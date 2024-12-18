iXsystems heeft een update voor versie 24.10 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Electric Eel genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
TrueNAS Scale 24.10.1
This is a maintenance release and includes refinement and fixes for issues discovered after the 24.10.0 and 24.10.0.X releases.
24.10.1 Known Issues
- Rework Dashboard CPU widgets to show metrics per physical core (NAS-131839).
- Prevent incorrect translation of LDAP Base DN to kerberos realm (NAS-132192).
- Increase the maximum permitted Samba (SMB) ACL size from 64 to 1024 entries (NAS-132344).
- Prevent applications service failing after upgrade if an app requires an Nvidia GPU (NAS-132070 and NAS-132131).
- Cache installed Nvidia kernel modules on upgrades within the same release train (i.e. 24.10.0, 24.10.1, etc.) so they do not need to be reinstalled and compiled (NAS-132359).
- Allow limited administrative users to view and download logs of certain jobs, even if they did not initiate the job (NAS-132031).
- Ensure installed apps are shown correctly after system reset (NAS-131913).
- Prevent
KeyError: 'pool_name'resulting from pool name collision in zpool.status (NAS-132742).
- Allow unsetting/changing the apps pool in cases where the ix-apps dataset no longer exists (NAS-132065).
- Fix memory context for IPC read allocations to prevent potential Use After Free (UAF) corruption (NAS-132685).
- Make sure helm secret is safely serialized when listing App backups to migrate (NAS-132077). This fix prevents a Unicode decode error,
Failed to list backups: 'utf-8' codec can't decode byte 0xa6 in position 0: invalid start byte, that prevented some users from migrating apps from 24.04 to 24.10.0.X versions.
- An issue was discovered with restoration of ZFS snapshots via TrueCloud back up tasks (NAS-132608). The Take Snapshot option for TrueCloud back up tasks is disabled in 24.10.1 until the underlying issue is addressed in a future TrueNAS release.
- OAuth support for Microsoft Outlook is no longer supported in 24.10 due to Microsoft removal of username and password authentication to their email server. Restoration of Outlook OAuth support is anticipated in the 25.04 release version (NAS-132807).
- An issue has been discovered for cloud sync tasks configured with Filename Encryption, which is available in Advanced Remote Options (NAS-132472). As this is an upstream issue in rclone, we recommend that users should not create new cloud sync tasks with Filename Encryption enabled. Existing users of this feature must leave it enabled for existing cloud sync tasks to be able to recover backups.
- Some users report an error when trying to delete applications that previously migrated from 24.04 to 24.10 and are configured with ixVolumes (NAS-131911). Attempting to delete an affected app returns the error
Failed to delete dataset: cannot destroy 'POOL/ix-apps/app_mounts/APPNAME': filesystem has dependent clones. A fix is expected in the 24.10.2 release (NAS-132914).
Users experiencing this error in 24.10.1 can delete the affected application by forcing removal of ixVolumes. Connect to a TrueNAS shell session and enter
midclt call --job app.delete APP_NAME_HERE '{"remove_ix_volumes": true, "force_remove_ix_volumes": true}'.
- If an SMB or NFS bind IP address is set and an administrator changes the host system IP without first removing the current NFS and/or SMB bind IP, the UI does not display the current NFS and/or SMB bind ip address(es) and provides no mechanism for unsetting the bad IP address (NAS-133049). This breaks functionality of the NFS and/or SMB service.
Users who encounter this bug can manually remove the existing bind IP address(es) and then use the TrueNAS UI to reconfigure bind IP addresses. Connect to a TrueNAS shell session and enter one or both of these command(s), as needed:
-
midclt call smb.update '{"bindip": []}'to clear the SMB bind address(es)
-
midclt call nfs.update '{"bindip": []}'to clear the NFS bind address(es)
A UI fix for this issue is expected in a future release.
- An issue was found with configuring Chelsio T580 NICs in different modes with TrueNAS 24.10.1. This is under investigation and a fix is forthcoming in a future 24.10 maintenance release.