TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2

iXsystems heeft een tweede update voor versie 24.10 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Electric Eel genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een hci , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

This is a maintenance release and includes refinement and fixes for issues discovered or outstanding after the 24.10.1 release.

Do not retrieve hidden zpool properties in py-libzfs by default (NAS-132988). These properties include name, tname, maxblocksize, maxdnodesize, dedupditto and dedupcached. Users needing these properties can see the linked ticket for the zpool command to retrieve them.

New cloud backup option: Use Absolute Paths (NAS-132920).

Fix loading the nvidia_drm kernel module to populate the /dev/dri directory for NVIDIA GPU availability in apps like Plex (NAS-133250).

validation logic if AD enabled (NAS-133167). Disallow specifying SSH credentials when rsync mode is MODULE (NAS-132874 and NAS-132928).

Simplify CPU widget logic to fix reporting issues for CPUs that have performance and efficiency cores (NAS-133128).

Properly support OCI image manifest for registries other than Docker (NAS-133046).

Remove explicit calls to the syslog.syslog module (NAS-132657).

Prevent infinite recursion on corrupted databases when deleting network interfaces (NAS-132567).

Clean up FTP banner to prevent Reolink camera failures (NAS-132701).

Refresh cloud sync credentials even if cloud sync task fails (NAS-132851).

Fix lagg (bond) alert (NAS-133113).

Make recovery attempt when initializing directory services (NAS-133235).

Fix extend window not showing up for spares (NAS-133299).

Remove stale locks before any TrueCloud Backup operation (NAS-132612).

Click here for the full changelog of completed Jira tickets that are included in the 24.10.2 release.