Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2025.0.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Step Capture

  • Saves time creating informal training or process documentation.
  • Automatically grabs screenshots as you click through a workflow.
  • Turns them into an editable visual guide with numbered steps for you.
  • To get started, in the Capture Window select Presets > Step Capture.

Smart Redact

  • Saves time combing through screenshots to protect confidential or sensitive information.
  • Identifies and automatically redacts credit card numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and more.
  • To get started, in the Snagit Editor select Blur Tool > Smart Redact.

Remove Background Noise

  • No need for a recording booth!
  • Automatically removes fan noise, nearby conversations, dog barks, and more from your video recordings.

Customizable Share Link

  • Admins can now customize Share Link to send to OneDrive, Google Drive, or Screencast.
  • End users get a shareable link with just one click.

Subscription Software

  • Snagit 2025 is now available for individuals and businesses by annual subscription.
  • Always stay up-to-date with new and improved features.
  • Transferable seats for business license subscriptions.

Feature Updates

  • Updated share completion notifications to use Windows Notifications.
  • Updated templates to allow users to draw Shape tool objects over a drop zone.
  • Added buttons to template drop zones to easily zoom in or out by 20%.
  • Added an icon to easily delete a section from a template.
  • Replaced graphic thumbnails with text labels when adding a new section to a template.
  • Removed Knowmia as a share destination as the service has been retired.

Performance Improvements

  • Improved performance when interacting with very large images or template-based images.

Updates for IT Administrators

  • Updated the Snagit installer to run as 64-bit.
  • Updated the Snagit installer to WiX 4.0.6 prior to end of support for WiX v3 in early 2025.
  • Added tooltips to Editor tool properties for improved accessibility.
  • Updated the End User License Agreement to include Snagit subscription information.
  • Updated System.Text.Encodings.Web package to address CVE-2021-26701.
  • Updated System.IdentityModel.Tokens.Jwt package to address CVE-2024-21319.
  • Updated System.Text.Json package to address CVE-2024-30105.
  • Updated RestSharp package to address CVE-2024-45302.
  • Removed dependency on Microsoft.Rest.ClientRuntime package which is now deprecated.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the resolution of image captures might not be correct.
  • Fixed an issue where image captures sometimes did not include the cursor as expected.
  • Fixed an issue where the icon to add a section to a template might overlap the handle to resize the canvas.
  • Fixed an issue in the Capture Window where Region selection options might appear incorrectly for other selection types.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when zooming in on large images in Editor.

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2025.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/2500/snagit.exe
Bestandsgrootte 414,20MB
Licentietype Betaald

Bron: TechSmith

Mr_Jojo 14 februari 2025 08:44
Gebruik het dagelijks voor mijn werk. Erg fijn programma.
ronald136813 @Mr_Jojo15 februari 2025 12:13
Gebruik het ook dagelujks al jaren , prima programma
Rolfie 14 februari 2025 09:12
Snagit 2025 is now available for individuals and businesses by annual subscription.
Hierom heb ik mijn licentie opgezegd vorig jaar.

In de huidige 2024 versie, zag je ook al steeds meer betaalde verwijzingen voorbij komen.
Jammer, wat het is overduidelijk een top product, maar om hier jaarlijks voor te gaan betalen gaat mij en vele andere te ver.
MOmax @Rolfie14 februari 2025 11:25
Ik snap je. Voor nu heb ik een onderwijslicentie à €9,75 per jaar tot sept 2025. Upgrade naar Snagit Business (2025) is inbegrepen. Als verlengen daarna substantieel duurder wordt, dan is 't klaar. Genoeg alternatieven voor Snagit. Ook freeware.
zalazar 14 februari 2025 11:52
Ik gebruik al meer dan 10 jaar FastStone Capture via een lifetime license.
https://www.faststone.org/FSCaptureDetail.htm
Het wordt nog steeds onderhouden en geupdate en heeft voldoende functionaliteit.
kell.nl 14 februari 2025 19:02
Het is lang geleden dat ik Snagit heb gebruikt, maar ik ben toen overgestapt naar Flameshot ( https://flameshot.org/ ) omdat ik full time naar Linux had geswitched. En voor mij was Flameshot beter dan Snagit (toen iig) en ik gebruik het nog steeds. En het is gratis.

Ik vind Flameshot voornamelijk fijn omdat ik edits kan doen tijdens de capture. Geen editor die geopend moet worden etc. Snagit heeft waarschijnlijk meer features, maar die heb ik niet nodig
Denzlhashington 14 februari 2025 13:27
Het knipprogramma van windows heeft geen integratie met andere programma's.
Is dat het grote verschil van het knipprogramma tov. deze software?
nino_070 @Denzlhashington14 februari 2025 14:40
Niet alleen dat, maar ook een betere editor. Snel (templates van) iconen invoegen, zoals pijlen, nummers voor stappenplannen, blurren, markeren, etc.
Er zit ook een -wel heel simpele- video recorder en editor in.
Robert G @Denzlhashington15 februari 2025 02:45
You might want to check out https://getgreenshot.org/screenshots/ (free and open source)
Denzlhashington @Robert G18 februari 2025 16:35
Dank u wel x2 _/-\o_
scorpio 14 februari 2025 10:29
Fijn programma maar net als @Rolfie vindt ik mijn eerste aankoop voldoende betaald .
K heb de 2023 versie en die doet waar ik t voor gebruiken wil.
Kan me niets voorstellen wat er verbeterd zou zijn wat de '23 versie niet nu ook goed doet voor me en ik de '24 of nu de '25 versie zou aanschaffen🤷🏼‍♂️.

Maar zoals gezegd , t is een fijn programma , vond t als eerste aanschaf wel waard.
RickOnline 15 februari 2025 18:04
Ik betaal $13 per jaar. Niks te veel voor zo'n fijn programma.

