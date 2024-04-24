Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 24.04

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft versie 24.04 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Dragonfish genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staan hieronder.

24.04 (Dragonfish) Version Notes

There are many new features and continued improvements to the TrueNAS SCALE experience:

  • New SMB and NFS status pages for active session monitoring and administration.
  • New Auditing feature! Administrators can keep and view audit logs about SMB clients and other TrueNAS UI authorization and account activity.
  • New support for FreeIPA configurations is added to the LDAP credentials fields!
  • New Community feature: SCALE Sandboxes provide a similar functionality to TrueNAS CORE jails or Linux LXC containers.
  • New Community feature: unsupported Developer mode for customizing TrueNAS.
  • New Dashboard widget for monitoring and quick creation of data backup tasks.
  • Exposed Netdata UI under Reporting > Netdata for deeper real-time introspection and reporting on system performance.
  • Reworked Share creation forms for a faster and smoother experience.
  • Reworked Cloud backup form to improve the user experience.
  • Expanded feedback system for rating UI screens and creating TrueNAS project bug reports or improvement suggestions.
  • ZFS ARC memory allocations are updated and behave identically to TrueNAS CORE.
  • New privilege levels for TrueNAS administrative users for greater system security hardening.
  • Linux kernel and NVIDIA driver updates.
  • Improved performance for SMB Shares with directories containing large file counts.
  • Third-Party SMB Data Migration from external sources.

TrueNAS Scale

Versienummer 24.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-scale/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-04-2024 • 09:00
26 • submitter: patviev

24-04-2024 • 09:00

26

Submitter: patviev

Bron: iXsystems

Azbest 24 april 2024 09:09
Mooi op schema. Wat ik mij nog onduidelijk is of en wanneer core over gaat naar Debian.
tormentor1985 @Azbest24 april 2024 09:49
iXsystems heeft kenbaar gemaakt dat core niet langer doorontwikkeld zal worden. Er zal dus geen nieuwe BSD versie meer komen.

Ik denk dan ook dat dit een mooi moment is om een upgrade van core naar scale in te plannen.

edit : Blijkbaar zijn ze van dit plan afgestapt. https://www.truenas.com/c...s-core-13-3-plans.117332/

[Reactie gewijzigd door tormentor1985 op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

job_h @tormentor198524 april 2024 10:35
edit : Blijkbaar zijn ze van dit plan afgestapt. https://www.truenas.com/c...s-core-13-3-plans.117332/
Nee hoor. TrueNAS CORE wordt na versie 13.3 inderdaad niet meer doorontwikkeld, het krijgt alleen nog stabiliteit en beveiligingsupdates. Nieuwe features komen alleen naar TrueNAS SCALE.

De link die je geeft benoemt dit ook:
TrueNAS CORE 13.3 will continue to receive bug fixes related to stability and security. These updates will ensure that 13.3 is a reliable platform for both homelab and enterprise customers as well as a staging version for those users who wish to migrate to SCALE at a later date.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

tormentor1985 @job_h24 april 2024 15:44
Check, ja had ik het eerder toch goed begrepen :) Ergens jammer want ik gebruik truenas al sinds het nog freenas was versie 8.x.
EvilWhiteDragon @Azbest24 april 2024 09:28
iXsystems zegt dat core en scale op de verschillende kernels blijven. Als CORE ook naar debian gaat, dan is er weinig reden om CORE aan te houden. Als je wil kan je AFAIK wel side graden van CORE naar SCALE.

