Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.22.10352.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 1.22 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen onder meer een commandprompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows Terminal v1.22.10352.0

Windows Terminal 1.22 has seen fit to call itself Stable! It contains a bunch of great things, like:

  • A completely rewritten console hosting implementation, which now supports Sixels, performs better, and is all-around an improvement. It may cause some compatibility issues, but it is also the future we're staking ConPTY on, so please file bugs if you encounter any issues!
  • Grapheme Clusters! Emoji with zero-width joiners, combining characters, Unicode flag sequences, and more. You can query for grapheme cluster support using DECRPM 2027, which is also supported by other popular terminal emulators.
    • You can always go back to the original "Windows Console" text measurement mode, where zero-width characters were actually 1-width, and you can also switch to a mode compatible with wcswidth.
  • A whole new UI for pop-ups in CMD and Python (and other "cooked read" applications), which renders under the cursor and uses VT instead of console APIs
  • Snippets! Quickly save commands and play them back through a new snippets pane.
  • Regular expression search!

Please see the following release notes for additional details:

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.22.10352.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.22.10352.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-02-2025 09:00 1

06-02-2025 • 09:00

1

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

26-04 Windows Terminal 1.22.11141.0 21
18-03 Windows Terminal 1.22.10731.0 8
06-02 Windows Terminal 1.22.10352.0 1
20-11 Windows Terminal 1.21.3231.0 0
23-10 Windows Terminal 1.21.2911.0 0
28-09 Windows Terminal 1.21.2701.0 5
28-08 Windows Terminal 1.21.2361.0 25
06-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0 35
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11271.0 20
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.19.11213.0 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Windows Terminal

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
SirBlade 6 februari 2025 09:18
Voor iedereen die ook dacht het sixels een spelfout was:
Sixel, short for "six pixels", is a bitmap graphics format supported by terminals and printers from DEC. It consists of a pattern six pixels high and one wide, resulting in 64 possible patterns. Each possible pattern is assigned an ASCII character, making the sixels easy to transmit on 7-bit serial links
Wikipedia: Sixel

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq