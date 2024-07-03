Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.7.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.7.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.7: Time to resize your cards!

Get ready for a really nice release with something interesting for everyone! And not just that, I bring you these release notes from our refreshed website that Madelena and yours truly have been spontaneously working on over the past few days. We hope you like it!

Some fantastic additions to Assist: Timers! and the ability to expose your scripts to LLMs. In case you missed it, it has been covered and demonstrated live in our recent Voice - Chapter 7 livestream! which you definitely should watch. The sections view becomes more feature-rich with every release, and this time, the ability to resize cards is added. Absolutely the highlight of the release for me!

My second favorite highlight for this release is the ability to take control of blueprint-based automations. There are so many amazing blueprints out there, and many are perfect, but sometimes they fit 90% of what you need. Being able to take control of that last 10% is just amazing!

Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2024.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-07-2024 22:11
14 • submitter: Frenck

03-07-2024 • 22:11

14

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-08 Home Assistant 2026.8.0 21
04-06 Home Assistant 2026.6.0 25
07-05 Home Assistant 2026.5.0 51
01-04 Home Assistant 2026.4.0 42
05-03 Home Assistant 2026.3.0 42
04-02 Home Assistant 2026.2.0 47
07-01 Home Assistant 2026.1.0 15
04-12 Home Assistant 2025.12.0 45
11-'25 Home Assistant 2025.11.0 46
10-'25 Home Assistant 2025.10.0 15
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MoonRaven 3 juli 2024 22:21
Het van grootte veranderen van de kaarten was altijd iets wat welkom was (al was het met vertical/horizontal stacks mogelijk). Fijn dat dat er nu standaard in zit.
DCB87 @MoonRaven3 juli 2024 22:36
Klopt, maar ik zie dat dit enkel van toepassing is als je een Sections dashboard gebruikt. Heb veel tijd besteed aan mijn huidige dashboard en daarop werkt het dus niet. Uiteindelijk moet je dan alsnog een geheel nieuw dashboard maken met de (experimentele) sections. Tevens werkt dit enkel in UI, veel van mijn cards zijn niet via UI te bewerken vanwege de card mods. Uiteindelijk natuurlijk wel een mooie vooruitgang, maar voor veel doorgewinterde HA users is het niet echt direct een toevoeging. Zodra ik de kracht kan vinden om weer opnieuw een dashboard te maken voor de wallmount en de smartphones, dan komt het wel weer van pas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DCB87 op 22 juli 2024 13:35]

Chopper_Rob @DCB874 juli 2024 12:49
Zoals je zelf al aangeeft zijn de sections nog experimenteel.
Als ze eenmaal de expirmentele fase voorbij zijn dan willen ze het ook makkelijk maken om een migratie te doen van de oude masonry naar de nieuwe sections. Dit hebben ze al in meerdere live streams aangegeven, echter heeft dat voor nu geen prio aangezien de functionaliteit zelf nog verder moet worden gebouwd.
De 24e om 21:00 hebben ze een live stream (wel aangekondigd, nog niet zichtbaar in youtube) die volledig aan de dashboards is gewijd, dus dan zal er mogelijk meer bekend worden.

Dus je hoeft nog geen kracht te vinden, je heb alleen wat geduld nodig, overigens vind ik het als doorgewinterde HA user zeker een toegevevoegde waarde. Het maakt het beheer makkelijker en het ziet er beter uit.
DCB87 @Chopper_Rob4 juli 2024 20:45
Ja, ben het wel met je eens hoor. Eigenlijk mogen we niet klagen over de stappen die HA maakt, want het is echt allemaal heel goed geregeld. Geduld is inderdaad het juiste woord.
Ascathon @MoonRaven3 juli 2024 22:54
Nu nog sections die juist over meerdere kolommen kunnen spannen. In plaats van alsnog fixed breedtes.
frankkie12345 @MoonRaven4 juli 2024 15:31
Zeker welkom! Ik ga zo snel mogelijk mijn dashboards hiermee opleuken :-) !
AJediIAm 3 juli 2024 22:31
Later deze maand is er een live stream: dashboards Chapter 2. Meer UI goodness :Y)
witterholt 3 juli 2024 22:31
De release notes hyperlink verwijst nog naar de vorige release. Dit is de juiste: https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2024/07/03/release-20247/
Vinnie.1234 3 juli 2024 22:37
Ik de halve release noten gelezen tot ik besefte dat het me allemaal wel heel erg bekend voor kwam, zijn het de vorige =(
space1000 4 juli 2024 13:19
hmmmm, lovelace werkt bij mij nu niet meer (HACS werkt ook niet, dit zal wel de bron van de problemen zijn)

[Reactie gewijzigd door space1000 op 22 juli 2024 13:35]

mawashigeri @space10004 juli 2024 14:07
Altijd even een dagje (of twee) wachten met de updates! Zo heb ik me met Node-Red 1x in de voet geschoten, sindsdien eerst een paar daagjes laten sudderen ;)
space1000 @mawashigeri9 juli 2024 11:50
Dank je voor je reactie. Inderdaadwerkte het weermannen 24 uur. Ik heb in de tussentijd van alles lopen herstarten/reloaden, maar geduld was de oplossing
Frankster 6 juli 2024 07:40
Hier krijg ik database problemen na de update. Alles lijkt te werken, maar history en dergelijke doen het niet.
bvandeh @Frankster11 juli 2024 23:31
Ik had hetzelfde, update na 2024.7.2 lijkt alles het weer te doen

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