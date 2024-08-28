Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.2 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Added "Side" option to Folder Compare "Alignment Override" settings to match from right to left.

General fixes and stability improvements. File Views Fixed updating sided display filters when using "Swap Sides". Folder Compare Added "Side" option to "Alignment Override" settings to match from right to left in addition to existing left to right remapping.

Fixed "Swap Sides" to update Sort Side and Alignment Override settings. FTP Fixed "timeout (110)" errors when connecting to SFTP servers that expect the client to send the welcome packet first.

Fixed SFTP corruption when uploading to OpenSSH for Windows. Installer Windows: Fixed installer putting the Start Menu icon in the top-level Start Menu folder rather than the Start Menu\Programs subfolder. Misc Linux: Fixed missing UTF-8/UTF-16 options in file encoding dropdowns.

macOS: Fixed number/decimal separator showing as ? for some regions.

macOS: Fixed path edit autocomplete in main comparison windows.

Fixed reading text lines longer than 65536 characters in various places. Picture Compare Fixed changing tolerance after the initial comparison is done to update the comparison results. Registry Compare Fixed parse error for .reg files with lines longer than 65536 characters. Table Compare Fixed canceling "Go To" and "Resize Column" dialogs.

Fixed comparing region settings.

Fixed MS Excel Workbook comparisons to use system's regional settings instead of forcing English ones.

Fixed displaying negative numbers as "-x" instead of "(x)".

Fixed detection of numbers to require a digit before or after the decimal separator.

Fixed HTML reports formatting the first sheet's name differently than the rest. Text Compare Fixed "Next Difference" to not skip missing lines. Crashes Linux: Fixed crash/hang when generating a report.

Fixed crash when using "Swap Sides" in Media and Version Compare when there are hidden items.