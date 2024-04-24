iXsystems heeft versie 24.04 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Dragonfish genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staan hieronder.

There are many new features and continued improvements to the TrueNAS SCALE experience: