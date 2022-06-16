Winaero heeft versie 1.40 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The app now properly detects Windows 11 version 22b.

I've changed how it shows the available memory size.

You can now use it to remove the Add to favorites item from the context menu.

Also, when you remove "Open in Terminal" from the context menu using Winaero Tweaker, it now also removes the "Open in Terminal Preview" command if you have the latter installed.

If you set Windows Spotlight as your desktop background, you can remove its icon from the desktop.

Using Winaero Tweaker 1.40, you can make the taskbar show tray icons in two or three rows.

I have updated the "Disable SmartScreen" to disable it for Store apps.

You can now enable the "Desktop Stickers" hidden feature in Windows 11 22b+.

There is an option to enable Recycle Bin for removable drives.

The option to disable Windows ads has been updated to work properly in Windows 11.

I have added the "Restart Explorer" option to Tools in Winaero Tweaker. Sometimes I need to restart it quickly. Maybe some of you will also find the new option useful.

In Windows 11 version 22b the ability to re-enable the ribbon UI in File Explorer has gone. Also in this version, Microsoft doesn't allow to move the newer taskbar from the bottom. So I am hiding these options on 22b+.

Finally, I have done general fixes and improvements which doesn't change anything in the UI of the app. For example, "Disable Web Search" requires you to sign out from your user account, but Tweaker didn't show the request.