Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.21.2361.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.21 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.21 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows Terminal v1.21.2361.0

Terminal 1.21 is finally stable! It brings in a crazy number of improvements, and we once considered it a "large" release. Oh boy. Here are the highlights:

  • Terminal will now remember what was on your screen when you exit, and can restore it if you'd like!
  • You can specify multiple active fonts, which will be used in order.
  • Box and line drawing glyphs are now rendered pixel-perfect with appropriate stippled shading.
  • We've rewritten the IME (input method editor) integration to make life much easier for those of you who need to input Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and more.
  • Scrollbar marks are finally generally available!
  • We will now show and highlight all search results at the same time when you search.
  • The old text rendering engine has been removed.

Please see the following release notes for additional details.

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.21.2361.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.21.2361.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-08-2024 10:30 25

28-08-2024 • 10:30

25

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

26-04 Windows Terminal 1.22.11141.0 21
18-03 Windows Terminal 1.22.10731.0 8
06-02 Windows Terminal 1.22.10352.0 1
20-11 Windows Terminal 1.21.3231.0 0
23-10 Windows Terminal 1.21.2911.0 0
28-09 Windows Terminal 1.21.2701.0 5
08-'24 Windows Terminal 1.21.2361.0 25
06-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0 35
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11271.0 20
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.19.11213.0 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Windows Terminal

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
24
2
0
0
12
Wijzig sortering
Umbrah 28 augustus 2024 10:58
Ooo, terminal history recovery is erg fijn, dat zit ook al een tijd in VSCode, en is erg fijn. Sowieso is de Windows Terminal een geweldig product, vanwege de configuratie optie, en hoe breed je het kan maken met meer interne- en externe terminals
DigitalExorcist 28 augustus 2024 11:01
Note to self:

winget upgrade Micorosoft.WindowsTerminal
CH4OS
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 11:19
Waarom alleen Terminal upgraden en niet alle andere programma's ook:
winget upgrade --all --include-unknown --accept-package-agreements

De --include-unknown flag upgrade ook software waarvan het versienummer niet is vastgesteld.
DigitalExorcist @CH4OS28 augustus 2024 11:20
Omdat ik toch wel even iets wil weten wát de changes per pakket zijn voordat ik m'n systeem om zeep jakker.
CH4OS
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 11:23
Maar de changes per pakket zie je toch niet via Winget? :? Volgens mij kan je wel een lijst maken van software die je kan updaten/upgraden met Winget. Vervolgens zoek je dan dus de changes op en kun je daarna toch meerdere applicaties in 1x updaten? :)

Al is Winget dan wel weer een andere tool dan Terminal, hahaha. Beide geweldige tools imo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 augustus 2024 11:25]

DigitalExorcist @CH4OS28 augustus 2024 11:26
Nee daarom juist, ik wil graag even weten wát (eventuele breaking) changes zijn voordat ik massaal elk mogelijk stuk software op m'n PC ga updaten ;) en ja daarná zou ik massaal alles tegelijk kunnen updaten idd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 28 augustus 2024 11:26]

combimagnetronn @DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 11:49
Jammer dat je bij een besturingssysteem als Windows daar zo mee op moet letten, notabene packages van dezelfde fabrikant.
CH4OS
@combimagnetronn28 augustus 2024 11:58
Updates voor Windows Terminal komen dan ook via Windows Update (in Windows 11 althans) en eventueel de MS Store binnen. Daar is dus niet per se Winget voor nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 augustus 2024 11:58]

DigitalExorcist @CH4OS28 augustus 2024 12:00
Ja, nou, in de MS Store stáát dat ik Terminal geïnstalleerd heb, maar niet dat er een update is. Ik liep een aantal versies achter en Windows Update vindt het ook allemaal wel prima. Vandaar dat ik even een 'note to self' gemaakt heb en dus écht Winget moest gebruiken om te kunnen updaten... die andere manieren waren een stuk logischer geweest ja.
CH4OS
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 12:07
Andersom gebeurd mij ook; updates die wél in MS Store staan, maar niet door Winget meegenomen worden. Apps als WhatsApp heb ik dat bijvoorbeeld bij.
bilkin2005 @DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 13:27
Dan gebruik je toch https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/. Daarmee kun je per pakket zien welke een update nodig hebben en per pakket kun je info opvragen.
dipje2 @CH4OS28 augustus 2024 11:52
omdat er ook dingen tussen staan die niet via winget geïnstalleerd zijn en altijd kloppen.
(winget loopt achter, product is daadwerkelijk nieuwer, product is een custom build en daadwerkelijk nieuwer dan wat winget naar wil upgaden, etc..).

