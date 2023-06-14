Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Automatic Quarantine enhancements: Automatic unquarantine option for false positive events. This is a fail safe feature to help mitigate future false positives. We are working on a thorough write-up for this, more details coming soon.

Support for notification improvements Issues fixed Notification fixes

Anti-exploit component bug