Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft een tweede update voor versie 24.10 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Electric Eel genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een hci, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2

This is a maintenance release and includes refinement and fixes for issues discovered or outstanding after the 24.10.1 release.

  • Do not retrieve hidden zpool properties in py-libzfs by default (NAS-132988). These properties include name, tname, maxblocksize, maxdnodesize, dedupditto and dedupcached. Users needing these properties can see the linked ticket for the zpool command to retrieve them.
  • A Force Remove iXVolumes checkbox is exposed on app deletion for any apps migrated from 24.04 that were unable to be deleted due to a “dependent clones” error (NAS-132914).
  • New cloud backup option: Use Absolute Paths (NAS-132920).
  • Fix loading the nvidia_drm kernel module to populate the /dev/dri directory for NVIDIA GPU availability in apps like Plex (NAS-133250).
  • Fix netbiosname validation logic if AD enabled (NAS-133167).
  • Disallow specifying SSH credentials when rsync mode is MODULE (NAS-132874 and NAS-132928).
  • Simplify CPU widget logic to fix reporting issues for CPUs that have performance and efficiency cores (NAS-133128).
  • Properly support OCI image manifest for registries other than Docker (NAS-133046).
  • Remove explicit calls to the syslog.syslog module (NAS-132657).
  • Fix an ACL Editor Group/User Search Bug (NAS-131841).
  • Prevent infinite recursion on corrupted databases when deleting network interfaces (NAS-132567).
  • Clean up FTP banner to prevent Reolink camera failures (NAS-132701).
  • Refresh cloud sync credentials even if cloud sync task fails (NAS-132851).
  • Fix lagg (bond) alert (NAS-133113).
  • Make recovery attempt when initializing directory services (NAS-133235).
  • Fix extend window not showing up for spares (NAS-133299).
  • Remove stale locks before any TrueCloud Backup operation (NAS-132612).

Click here for the full changelog of completed Jira tickets that are included in the 24.10.2 release.

TrueNAS Scale

Versienummer 24.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-scale/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-02-2025 12:13
3 • submitter: Choenzer

01-02-2025 • 12:13

3

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

01-02 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2 3
18-12 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.1 5
30-10 TrueNAS Scale 24.10 7
13-09 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2.1 14
07-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2 22
05-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.1 5
04-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04 26
03-'24 TrueNAS Scale 23.10.2 6
12-'23 TrueNAS Scale 23.10.1 18
10-'23 TrueNAS Scale 23.10 40
TrueNAS Scale

Reacties (3)

GorgeousMetal 1 februari 2025 13:42
Ik ben benieuwd wanneer OpenZFS 2.3.0 beschikbaar komt in TrueNAS Scale.

Release schedule kan hier gevonden worden maar het is mij niet helemaal duidelijk wat/waar in zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 1 februari 2025 13:56]

patviev @GorgeousMetal1 februari 2025 15:20
https://www.truenas.com/d...tarted/scalereleasenotes/

Als je door scrolt zie je onderaan de versies die gebruikt worden. In 24.10 zit Open ZFS 2.2.99. In 25.04 zit nu Open ZFS 2.3.
duderuud 1 februari 2025 17:58
25.04 heeft ook een aanzienlijk verbeterde interface voor VM beheerr. Was ook hard nodig...

[Reactie gewijzigd door duderuud op 1 februari 2025 18:29]

