Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.20 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.20 is onder meer de nieuwe renderingengine als standaard ingesteld en is er een nieuwe methode om door tekstbestanden te scrollen. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes
  • We've resolved a crash that occurred if you closed a pane too soon after opening it (#17199)
  • We will no longer crash if you zoom in too much; we will in fact put a stop to such behavior (or I will turn this car around!) (#17258)
  • Terminal will no longer try to remember tabs even after you tell it not to (#17269)
  • Terminal will now remember tabs that came in through "default terminal" (#17269)
  • Assistive tech like screen readers and Inspect will no longer fail to find your location if you keep the cursor moving (#17257)
  • Tearing the last tab out of a window with Narrator running will no longer send terminal to an early doom (#17251) (thanks @tusharsnx!)
  • URLs that touch the right side of the screen or get resized are once again clickable (backported from 1.21) (#17120)

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.20.11381.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.20.11381.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-06-2024 08:12

08-06-2024 • 08:12

35

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties

DJanmaat 8 juni 2024 13:53
In het verleden heb ik PowerShell tutorials van Jeffrey Snover (Bedenker van PowerShell) en Jason Helmick (Program Manager) gevolgd. Zeer interessant om informatie direct vanuit de bron te horen.

Ik concludeerde toen al dat het toen huidige PowerShell uiteindelijk vervangen/samengevoegd zou worden door de PowerShell Core versie. PowerShell Core wordt geleverd met Windows Server Core besturingssystemen en is véél uitgebreider. Ik vermoed dat met de komst van Windows Terminal de command-line toch helemaal zal verdwijnen.

Deze update lijkt wat kinderziektes op te lossen en geen grote veranderingen teweeg te brengen.
AibohphobiA BoB @DJanmaat8 juni 2024 20:12
Ik vermoed dat met de komst van Windows Terminal de command-line toch helemaal zal verdwijnen.
Ik hoop het niet. Voor veel eenvoudige taken is Powershell m.i. vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld.
Maar ik maak mij sowieso geen zorgen. Mocht MS besluiten te stoppen met cmd dan springt er meestal wel iemand in dat gat om het weer werkend te krijgen.
DJanmaat @AibohphobiA BoB8 juni 2024 23:53
Ik kan je alleen maar voorstellen je eens in PowerShell te verdiepen; het is een object oriëntated taal die zeer eenvoudig in gebruik is.

Mijn tip is eerst de get-help functionaliteit te bekijken.

PowerShell 7 is de nieuwste versie, maar voor de beginner is het eenvoudiger eerst met PowerShell 5 te beginnen.

Als command-line deprecated wordt is het niet echt verantwoord een unsupported tool aan te blijven houden. Denk ook dat de command-line tools via aliasses in Windows Terminal een tijd blijven bestaan; hiermee eenvoudiger over te stappen. Beetje een herhaling van geschiedenis met command-prompt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJanmaat op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

AibohphobiA BoB @DJanmaat9 juni 2024 09:28
Dank je, maar Powershell is mij niet onbekend. Ik vind het alleen niet altijd handig. Het kan veel meer natuurlijk, maar dat kan ook in de weg zitten.
DJanmaat @AibohphobiA BoB9 juni 2024 13:20
Gelukkig is er dan nu de Windows Terminal
AibohphobiA BoB @DJanmaat9 juni 2024 15:02
Dat was er al, dat was niet het punt.
DJanmaat @AibohphobiA BoB9 juni 2024 15:05
Ik begrijp wat je bedoeld; de ontwikkeling gaat razendsnel en om bij te blijven moet je meedoen. Ik ga je niet proberen te overtuigen, dat gaat vanzelf gebeuren.
AibohphobiA BoB @DJanmaat9 juni 2024 15:50
Nee je snapt het nog steeds niet. Je hoeft mij niet te overtuigen. Ik ben zeer bewust van het feit dat Powershell beter is op veel punten.
Maar voor sommige taken is het gewoon onhandig. Daarom is het wel handig dat ze nu naast elkaar blijven bestaan (en dat zal m.i. ook zo blijven).
DJanmaat @AibohphobiA BoB9 juni 2024 16:31
Lees 'ik ga je niet proberen te overtuigen'.
Het maakt mij niet uit of je het snapt of niet en of je het onhandig vindt of niet.
Gelukkig dat je wél bewust bent van het feit dat PowerShell beter is.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 09:07
Hoe is PowerShell beter dan Windows Terminal? Laatst genoemde is niets anders dan dat, een gui / terminal voor diverse shell based consoles. Vergelijk PowerShell dan met cmd of zo, nu vergelijk je appels met peren.
DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 13:55
Hey CH4OS,

Is je naam synoniem voor wat je nu probeert te doen?

Je haalt dingen door elkaar heen; PowerShell beter dan Windows Terminal?

