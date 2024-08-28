Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.21 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.21 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Terminal 1.21 is finally stable! It brings in a crazy number of improvements, and we once considered it a "large" release. Oh boy. Here are the highlights:

Terminal will now remember what was on your screen when you exit, and can restore it if you'd like!

You can specify multiple active fonts, which will be used in order.

Box and line drawing glyphs are now rendered pixel-perfect with appropriate stippled shading.

We've rewritten the IME (input method editor) integration to make life much easier for those of you who need to input Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and more.

Scrollbar marks are finally generally available!

We will now show and highlight all search results at the same time when you search.

The old text rendering engine has been removed.

Please see the following release notes for additional details.