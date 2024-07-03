Winaero heeft versie 1.63 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab-switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Winaero Tweaker 1.63
- The app should now properly detect the Windows version, including Windows 11 24H2.
- The installer allows you to skip the addition of the Start menu folder.
- Added the option to permanently enable the Ribbon UI in File Explorer on Windows 11.
- Individual Edge tweaking options are now live on a new page, and they are greatly expanded. Check out Microsoft Edge > Disable Annoyances and Bloat. There, you will find settings to disable sidebar, tips and promotions on desktop, prompts to set Edge as your default browser, floating Bing bar on desktop, remove news and "quick links" from the New tab page, and much, much more.
- You can now remove the "Edit with Clipchamp" context menu entry.
- The Tools \ System Restore page now has an option to quickly restart the device to Windows Recovery Environment.
- I have fixed a few tweaks that stopped working in 24H2, such as add/remove This PC folders.
- I have removed the "Folder options" page as Microsoft is no longer going to remove those.
- Removed the "test" message from the Hide Settings pages option (I use MessageBox debugging, yeah-yeah).
- There are a few small bugfixes.