Winaero heeft versie 1.32 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

With Winaero Tweaker 1.32 you can now enable the classic (full) context menus on Windows 11. Just turn on the checkbox and restart the Explorer.

I have changed the behavior of the "Enable Ribbon" option for Windows 11. It no longer disables the "Share" command, so it enables the Ribbon UI without side effects.

Finally, I have fixed the "Change system font" option. It should not produce the "square" icon instead of the ":" for the clock in the taskbar. Also, it shouldn't interfere with the Anki app.