Ik ga toch echt eens in de zoveeltijd de lijst door en doe het handmatig met een for loopje in cmd. winget upgrade --all is te vaak fout gegaan.
CH4OS
28 augustus 2024 11:44
In combinatie met Windows Powershell is Windows Terminal best wel een must voor mij als IT beheerder (op het werk) en hobbyist (als thuis freubelaar).
IrBaboon79 @CH4OS28 augustus 2024 18:18
En voor de combinatie ‘werk freubelaar’ ? :)
GeroldM @CH4OS29 augustus 2024 02:56
WindTerm

Deze tool kan je koppelen aan je Linux en MacOS computers (SSH/bash/zsh), maar ook aan je Windows computers (PowerShell & CMD). Je hebt tevens Telnet, serial, sFTP en SCP ondersteuning.

De interface heeft ietwat weg van Visual Studio Code. Tool is gratis en open source, mag overal gebruikt worden en sindsdien ik het heb ontdekt, is MobaXTerm de deur uit gegaan.

Windows 11 komt standaard uit met Windows Terminal geloof ik. Ook dan is de tool nog steeds erg nuttig, maar kan me voorstellen dat je er dan iets minder van overtuigd zou zijn. Heb je echter een ander (Windows) besturingssysteem, dan kun je hiermee alles wat Windows Terminal kan en dan nog een boel meer.

O ja, Het is maar een kleine download, de installatie neemt weinig ruimte in beslag en er is zelfs een 'portable' versie beschikbaar die je niet eens hoeft te installeren. In mijn optiek een software pareltje.
Mattie_IT @zalazar28 augustus 2024 11:26
Ik wordt wel blij van de Windows terminal app. Het is veel handiger om alle command-line shells in één applicatie te hebben dan om met afzonderlijke vensters te werken. Het is ook heel eenvoudig om de Windows Terminal aan te passen, en als dat niet voldoende is, kun je altijd met een JSON-bestand werken.
BushWhacker @Mattie_IT28 augustus 2024 16:23
Je kunt in Terminal ook ssh gebruiken ipv die vreselijke PuTTY
CH4OS
@BushWhacker28 augustus 2024 20:49
Dan moet je de SSH client wel geïnstalleerd hebben (in Windows 10 althans), in Windows 11 is het native aanwezig en standaard geïnstalleerd.
owndampu @BushWhacker29 augustus 2024 13:59
Al is de sftp implementatie weer ruk, geen autocomplete met tab.
DigitalExorcist @zalazar28 augustus 2024 11:21
Windows Terminal is echter een fantastische tool.
CH4OS
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 11:26
Dat is ook wat @zalazar bedoelt (met de eerste zin), alleen Windows vind hij niet zo goed, blijkbaar. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 augustus 2024 11:26]

zalazar @DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2024 11:49
Dat vind ik juist ook
Ik vraag me alleen af waarom men dit niet ook bij Windows kan doen.
Bijvoorbeeld een Startmenu of een File Explorer welke je ook helemaal naar je hand kan zetten.
GeroldM @zalazar29 augustus 2024 03:04
Directory Opus?
Dat is een bestandsbeheerder die je geheel naar eigen hand kan zetten, qua layout en functionaliteit. En je eigen knoppen kan programmeren (in meerdere script-talen).

Zelf offer ik een deel van de layout op om daar mijn meest gebruikte programma's in te plaatsen. Zodra ik Directory Opus open, is er niet veel reden meer om terug te gaan naar de Windows interface en doe ik alles wat ik wil doen in Directory Opus.

54 Euro voor de meest uitgebreide variant is zeker niet goedkoop, maar wat je ervoor terugkrijgt is een machtig stuk software.
zalazar @GeroldM29 augustus 2024 21:04
Bedankt hiervoor.
Ik heb eind vorig jaar ook een licentie gekocht en het werkt inderdaad erg goed.
Voor het startmenu gebruik ik Open-Shell

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq