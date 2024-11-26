Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.4 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Fixed SFTP public key authentication failures when the server has SHA-1 disabled.

Fixed Text Merge crash when taking changes on a line that is longer than the maximum line length.

Added per-sheet alignment settings for Table Compare.

Switched Table Compare "Copy to Left/Right" (Ctrl+L/R) back to copying rows instead of individual cells.

Various other tweaks and improvements, primarily in Table Compare. FTP Fixed SFTP public key authentication failures when the server has SHA-1 disabled. Hex Compare Clicking on the "Byte address = 000000000" menu item now copies the address to the clipboard. Home View Sticker now has a hint to show the URL it will visit when clicked. Picture Compare Fixed "Swap Sides" failing to update left and right image controls. Table Compare Switched "Copy to Left/Right" back to copying rows instead of individual cells. "Copy Cell to Left/Right" are still independently available commands.

Added per-sheet alignment settings.

Added ability to override region settings on a per-side basis from the File Info bar.

Added "Never align differences" and "Skew tolerance" alignment options.

Added "Sheet" option to "Go To" dialog.

Removed "Resize Column to Fit" menu item in favor of a "Detect" option in the "Resize Column" dialog.

Fixed header context menu handling when all columns are hidden.

Improved difference handling of missing cells.

Removed "New" and "Delete" commands from "Columns" and "Sheets" session settings pages.

Right clicking on a sheet tab activates that tab.

Minor UI tweaks

Adjusted menu item order in header context menu.

Tweaked layout of Session Settings > Columns and Sheets pages.

Tweaked Column handling UI. Text Views Tweaked "Alignment" session settings layout. Crashes Fixed Text Merge crash when taking changes on a line that is longer than the maximum line length.