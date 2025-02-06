Software-update: SnagIt 2024.3.2

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2024.3.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Versie 2024.3.1 is een kleine update waarin de volgende veranderingen zijn doorgevoerd:

Performance Improvements
  • Improved error handling for licensing activation issues.
  • Improved the color accuracy of white areas when taking an image capture on HDR monitors.
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Updated System.Text.Encodings.Web package to address CVE-2021-26701.
  • Updated System.IdentityModel.Tokens.Jwt package to address CVE-2024-21319.
  • Updated System.Text.Json package to address CVE-2024-30105.
  • Updated RestSharp package to address CVE-2024-45302.
  • Removed dependency on Microsoft.Rest.ClientRuntime package which is now deprecated.
  • Fixed an issue where disabled share destinations could appear even when Snagit was deployed using the Disable Share Manager setting.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes manual Scrolling capture would not capture correctly.

Snagit 2020.0