De use cases van beide OS zijn simpelweg net iets anders. Het is dat SCALE betere container support heeft, anders hadden beide servers CORE gedraaid.
ocf81 @Azbest24 april 2024 09:55
Niet, want CORE is gewoon BSD en SCALE is expliciet als linux tegenhanger ontwikkeld. Je kan wel, mits je geen gebruik maakt van jails/VMs, geruisloos over van CORE naar SCALE. Ik heb onlangs de upgrade op mijn backup machine uitgevoerd, en dat ging toch heel makkelijk. Tevens is CORE na de komende, laatste, versie EoL, dat is al aangekondigd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ocf81 op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

witstert @Azbest24 april 2024 13:57
Mooi op schema. Wat ik mij nog onduidelijk is of en wanneer core over gaat naar Debian.
What is unclear to me is the whole article. It would be great if I could understand any of it. Ignorance, in this case, is NOT bliss.
Centauriprime 24 april 2024 10:15
Maak je gebruik van Truecharts Let dan op dat het allemaal weer breaking is.
https://truecharts.org/news/scale-dragonfish/
3dmaster @Centauriprime24 april 2024 13:30
Ja, heel irritant. Nu is er wel een guide om het te doen zonder volledig opnieuw te beginnen maar je apps te migreren. Ik heb het nog niet getest maar zou het zeker niet doen zonder alles goed gebackupped te hebben voor het geval het in je gezicht explodeert.

https://truecharts.org/scale/migrations/cobia-dragonfish/

Hopelijk houden ze nu eens vast wat ze hebben gedaan.
Valkyre @3dmaster24 april 2024 13:35
eens ik wou heb juist voor scale gekozen om zoveel mogelijk out of the box te laten werken.
dit script gebruikt maar 2 apps plex en frigate daar loopt het halverwege vast.

totaal niet kritisch en ik deploy zo wel een nieuwe app maar wel irritant.
MadEgg @3dmaster25 april 2024 00:46
Ik vertrouw die storage sowieso niet meer. Ik moest het netwerk naar een bridge overzetten. Toen ik dit deed ging hij doodleuk alle storage wegmieteren. Gelukkig was het een test-opzet maar ik heb daarna gewoon alles zelf met Kubernetes deployments gedaan, die app solution is blijkbaar nog veel te experimenteel.

Ik werkte al jaren met K3s in een VM draaiende op TrueNAS Core, dat ging prima, ik heb het nu native op K3s rechtstreeks op TrueNAS scale draaien en dat werkt top, maar changes aan de cluster zijn vrij destructief. Gelukkig heb ik de data nu in eigen beheer en de deployments kan ik via de CICD op m'n GitLab server zo weer terugzetten.

Je zou toch verwachten dat ze dit ontwerp wat beter zouden uitwerken voor gebruikers aan te raden het daadwerkelijk te gebruiken.
niqck @MadEgg26 april 2024 08:49
Dat is spijtig genoeg ook mijn grootste frustratie en ervaring met open source (of zoals ik het vaak noem open sores). Vaak is het 'eerst doen, dan denken'. Gebruik maken van onstabiele API's, geen doordachte architectuur etc...

Ook deze keer bij de upgrade, ondanks een (3rd party) tool er niet in geslaagd om een vlekkeloze migratie door te maken. In de meeste gevallen is het advies: start from scratch. Bied dan verdomme de mogelijkheid om het makkelijk via CLI en config scripts te doen. Neen, alles in een GUI invullen. Stel je een vraag op Discord: screenshots van de config in je GUI. WTF????

Ik blijf het een leuk projectje voor thuis vinden (15 jaar CORE gedraaid en verleden jaar naar SCALE overgeschakeld), maar SCALE (zeker met TrueCharts) zou ik NOOIT van mijn leven professioneel gebruiken. CORE was misschien 'saai' en bracht weinig vernieuwing tov SCALE maar was verdomme rots-stabiel.
hussie01 @Centauriprime24 april 2024 11:15
Persoonlijk word ik hier wel moe van..

Met iedere release moet je weer induiken en bijzondere stappen uitvoeren om het werkend te krijgen.
Ik heb al meerdere malen met lege containers moeten starten.
joost00719 @hussie0124 april 2024 11:39
Draai gewoon een VM met docker.
Zelf draai ik Truenas juist als VM.
hussie01 @joost0071924 april 2024 11:53
Wat heb je dan aan all-in-one oplossing? Ze zijn toch juist met Scale gestart vanwege container support..

