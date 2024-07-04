iXsystems heeft een tweede update voor de afgelopen november verschenen versie 13.0-U6 van TrueNAS Core uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. TrueNAS 13 heeft FreeBSD 13 als basis met OpenZFS als bestandssysteem. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

TrueNAS 13.0-U6.2

This is a small maintenance release with fixes for CVE-2024-6387, noted as the regreSSHion vulnerability. Additional details and links to the technical discussion and analysis of the vulnerability are available from NAS-129828.

TrueNAS 13.0-U6.1

This is a small update to 13.0-U6 to update OpenZFS to version 2.1.14 and fix a data integrity issue discovered in that project (NAS-125356). While this bug has been present in OpenZFS for many years, this issue has not been found to impact any TrueNAS systems to date. This TrueNAS Community announcement has further details.

TrueNAS 13.0-U6

This is a maintenance release and includes an update to the Asigra plugin, updated ports for ZFS, and fixes issues found in earlier releases. The improvements include:

Asigra plugin updated to 14.2.0.6

ZFS ports updated

Due to security vulnerabilities and maintainability issues, the S3 service is deprecated in TrueNAS CORE 13.0 and scheduled for removal in CORE 13.3. Beginning in CORE 13.0-U6, the CORE web interface generates an alert when the deprecated service is either actively running or is enabled to start on boot. Users should plan to migrate to a separately maintained MinIO plugin or otherwise move any production data away from the S3 service storage location. See the MinIO Plugin tutorial for detailed migration instructions. See also Feature Deprecations, for more information. Here is the TrueNAS 13.0-U6 changelog:

NAS-121411 Update Asigra plugin with newer packages

NAS-123123 ZFS-2.1 Update for Scale 22.12.3.3 Release (Replication Hotfix) and Update ZFS Ports for Core

NAS-124062 Remove Minio/S3 for 13.1 – S3 service is deprecated in 13.0-U6

NAS-122595 UI does not allow REMOVE operations on single-device data vdevs

NAS-123294 Update and Test Core 13.0/13.1 Ports to the latest ZFS

NAS-124244 NVDIMM Alert update AGIGA8811-016BCA for scale/core

NAS-115410 system/ssh connections/add has “freenas” text

NAS-122538 ixnas_fsetxattr fails to open sparsebundle directory resulting in failed timemachine backups

NAS-123367 Merge FreeBSD SA-23:04-23:09 EN-23:05-23:07

NAS-123419 Middleware restarting WireGuard on successful connection

NAS-124036 Update rsync port to 3.2.7+ in 13