TrueNAS Scale 24.10.1

Users experiencing this error in 24.10.1 can delete the affected application by forcing removal of ixVolumes. Connect to a TrueNAS shell session and enter midclt call --job app.delete APP_NAME_HERE '{"remove_ix_volumes": true, "force_remove_ix_volumes": true}' .

Users who encounter this bug can manually remove the existing bind IP address(es) and then use the TrueNAS UI to reconfigure bind IP addresses. Connect to a TrueNAS shell session and enter one or both of these command(s), as needed:

midclt call smb.update '{"bindip": []}' to clear the SMB bind address(es)

to clear the SMB bind address(es) midclt call nfs.update '{"bindip": []}' to clear the NFS bind address(es)

A UI fix for this issue is expected in a future release.