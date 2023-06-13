Winaero heeft versie 1.53 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features
Fixes
- Added the ability to disable the "Let's finish setting up this PC" screen.
- Added the option to disable "Follow creators" in Edge that can leak your data.
- Added the option to disable "Enhance images" in Edge that can leak your data.
- Added extra checks to the "Disable Edge Updates" option.
- Moved all Edge Chromium options to a new dedicated category.
- Fixed a few bugs in the Hide Settings Page option. Actualized its ms-settings list.
- Fixed a bunch of typos and wrong tweak descriptions.
- Fixed the "take ownership" context menu for non-English locales, e.g. for Spanish & German users.
- Under a limited account, the app no longer tries to use the Administrator's Desktop folder path when creating shortcuts.
- Fixed a bug in the "Select visible tweaks" that rarely causes some of the "root" categories disappear from the list.