Laten we deze off-topic discussie eens niet voeren en probeer je Karma bij andere topics met zinvolle en kloppende informatie op te vijzelen.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:04
Als ik zo deze thread lees, haal je juist Windows Terminal en PowerShell door elkaar, lees de reacties maar eens terug van deze thread, in het begin gaat het over Powershell, maar later schrijf je:
Gelukkig is er dan nu de Windows Terminal*
waarmee je een vergelijking lijkt te maken en te impliceren dat het beter is, maar ik wijs er dus op dat het twee verschillende dingen zijn. :)

* Zie DJanmaat in 'Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0'

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 14:07
Dat heb je als je midden in een discussie je gaat mengen. De reactie was op dat Windows Terminal beide werelden samenbrengt en het nu voor de gebruiker eenvoudiger is de overstap te maken.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:20
Maar wat ik dan niet begrijp: iemand geeft aan PowerShell niet altijd handig te vinden om redenen, hoezo maakt Windows Terminal dan opeens een verschil omdat dat 'Gelukkig er dan nu is'?

Het gebruik van Windows Terminal veranderd niets aan het gedrag van PowerShell naar mijn weten. :) Mooi dat Windows Terminal beide werelden samenbrengt, maar dat maakt niet dat PowerShell opeens een stuk handiger in gebruik is of zo.
DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 14:25
Je hebt de eenvoud van één venster en de mogelijkheid via tabs eenvoudig te wisselen.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:28
Maar dat doet dan toch niets met het punt dat PowerShell blijkbaar voor sommige zaken 'vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld' is? Daar ging de discussie toch over? :) Iets wat Windows Terminal zeker niet verhelpt, mijns inziens.

Overigens kun je de tabbladen binnen Windows Terminal ook weer splitsen, het hoeft niet alleen maar in tabs. :) Druk maar eens op ALT, SHIFT en - of ALT, SHIFT en + ;)

Plus voor horizontaal, min voor verticaal. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 14:30
Dat PowerShell voor jou nog vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld is betekent niet dat het vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld is. PowerShell vind ik namelijk helemaal niet nodeloos ingewikkeld, maar net zoals bij command-line moet je het je eerst eigen gaan maken voordat je dat gaat beseffen.

En een mooi iets is; kun je PowerShell, kun je vrijwel eenvoudig ook Python leren :P.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:45
Ik ben dan ook niet degene die heeft gezegd dat PowerShell 'vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld' is, dat was iemand anders (zie AibohphobiA BoB in 'Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0'), maar vervolgens zeg je daarop uiteindelijk dat 'er gelukkig Windows Terminal is' (zie DJanmaat in 'Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0'). Dat is waarop ik je wilde wijzen. Kijk dus even goed naar het begin van de thread, volgens mij heb je een aantal zaken echt niet helemaal door nog. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

Demo @AibohphobiA BoB9 juni 2024 10:30
Probeer eens een batch-script te maken om recursief over bestanden heen te loopen en doe het daarna in PowerShell. Cmd is echt vreselijk beperkt.
AibohphobiA BoB @Demo9 juni 2024 15:02
Probeer anders eens te lezen.
Voor veel eenvoudige taken is Powershell m.i. vaak nodeloos ingewikkeld.
CH4OS
@AibohphobiA BoB10 juni 2024 09:10
Volgens mij probeert @Demo juist te zeggen dat iets in PowerShell simpeler kan dan in cmd... PowerShell kan dat soort dingen namelijk wél simpeler dan cmd. ;)
Demo @CH4OS10 juni 2024 11:09
Precies, alles wat spannender is dan één commando uitvoeren, is al gauw makkelijker in PS dan in cmd. Los daarvan voert PS ook gewoon executables uit als je ze aanroept en zijn de meeste built-ins van cmd (én de nodige Linux/bash commando's) aliases voor Powershell cmdlets.
Ik vraag me oprecht af wat er makkelijker is in cmd dan in PS.
AibohphobiA BoB @Demo10 juni 2024 11:12
Wellicht, dan is het een kwestie van smaak. :)
CH4OS
@AibohphobiA BoB10 juni 2024 12:08
Kan je een voorbeeld geven waarin PowerShell 'nodeloos ingewikkeld' is, wetende dat PowerShell óók de cmd batch scripts / commandos kan draaien (in elk geval op Windows)?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

AibohphobiA BoB @CH4OS10 juni 2024 12:12
Nee, zo even niet. Maar als ik er weer eens tegenaan loop dan laat ik het weten.
DJanmaat @Demo10 juni 2024 14:11
Er zijn veel opties te noemen, maar die zijn meer afhankelijk van executables die ook vanuit PowerShell aan te roepen zijn. Bijvoorbeeld 'Subst.exe' etc..

