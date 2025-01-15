Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.5 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, FTP-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Improved Table Compare user interface for column alignment.

SFTP profile's "Use aggressive uploads to OpenSSH servers" option is now turned off by default.

Windows: Explorer context menu's "Hide 'Select Left' if there is already a saved selection" option now only controls the Windows 11 top-level menu.

Updated third party libraries.

Various other fixes and improvements. Cloud Services Fixed authentication errors when uploading/downloading from a OneDrive account. File Formats Fixed conversion errors when loading files saved with MS Word 2010. FTP Changed default for SFTP profile's "Use aggressive uploads to OpenSSH servers" option to be disabled by default since it can cause data corruption on some servers. Installer Upgrading the shell extension no longer triggers the installer to ask for a reboot. Explorer will still use the old version until it's been restarted or logged out, and uninstalling BC then reinstalling still requires a reboot between them. Misc macOS: Improved overly fast scrolling speed when scrolling using a touchpad or Magic Mouse.

macOS: Fixed file sizes displaying separators as ? depending on the regional settings.

macOS: File sizes will display separators at native grouping frequency instead of always using 3 digit groupings (e.g., India).

Fixed sessions incorrectly prompting to save changes when changing things like display filters that should be saved automatically.

Session Settings dialog's Scope edit is now center aligned vertically with the [ Ok ] button. Table Compare Added alignment mode combobox to Session Settings pages with choices of "Unaligned", "Align by left name", "Align by right name", and "Custom alignment". Replaces existing "Left file is source" and "Detect alignment" checkboxes.

Empty cells compared to missing cells is now considered an unimportant difference.

Changing alignment mode session setting updates "Left file" and "Right file" columns in grid.

Fixed column headers incorrectly sorting with the rest of the data.

Fixed footer tab control displaying extra "-" tabs when the session settings have sheet alignment customizations for sheets that don't exist.

Fixed comparisons with key columns that don't exist resulting in a random row alignment.

Fixed to show footer tab control when first sheets on each side are not aligned and files do not support sheets. Third Party Libraries Updated 7-zip to 24.09.

Updated FastMM to v4.993+.

Windows: Updated FlexCel to v7.22.1.

Windows: Updated madExcept to v5.1.5.

Windows/macOS: Updated pdftotext to v4.05.

Updated SMWord to v1.50(b34).

macOS: Updated LetsMove to v1.25. Windows Explorer Context Menu Extension "Hide 'Select Left' if there is already a saved selection" option now only controls the Windows 11 top-level menu, so the "Show More Options" menu can still be used to change it after an incorrect selection.

When file system directories are selected, menu items will now appear higher in the Windows 10 and "Show More Options" menus, matching where they appear when files are selected.

Fixed support for "Compare Using" submenu translations.

Reduced cases where Windows 11 top-level menu will clip menu item captions.

Launching a compare will now clear saved paths for both file and folder selections. Crashes macOS: Fixed startup crash.