Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.20 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.20 is onder meer de nieuwe renderingengine als standaard ingesteld en is er een nieuwe methode om door tekstbestanden te scrollen. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes We've resolved a crash that occurred if you closed a pane too soon after opening it (#17199)

We will no longer crash if you zoom in too much; we will in fact put a stop to such behavior (or I will turn this car around!) (#17258)

Terminal will no longer try to remember tabs even after you tell it not to (#17269)

Terminal will now remember tabs that came in through "default terminal" (#17269)

Assistive tech like screen readers and Inspect will no longer fail to find your location if you keep the cursor moving (#17257)

Tearing the last tab out of a window with Narrator running will no longer send terminal to an early doom (#17251) (thanks @tusharsnx!)

URLs that touch the right side of the screen or get resized are once again clickable (backported from 1.21) (#17120)