Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.53

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 1.53 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • Added the ability to disable the "Let's finish setting up this PC" screen.
  • Added the option to disable "Follow creators" in Edge that can leak your data.
  • Added the option to disable "Enhance images" in Edge that can leak your data.
  • Added extra checks to the "Disable Edge Updates" option.
  • Moved all Edge Chromium options to a new dedicated category.
Fixes
  • Fixed a few bugs in the Hide Settings Page option. Actualized its ms-settings list.
  • Fixed a bunch of typos and wrong tweak descriptions.
  • Fixed the "take ownership" context menu for non-English locales, e.g. for Spanish & German users.
  • Under a limited account, the app no longer tries to use the Administrator's Desktop folder path when creating shortcuts.
  • Fixed a bug in the "Select visible tweaks" that rarely causes some of the "root" categories disappear from the list.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 1.53
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/winaero-tweaker/#download
Bestandsgrootte 3,69MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-06-2023 21:21 11

13-06-2023 • 21:21

11

Bron: Winaero

Update-historie

26-02 Winaero Tweaker 1.65 9
03-12 Winaero Tweaker 1.64 6
07-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.63 0
02-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.62 3
02-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.60 1
06-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.55 11
06-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.53 11
05-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.52 1
06-'22 Winaero Tweaker 1.40 12
10-'21 Winaero Tweaker 1.33 0
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Reacties (11)

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theduke1989 13 juni 2023 22:42
Iemand ervaring met dit programma? Het programma zelf oogt ook niet top Notch uit. Ben benieuwd hoe ze dan in Windows zelf alles aanpassen..
Carlos0_0
@theduke198914 juni 2023 07:02
7Zip ziet er ook niet uit. doet wat het moet doen, vlc payer het zelfde.
Maar het programma doet het meer dan prima, heb het wel eens gebruikt bj windows 11.
theduke1989 @Carlos0_014 juni 2023 08:05
Maar dat zijn andere apps.. 7zip is alleen om bestanden uit te pakken. Vlc om videos af te spelen.

Deze winaero is bedoeld voor het tweaken en aanpassen van het uiterlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 24 juli 2024 07:48]

laracroftonline @theduke198914 juni 2023 11:21
Het doet zijn werk goed ik gebruik het al jaren
DamirB @theduke198913 juni 2023 22:55
functie over vorm
andru123 @theduke198914 juni 2023 04:29
Lijkt mij prima, beter dan meerdere nieuwe windows “settings” schermen :)
Jack Flushell @theduke198914 juni 2023 09:10
Iemand ervaring met dit programma? Het programma zelf oogt ook niet top Notch uit. Ben benieuwd hoe ze dan in Windows zelf alles aanpassen..
Waarom "ook", vergeleken met wat?
Ziet er niet niet top-notch uit - OF oogt niet top-notch.

Ik vraag me af wat je er niet goed uit vindt zien.
Hoe dan ook: Dit programma past bepaalde registersleutels aan. Dit zit dus al in Windows, maar niet aan te passen vanuit de GUI van Windows zelf. Daarnaast zijn bepaalde functies alleen te activeren bij login: daarvoor wordt een helper-programma (WinaeroTweakerHelper.exe) geïnstalleerd die continu meedraait op de achtergrond. Zie de FAQ.
Carlos0_0
@Jack Flushell14 juni 2023 11:34
Er is ook een portable versie wellicht dat die dat niet doet.
beerse
@theduke198914 juni 2023 12:05
Net als o-en-o-shutup is ook dit programma praktisch een andere presentatie en selectie van instellingen die elders in msWindows ook te vinden zijn. Grote gok dat je met regedit dit ook allemaal kan in stellen en nog veel meer. Maar dit programma zal het allemaal praktischer bij elkaar staan en niet te veel andere/overbodige instellingen.

Uiteindelijk is het freeware, dus eet het en je weet het. Misschien moet je voorzichtig zijn met dit soort programma's je weet niet wat ze allemaal nog meer instellen wat ze je niet vertellen. Dat is jou eigen vertrouwen.

En werk je op een machine die door anderen (werkgevers en zo) wordt beheerd, Wees niet verbaasd dat er haken en ogen aan zijn, of dat het gebruik niet wordt gewaardeerd.
E Pericoloso 14 juni 2023 08:05
Ik ben niet helemaal mee!
"... versie 1.53 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht en wegens enkele kleine problemen zijn er ook al twee opvolgers verschenen."
Waar zijn die twee opvolgers dan? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door E Pericoloso op 24 juli 2024 07:48]

spasma @E Pericoloso14 juni 2023 11:48
Dit lijkt een kopie van de tekst van de vorige versie (1.52) te zijn, vandaar de verwarring :-)

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