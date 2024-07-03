Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.91.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juli is, wordt deze versie nog als de juniuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
June 2024 (version 1.91)
Welcome to the June 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Preview: Incoming/Outgoing changes graph - Visualize incoming and outgoing changes in the Source Control view.
- Python environments - Enhanced environment discovery with python-environment-tools.
- Smart Send in native REPL - Smoothly run code chunks in the native REPL.
- GitHub Copilot extensibility - Chat and Language Model APIs available in VS Code Stable.
- Preview: Profiles Editor - Manage your profiles in a single place.
- Custom tab labels - More variable options and support for multiple extensions.
- TypeScript 5.5 - Syntax checking for regular expressions and other language features.
- JavaScript Debugger - Inspect shadowed variables while debugging JavaScript.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.