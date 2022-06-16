Software-update: Snagit 2022.1.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2022.1.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates
  • Added ability to cancel Time Delay for Image and All-In-One Capture
  • Changed when file type is shown in the recent captures tray
  • Updated video capture recording to have Picture-in-Picture webcam on by default
New Features
  • Added limited support for allowing Snagit Editor’s Library to be used on network drives
  • Added ability to recover video files if computer crashes during recording
Performance Improvements
  • Improved Editor startup time
  • Improved Editor performance and file sizes by using smaller thumbnails in .snagx files
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Snagit 2022 features a more stable video engine, improved audio and video syncing, and compatibility with a larger variety of webcams.
  • Added deployment options for cloud library locations
  • Added messaging around limited functionality when Snagit’s library on a network drive
  • Added ability for admins to disable webcam on by default setting
  • Added messaging around WebView2 requirements when deploying Snagit
  • Fixed inability to deploy themes if previous major version of Snagit installed
  • Fixed inability to deploy Snagit 2022 custom presets and themes
  • Fixed an issue where Stamps were not included when installing Snagit with the MSI
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issues with Share to Evernote
  • Fixed a crash when importing stamps
  • Fixed a crash when using keyboard navigation with Editor’s video tooltips
  • Fixed a crash when using a touchscreen or Wacom tablet to select tools in Editor
  • Fixed an issue with video cuts not saving on network library locations
  • Fixed an issue where users were signed out of Box Share Destination when exiting Snagit
  • Fixed an issue with Knowmia not appearing in Share options
  • Fixed a broken link to TechSmith Support Website for some languages
  • Fixed an issue where Batch Export was not working for a large number of files
  • Fixed an issue where file edits were not retained in Editor when the file was overwritten
  • Fixed issues where changing the Library location caused Snagit to freeze
  • Fixed an issue where Share Destination installer dialog 'Restart Now' button did not work
  • Fixed an issue where Snagit 2020 opened after PC reboot instead of Snagit 2022
  • Fixed an issue where Save As preferences were not respected in some situations
  • Fixed an issue where callouts made from a theme created on Snagit Mac were not displaying correctly on Snagit Windows
  • Fixed an issue where wrong file creation date was showing in recent capture tray
  • Fixed an issue where unexpected symbols appear when using Windows extended characters
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2022.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-06-2022 17:03
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-06-2022 • 17:03

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

17:03 Snagit 2022.1.0 0
23-02 Snagit 2022.0.2 0
18-01 Snagit 2022.0.1 23
08-12 Snagit 2022.0.0 6
22-09 SnagIt 2021.4.4 1
07-'21 Snagit 2021.4.3 0
06-'21 Snagit 2021.4.2 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.1 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.0 0
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.1 10
Meer historie

Snagit

geen prijs bekend

Reacties

