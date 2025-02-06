Microsoft heeft versie 1.22 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen onder meer een commandprompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows Terminal 1.22 has seen fit to call itself Stable! It contains a bunch of great things, like:

A completely rewritten console hosting implementation, which now supports Sixels, performs better, and is all-around an improvement. It may cause some compatibility issues, but it is also the future we're staking ConPTY on, so please file bugs if you encounter any issues!

Grapheme Clusters! Emoji with zero-width joiners, combining characters, Unicode flag sequences, and more. You can query for grapheme cluster support using DECRPM 2027 , which is also supported by other popular terminal emulators. You can always go back to the original "Windows Console" text measurement mode, where zero-width characters were actually 1-width, and you can also switch to a mode compatible with wcswidth .

, which is also supported by other popular terminal emulators. A whole new UI for pop-ups in CMD and Python (and other "cooked read" applications), which renders under the cursor and uses VT instead of console APIs

Snippets! Quickly save commands and play them back through a new snippets pane.

Regular expression search!

Please see the following release notes for additional details: