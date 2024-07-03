Versie 2024.7.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Get ready for a really nice release with something interesting for everyone! And not just that, I bring you these release notes from our refreshed website that Madelena and yours truly have been spontaneously working on over the past few days. We hope you like it!

Some fantastic additions to Assist: Timers! and the ability to expose your scripts to LLMs. In case you missed it, it has been covered and demonstrated live in our recent Voice - Chapter 7 livestream! which you definitely should watch. The sections view becomes more feature-rich with every release, and this time, the ability to resize cards is added. Absolutely the highlight of the release for me!

My second favorite highlight for this release is the ability to take control of blueprint-based automations. There are so many amazing blueprints out there, and many are perfect, but sometimes they fit 90% of what you need. Being able to take control of that last 10% is just amazing!

Enjoy the release!