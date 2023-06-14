Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.30.269

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Automatic Quarantine enhancements: Automatic unquarantine option for false positive events. This is a fail safe feature to help mitigate future false positives. We are working on a thorough write-up for this, more details coming soon.
  • Support for notification improvements
Issues fixed
  • Notification fixes
  • Anti-exploit component bug

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.30.269
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2023 07:00
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

14-06-2023 • 07:00

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

05-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.4 18
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.3 0
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.2 0
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.1 15
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1 2
02-'24 Malwarebytes 5.0 56
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.5.293 23
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.4.286 31
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.3.282 2
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.2.281 10
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