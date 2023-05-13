Winaero heeft versie 1.50 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht en wegens enkele kleine problemen zijn er ook al twee opvolgers verschenen. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

First of all, I finally did "feature cleanup" for Windows 11. The user interface no longer exposes tweaks that have no effect in this OS. Secondly, with Windows 11 version 22H2, certain Windows 11-specific tweaks stopped working, such as Ribbon UI in File Explorer, Classic Volume Mixer, some taskbar tweaks, etc. I applied workarounds for all broken features. Besides, the app includes the following fixes:

Fixed the "Open PowerShell" context menu.

Fixed the "Open Terminal" context menu for drives.

I have actualized the list of Settings app pages for the "Hide Settings pages" and "Create Settings page shortcuts" tools.

I have updated the "Customize This PC folders" option. Now it takes into account the Windows 11 Explorer changes, and allows restoring the "Windows 10" folder set with one click.

The app should properly detect Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 22H2.

... and a ton of other fixes here and there.

You can now add classic System properties and Advanced system properties to This PC right-click menu. The options are available in the full (classic) context menu.

You can now disable the OneDrive backup prompt for user folders.

In Microsoft Edge, you can disable the following features: Updates. Sidebar Desktop shortcut, including the one that appears after the app update. The "Personalize your web experience" prompt.

In the shut down shortcuts tool, there is now the option to create a Lock shortcut. Also, you can now prevent the screen from turning off when locked.

You can now clear you desktop background history on Windows 10/11.

Finally, on Windows 11 21H1 (initial release), the app titlebar will now use Mica. On Windows 11 22H2, it will use Acrylic. The latter reminds of the Aero effect on Windows 7.

Fixed a crash in "Edge" options.

Added the "Select all/none/invert" options to the "Available Shell Locations" dialog.