De kracht van PowerShell zit hem in het object-orientated gedeelte; ofwel je paast (gefilterde) waarden links van de pipeline naar rechts door (bv. Get-Process explorer.exe | Stop-Process).
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 12:14
Ik vermoed dat met de komst van Windows Terminal de command-line toch helemaal zal verdwijnen.
Command line heb je in Windows Terminal ook, welke dat is, is dus afhankelijk van wat je kiest. Command line zoals jij schrijft gaat dus zeker niet verdwijnen, de command prompt, ofwel cmd.exe misschien, maar het concept dus niet, dat is ook wat jouw gelinkte artikel in de conclusie schrijft;
The key takeaway is that Windows Terminal and PowerShell are not replacements for Command Prompt but rather complementary tools that expand the capabilities of the Windows command-line environment. Users have the freedom to choose the tool that aligns with their requirements and preferences, ensuring that the Windows command-line remains a versatile and adaptable platform for years to come.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 13:51
Hey CH4OS,

Windows Terminal vervangt de Windows Console en brengt Command Prompt, PowerShell, WSL en Azure Cloud Shell Connector samen.

Het is niet stellig te zeggen wat de toekomstige plannen van Microsoft zijn, vermoedens kunnen uiteraard altijd gedeeld worden. Steeds meer functionaliteit in Windows is 'under the hood' PowerShell en het is vrij logisch dat de beperkte command-line interpreter vervangen gaat worden door de veel uitgebreidere opties. Misschien dat zelfs Python geïntegreerd gaat worden.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 13:56
Windows Terminal is wat mogelijkheden betreft best modulair te noemen, ook de WSL prompt/bash is toe te voegen (wanneer je een image hebt geinstalleerd binnen WSL), maar ook bijvoorbeeld Git Bash is toe te voegen, dus de mogelijkheden die Windows Terminal standaard biedt, zijn niet de enige opties. :) Dat maakt een tool als Windows Terminal mijns inziens best fijn om mee te werken, ook de look en feel van de verschillende prompts en bashes zijn naar believen aan te passen en configureerbaar.

Uiteindelijk is PowerShell vooral een uitbreiding op cmd, je kunt er immers veel meer mee omdat het qua scripting betere mogelijkheden biedt. Wellicht dat in de toekomst cmd.exe gaat verdwijnen, maar an sich mis je ook niets als je switched naar PowerShell, omdat PowerShell ook gewoon alles van cmd.exe in zich heeft en ondersteund.

De impact van cmd.exe als dat zou verdwijnen, verwacht ik daarom minimaal te zijn, er is dus (zoals iemand hier oppert) ook niet zozeer iemand nodig die 'in het gat van cmd.exe springt', er is immers al een alternatief voor, wat ook nog eens meer mogelijkheden biedt (en dat is PowerShell dus).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 14:05
Hey CH4OS,

De vraag die bij mij direct opkwam was waarom Microsoft met Windows Terminal komt. En kan niet anders bedenken dat dit een brug is om op den duur volledig naar PowerShell over te gaan. Het is vrij slim van Microsoft alles in baby-stapjes te doen zodat de gebruiker een zo soepel mogelijke transitie heeft.

Toen PowerShell nét uitkwam was er veel weerstand; dat is ondertussen veranderd naar dat PowerShell als de veel krachtigere optie wordt gezien. Dat geven jullie hierboven zelf ook aan. De volgende stap is wat mijn vermoeden dus is een volledige overstap naar PowerShell.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:10
De vraag die bij mij direct opkwam was waarom Microsoft met Windows Terminal komt. En kan niet anders bedenken dat dit een brug is om op den duur volledig naar PowerShell over te gaan.
Maar PowerShell kun je prima los draaien, daar is geen Windows Terminal voor nodig, je kunt het ook prima draaien binnen de Windows Console Host bijvoorbeeld.

Windows Terminal is niet anders dan een vervanger voor de Console Host, dat ook nog eens meer mogelijkheden biedt en diverse andere Shells en Bashes ondersteund. :)

En als je specifiek naar het waarom kijkt van Windows Terminal: ik denk vooral omdat het meer dan alleen pwsh.exe en cmd.exe ondersteund, je hebt alles dan 'onder 1 dak' beschikbaar en hebt dan niet verschillende applicaties nodig voor het draaien van de Shells en Bashes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:56]

DJanmaat @CH4OS10 juni 2024 14:13
Ik heb het idee dat je steeds meer snapt wat ik je al even probeer duidelijk te maken. Er is eigenlijk geen écht probleem die opgelost gaat worden behalve dat door samenbrengen van vnl. command-line en PowerShell de transitie eenvoudiger gemaakt wordt.
CH4OS
@DJanmaat10 juni 2024 14:24
Ik denk dat er een verwarring is in terminologie: Ik zeg juist dat command-line iets anders is dan een prompt. PowerShell is ook command-line, Windows Terminal is alleen een andere command prompt om de command-lines op te draaien / hosten.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
8 juni 2024 08:58
Terminal will no longer try to remember tabs even after you tell it not to
Fijn dat deze bug is opgelost. Dit werd al snel irritant wanneer je hier last van had. Mooi om te zien dat de ontwikkeling actief door wordt gezet.
Goffo 8 juni 2024 10:06
Interessante Tone Of Voice in de changelogs voor een Microsoft applicatie



