeft versie 24.04 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Dragonfish genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staan hieronder.
24.04 (Dragonfish) Version Notes
There are many new features and continued improvements to the TrueNAS SCALE experience:
- New SMB and NFS status pages for active session monitoring and administration.
- New Auditing feature! Administrators can keep and view audit logs about SMB clients and other TrueNAS UI authorization and account activity.
- New support for FreeIPA configurations is added to the LDAP credentials fields!
- New Community feature: SCALE Sandboxes provide a similar functionality to TrueNAS CORE jails or Linux LXC containers.
- New Community feature: unsupported Developer mode for customizing TrueNAS.
- New Dashboard widget for monitoring and quick creation of data backup tasks.
- Exposed Netdata UI under Reporting > Netdata for deeper real-time introspection and reporting on system performance.
- Reworked Share creation forms for a faster and smoother experience.
- Reworked Cloud backup form to improve the user experience.
- Expanded feedback system for rating UI screens and creating TrueNAS project bug reports or improvement suggestions.
- ZFS ARC memory allocations are updated and behave identically to TrueNAS CORE.
- New privilege levels for TrueNAS administrative users for greater system security hardening.
- Linux kernel and NVIDIA driver updates.
- Improved performance for SMB Shares with directories containing large file counts.
- Third-Party SMB Data Migration from external sources.