Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.32

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 1.32 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Winaero Tweaker 1.32 is here, a minor update with major changes

With Winaero Tweaker 1.32 you can now enable the classic (full) context menus on Windows 11. Just turn on the checkbox and restart the Explorer.

I have changed the behavior of the "Enable Ribbon" option for Windows 11. It no longer disables the "Share" command, so it enables the Ribbon UI without side effects.

Finally, I have fixed the "Change system font" option. It should not produce the "square" icon instead of the ":" for the clock in the taskbar. Also, it shouldn't interfere with the Anki app.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 1.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/download-winaero-tweaker/
Bestandsgrootte 2,43MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 24-09-2021 20:2010

24-09-2021 • 20:20

10 Linkedin

Bron: Winaero

Update-historie

01-10 Winaero Tweaker 1.33 0
24-09 Winaero Tweaker 1.32 10
17-09 Winaero Tweaker 1.31.0.1 0
13-08 Winaero Tweaker 1.31 7
31-07 Winaero Tweaker 1.30 7
05-07 Winaero Tweaker 1.20.1 5
07-'21 Winaero Tweaker 1.20 9
01-'21 Winaero Tweaker 0.19 4
10-'20 Winaero Tweaker 0.18 4
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
Wijzig sortering
Wijzig sortering
+1lepel
24 september 2021 20:44
Al meteen een applicatie die de oude rechtermuisknop menu’s terugbrengt op W11. Ik ben nog niet over maar dat zou waarschijnlijk wel een van de enige tweaks zijn die ik zou willen draaien. Naast 7+TT.

Leuk die nieuwe menu’s, maar als ik steeds op “Show more options” moet klikken dan heeft het weinig zin.
+1syg13
@lepel24 september 2021 23:01
Leuk die nieuwe menu’s, maar als ik steeds op “Show more options” moet klikken dan heeft het weinig zin.
Meteen aangepast met deze update op mijn systeem. Top!
0WillySis
@lepel25 september 2021 11:33
Ik kijk nog even de kat uit de boom voordat ik overstap, maar het ontbreken van rechtermuisknop menu zou voor mij een dealbreaker zijn. Als dat zo op te lossen is, is het mooi, maar ik wil eigenlijk niet al te veel tweaker-programma's draaien. Open Shell en 7+TT zou eigenlijk wel voldoende moeten zijn.
+1computerjunky
25 september 2021 01:53
Is de drag en drop naar de taakbalk ook al te fixen?
+1Nijl
@computerjunky25 september 2021 11:11
ja
0computerjunky
@Nijl25 september 2021 12:48
OK top, de hoofd redenen om het niet eens te proberen zijn dus weg. nu nog even een optie vinden om een 2de windows install aan te maken op een 2de ssd zonder de M.2 uit mijn pc te slopen of risico te lopen dat mijn boot problemen krijgt.
0Mangu429
@Nijl25 september 2021 19:17
ja
Nee
0Nijl
@Mangu42925 september 2021 19:24
Echt wel, ik heb het toegepast.
0Mangu429
@Nijl27 september 2021 00:36
Dan hoor ik graag hoe je dat gedaan hebt.
Voor alle duidelijkheid, het gaat om het droppen van bestanden op de pictogrammen van open programma's in de taakbalk. Dus niet het droppen van programma's zelf om het vast te pinnen aan de taakbalk.
Ik ben benieuwd.
+1Splorky
24 september 2021 22:16
Erg fijn programma om de Folders (begin scherm) in verkenner aan te passen, want zelf heb ik liever daar een paar eigen mappen ipv de standaard mappen zoals 3d zooi en dergelijke.

Wel kun je verkenner mank maken door de quick access weg te halen.

