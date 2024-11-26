Software-update: Beyond Compare 5.0.4

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.4 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes
  • Fixed SFTP public key authentication failures when the server has SHA-1 disabled.
  • Fixed Text Merge crash when taking changes on a line that is longer than the maximum line length.
  • Added per-sheet alignment settings for Table Compare.
  • Switched Table Compare "Copy to Left/Right" (Ctrl+L/R) back to copying rows instead of individual cells.
  • Various other tweaks and improvements, primarily in Table Compare.
FTP
Hex Compare
  • Clicking on the "Byte address = 000000000" menu item now copies the address to the clipboard.
Home View
  • Sticker now has a hint to show the URL it will visit when clicked.
Picture Compare
  • Fixed "Swap Sides" failing to update left and right image controls.
Table Compare
  • Switched "Copy to Left/Right" back to copying rows instead of individual cells. "Copy Cell to Left/Right" are still independently available commands.
  • Added per-sheet alignment settings.
  • Added ability to override region settings on a per-side basis from the File Info bar.
  • Added "Never align differences" and "Skew tolerance" alignment options.
  • Added "Sheet" option to "Go To" dialog.
  • Removed "Resize Column to Fit" menu item in favor of a "Detect" option in the "Resize Column" dialog.
  • Fixed header context menu handling when all columns are hidden.
  • Improved difference handling of missing cells.
  • Removed "New" and "Delete" commands from "Columns" and "Sheets" session settings pages.
  • Right clicking on a sheet tab activates that tab.
  • Minor UI tweaks
  • Adjusted menu item order in header context menu.
  • Tweaked layout of Session Settings > Columns and Sheets pages.
  • Tweaked Column handling UI.
Text Views
  • Tweaked "Alignment" session settings layout.
Crashes
Versienummer 5.0.4 build 30422
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 26,94MB
Licentietype Betaald

26-11-2024
Reacties (1)

dwizzy 27 november 2024 00:02
Nooit bedacht dat al die functies in één programma nuttig zouden zijn, maar ik snap eigenlijk wel de waarde om tegelijk version control te kunnen gebruiken en/of cloud en/of zip-bestanden, en te kunnen vergelijken of het nou tekstbestanden of afbeeldingen zijn.
Hoop applicaties die hetzelfde kunnen, maar niet allemaal tegelijk.