[Reactie gewijzigd door hussie01 op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

joost00719 @hussie0124 april 2024 12:00
Ik gebruik Proxmox voor mij VM's, netwerken etc.
Dan heb ik PCIE pass-through voor een HBA waar ik dan 4 hdd's aan heb hangen.
hussie01 @joost0071924 april 2024 12:09
Beetje offtopic, maar ik heb ook een box naast draaien met Proxmox, met o.a. docker vm.

Alleen dit zou niet nodig moeten zijn, maar iX heeft van "containeren" een stuk maatwerk gemaakt, waardoor het minder fijn/stabiel werkt.

En ja, iX is niet verantwoordelijk voor de apps van derden, maar het gaat hier niet alleen om TrueCharts.
ari2asem 24 april 2024 10:24
een vraag:
in de tijden van freenas heb ik wat test's gedaan.
freenas installeren ging goed.
maar na installatie kon ik niet meer de "server" als desktop gebruiken.
dus moest via andere computer inloggen op freenas om configuratie te doen en test te draaien.

is dit nog steeds het geval?
dat je truenas via andere computer moet inloggen, configureren en gebruiken?

of kun je truenas ook als een soort dekstop (a la linux of windows) direct bedienen met toetsenbord, muis en monitor (alles aangesloten op truenas) ?
ibodar @ari2asem24 april 2024 10:33
Configuratie gaat strict via een andere computer/mobiel/tablet met scherm, zoals gebruikelijk is voor dit soort type 'applicaties'.
Raymond Deen @ari2asem24 april 2024 10:39
Ikzelf omzeil dit tot nu toe door truenas (core in mijn geval) virtueel te draaien in een Hyper-V machine op Window 11 Pro. 32GB geheugen toegewezen, en de schijven in een IcyBox behuizing, offline gezet in disk manager, direct gebruiken in de vm.
Werkt nu al jaren stabiel en snel, maar nu ik het beestje als dedicated NAS apparaat wil gaan inzetten met truenas scale, haal ik de virtualisatie tussenlaag er wel af met als resultaat waarschijnlijk een apparaat dat niet direct als desktop meer te gebruiken is.
Tenzij je vanuit het boot menu naar een vm kan switchen, want pcie pass through wordt ondersteund, ook op de grafische kaart.
MadEgg @ari2asem25 april 2024 00:47
Er is wel een command line interface voor TrueNAS - de TrueNAS shell. Daar kun je commando's intypen om een en ander te configureren - dit kan via SSH maar ook rechtstreeks op de machine. Als je point'n'click wilt moet je de webinterface gebruiken vanaf een ander apparaat.
LxxFxx 24 april 2024 09:17
Misschien ook goed op weten: de Linux kernel gaat nu naar versie 6.6.20. Handig voor mensen die een Intel Arc GPU willen gebruiken in hun NAS voor transcoding of andere vormen van video processing. Voor die GPUs is minstens versie 6.2 nodig, wat tot nu toe ontbrak.
duderuud @LxxFxx24 april 2024 16:34
Ik heb zelf geen Arc maar heb al wel gelezen dat er blijkbaar nog een specifieke driver mist waardoor Intel Arc kaarten nog niet werken.
Je kan meen ik wel zelf de driver toevoegen.

Lees je dus eerst in voor je de overstap maakt met een Arc kaart...
LxxFxx @duderuud25 april 2024 14:06
Ah, ok, bedankt voor de tip. Ik las dat de RC versie idd nog iets miste, maar ging ervan uit dat dit opgelost ging zijn in de final.
duderuud @LxxFxx25 april 2024 14:14
Meer info (en oplossing) hier:

https://ixsystems.atlassi...S-127365#issue/NAS-127365
JJ White 24 april 2024 09:59
New Community feature: SCALE Sandboxes provide a similar functionality to TrueNAS CORE jails or Linux LXC containers.
Kijk, dit gaat de goede kant op voor mijn NAS gebruik. De huidige apps die op Kubernetes werken zijn vreselijk om mee te werken en gebruiken veel te veel resources als je geen cluster hebt. LXC containers zijn IMO een betere oplossing voor een lichtgewicht NAS. Helaas wel nog unofficial, maar misschien durf ik het al aan om te proberen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

