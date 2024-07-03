Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.91.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.91.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juli is, wordt deze versie nog als de juniuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

June 2024 (version 1.91)

Welcome to the June 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.91.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-07-2024 23:56
1 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

03-07-2024 • 23:56

1

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
20-05 Visual Studio Code 1.121.0 9
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Martinspire 5 juli 2024 09:56
Git graph was wel een fijne toevoeging. Ik gebruik zelf overigens https://fork.dev voor mijn git inzichten. Vind dat toch nog net een fijner overzicht geven dan wat er nu binnen VSCode beschikbaar is.

Verder ben ik van Copilot overgestapt naar Supermaven. Die is toch nog wel een flink stuk sneller en bovendien wat uitgebreider in dat je je eigen GPT model kunt kiezen. En ik heb het idee dat ie ook wat vaker de interfaces bekijkt van de objecten die je aan het bouwen bent.

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