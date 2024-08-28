Software-update: Beyond Compare 5.0.2

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.2 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes
  • Added "Side" option to Folder Compare "Alignment Override" settings to match from right to left.
  • General fixes and stability improvements.
File Views
  • Fixed updating sided display filters when using "Swap Sides".
Folder Compare
  • Added "Side" option to "Alignment Override" settings to match from right to left in addition to existing left to right remapping.
  • Fixed "Swap Sides" to update Sort Side and Alignment Override settings.
FTP
  • Fixed "timeout (110)" errors when connecting to SFTP servers that expect the client to send the welcome packet first.
  • Fixed SFTP corruption when uploading to OpenSSH for Windows.
Installer
  • Windows: Fixed installer putting the Start Menu icon in the top-level Start Menu folder rather than the Start Menu\Programs subfolder.
Misc
  • Linux: Fixed missing UTF-8/UTF-16 options in file encoding dropdowns.
  • macOS: Fixed number/decimal separator showing as ? for some regions.
  • macOS: Fixed path edit autocomplete in main comparison windows.
  • Fixed reading text lines longer than 65536 characters in various places.
Picture Compare
  • Fixed changing tolerance after the initial comparison is done to update the comparison results.
Registry Compare
  • Fixed parse error for .reg files with lines longer than 65536 characters.
Table Compare
  • Fixed canceling "Go To" and "Resize Column" dialogs.
  • Fixed comparing region settings.
  • Fixed MS Excel Workbook comparisons to use system's regional settings instead of forcing English ones.
  • Fixed displaying negative numbers as "-x" instead of "(x)".
  • Fixed detection of numbers to require a digit before or after the decimal separator.
  • Fixed HTML reports formatting the first sheet's name differently than the rest.
Text Compare
  • Fixed "Next Difference" to not skip missing lines.
Crashes
  • Linux: Fixed crash/hang when generating a report.
  • Fixed crash when using "Swap Sides" in Media and Version Compare when there are hidden items.
Versienummer 5.0.2 build 30045
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Scooter Software

jkramer02 28 augustus 2024 13:01
Gebruik Beyond Compare al vele jaren naar tevredenheid.
Geweldig stuk gereedschap om onverschillig wat te vergelijken.
Beyond Compare is ook beschikbaar in het Nederlands en wordt
actief onderhouden.
Magic Power 28 augustus 2024 13:10
Heb Beyond Compare ook een aantal jaren in gebruik. Laatst ge-upgrade naar 5.0, en heb net de update via systeem automatisch ge-update naar deze versie.
Digimann 28 augustus 2024 15:18
Ik ben op zoek naar een compare tool die binnen xml bestanden properties / keys kan vergelijken, waarbij de volgorde niet noodzakelijk hetzelfde is.
kan beyond compare dit? zo niet iemand een idee?
Magic Power @Digimann28 augustus 2024 23:17
Ik heb even een zoektocht gedaan naar XML compare mogelijkheden in Beyond Compare. En volgens deze link zou dat moeten kunnen.

Zo heeft deze app ondersteuning voor Additional File Formats. Hier zitten 'XML Sorted' en 'XML Tidied bij'.

Ik heb even heel rudimentair (ik werk nooit met XML files) een XML file gedownload, en deze snel aangepast. En nadat ik hem met die extensies heb vergeleken, ga hij aan dat het dezelfde files waren. Dus het lijkt erop dat het kan.

Zowiezo, als je het wilt testen, je kunt gewoon de software downloaden, en het uitproberen. Je kunt het voor een bepaalde tijd uitproberen. Zover ik weet werken de meeste dingen in die proefperiode gewoon.

