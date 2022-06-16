TechSmith heeft versie 2022.1.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates Added ability to cancel Time Delay for Image and All-In-One Capture

Changed when file type is shown in the recent captures tray

Updated video capture recording to have Picture-in-Picture webcam on by default New Features Added limited support for allowing Snagit Editor’s Library to be used on network drives

Added ability to recover video files if computer crashes during recording Performance Improvements Improved Editor startup time

Improved Editor performance and file sizes by using smaller thumbnails in .snagx files Updates for IT Administrators Snagit 2022 features a more stable video engine, improved audio and video syncing, and compatibility with a larger variety of webcams.

Added deployment options for cloud library locations

Added messaging around limited functionality when Snagit’s library on a network drive

Added ability for admins to disable webcam on by default setting

Added messaging around WebView2 requirements when deploying Snagit

Fixed inability to deploy themes if previous major version of Snagit installed

Fixed inability to deploy Snagit 2022 custom presets and themes

Fixed an issue where Stamps were not included when installing Snagit with the MSI Bug Fixes Fixed issues with Share to Evernote

Fixed a crash when importing stamps

Fixed a crash when using keyboard navigation with Editor’s video tooltips

Fixed a crash when using a touchscreen or Wacom tablet to select tools in Editor

Fixed an issue with video cuts not saving on network library locations

Fixed an issue where users were signed out of Box Share Destination when exiting Snagit

Fixed an issue with Knowmia not appearing in Share options

Fixed a broken link to TechSmith Support Website for some languages

Fixed an issue where Batch Export was not working for a large number of files

Fixed an issue where file edits were not retained in Editor when the file was overwritten

Fixed issues where changing the Library location caused Snagit to freeze

Fixed an issue where Share Destination installer dialog 'Restart Now' button did not work

Fixed an issue where Snagit 2020 opened after PC reboot instead of Snagit 2022

Fixed an issue where Save As preferences were not respected in some situations

Fixed an issue where callouts made from a theme created on Snagit Mac were not displaying correctly on Snagit Windows

Fixed an issue where wrong file creation date was showing in recent capture tray

Fixed an issue where unexpected symbols appear when using Windows extended characters

Other bug fixes and performance improvements