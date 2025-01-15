Software-update: OpenVPN 2.6.13

OpenVPN logo OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.13 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New features
  • on non-windows clients (MacOS, Linux, Unix) send "release" string from uname() call as IV_PLAT_VER= to server - while highly OS specific this is still helpful to keep track of OS versions used on the client side (GH #637)
  • Windows: protect cached username, password and token in client memory (using the CryptProtectMemory() windows API
  • Windows: use new API to get dco-win driver version from driver (newly introduced non-exclusive control device) (GH: ovpn-dco-win #76)
  • Linux: pass --timeout=0 argument to systemd-ask-password, to avoid default timeout of 90 seconds ("console prompting also has no timeout") (GH #649)
Bug fixes
  • fix potentially unaligned access in drop_if_recursive_routing on Linux (ASAN)
  • correct documentation for port-share journal
  • fix logging of IPv6 addresses in port-share journal
  • fix various typos in messages, documentation, comments and examples (GH #442, GH #644)
  • FreeBSD DCO: fix memory leaks in nvlist handling (GH #636)
  • route handling: correctly handle case of "route installation fails" in the face of an already-existing route - previously, OpenVPN would remove the "other" route on exit, incorrectly changing system state.
  • fix generation of warning messages for overlapping --local/--remote and --ifconfig addresses
  • purge proxy authentication credentials from memory after use (if --auth-nocache is in use)
  • fix missing space in various (long and wrapped) msg() calls
Code maintenance
  • improve documentation/examples for feature
  • simplify Github Action macOS build setup
  • update Github Action macOS runners (remove macOS 12, add macOS 15)
  • fix a number of uninitialized "struct user_pass" local variables (no impact beyond "compiler warning", but future-proofing the code)
Security fixes
  • improve server-side handling of clients sending usernames or passwords longer than USER_PASS_LEN - this would not result in a crash, buffer overflow or other security issues, but the server would then misparse incoming IV_* variables and produce misleading error messages.

OpenVPN

Versienummer 2.6.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/community-downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-01-2025 20:30 28

15-01-2025 • 20:30

28

Bron: OpenVPN

Update-historie

05-02 OpenVPN 2.6.19 15
29-11 OpenVPN 2.6.17 1
09-'25 OpenVPN 2.6.15 0
04-'25 OpenVPN 2.6.14 0
01-'25 OpenVPN 2.6.13 28
07-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.12 22
06-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.11 0
03-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.10 3
02-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.9 0
11-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.8 9
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Reacties (28)

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poedel 16 januari 2025 09:10
Download voor 2.6.13 lijkt teruggetrokken? Zie alleen nog 2.6.12 staan.
Bamboozled @poedel16 januari 2025 14:01
https://swupdate.openvpn....VPN-2.6.13-I001-amd64.msi
pvrantwijk @poedel16 januari 2025 18:13
Nu staat ie er wel!
wica 15 januari 2025 20:53
Wanneer verander je eens het plaatje? @Drobanir
OpenVPN is niet het zelfde als OpenVPN Access Server.

OpenVPN is de opensource versie en kent enkel een commandline interface.
OpenVPN AS, waar het plaatje van is. Is een commercieel product. Waar een licentie voor nodig is, vanaf 2 gebruikers.

2 jaar geleden, heb je het plaatje veranderd, waarom is het dan nu weer verkeerd?
wica in 'OpenVPN 2.5.7'

3 jaar geleden ook al.
wica in 'OpenVPN 2.5.5'

[Reactie gewijzigd door wica op 15 januari 2025 20:58]

Damic @wica15 januari 2025 21:00
Heb je links naar de andere plaatjes?
Hun logo is dit: https://openvpn.net/_next...pen-vpn-logo.238dc4d9.svg
Dan heb je nog https://openvpn.net/_next...ccess-server.4804fa0c.svg en https://openvpn.net/_next...loud-connexa.0285d31c.svg
* Damic ziet 3x hetzelfde logo alleen de naam ernaast veranderd.

Edit: img-tag werkt hier niet

[Reactie gewijzigd door Damic op 15 januari 2025 21:01]

wica @Damic15 januari 2025 21:07
@The Zep Man Heeft in 2021 een suggestie gedaan.

Maar als je enkel hun logo zou gebruiken, in je eerste link. Dan beloof ik niet meer te zeuren :)
Jan-1981 15 januari 2025 20:50
Bij mij brak de installatie af met de foutmelding OpenVPNMSICA: tap_create_adapter: DiInstallDevice failed Error -536870397:

Heb daarna de installatie opnieuw opgestart met dit keer Wintun driver uitgevinkt, alles lijkt nu te werken in combinatie met met mijn Synology nas maar weet niet waar Wintun voor gebruikt wordt.
Prosperot 15 januari 2025 21:10
Overgestapt op wireguard en geen moment spijt gehad
MsG @Prosperot15 januari 2025 22:57
Ik mis vooral nog steeds de extra beveiliging middels een wachtwoord. Met jouw wireguard config file kan iedereen inloggen. Met OpenVPN heb je dan nog steeds een wachtwoord nodig om voor de OpenVPN server.
iRobbery @MsG16 januari 2025 07:08
Zodra mensen bij je files (computer) kunnen is de veiligheid van je systeem sowieso in het geding naar mijn idee.
guillaume @iRobbery16 januari 2025 09:10
O dan kan ik ook net zo goed helemaal geen wachtwoord op m'n lokale Keepass-bestand zetten... /s

Er is niets mis met meerdere lagen aanbrengen in je beveiliging.
iRobbery @guillaume16 januari 2025 15:56
Keepass :D Mei 2023
guillaume @iRobbery16 januari 2025 22:18
Ha! Touché! ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 16 januari 2025 22:18]

MsG @iRobbery16 januari 2025 20:55
Want je wireguard-profiel zwerft per definitie op je pc? Die zou prima op een telefoon of iets dergelijks kunnen staan, waarna hij door iets weglekt. Beetje gekke redenering. Beveiliging is geen wel of niet-situatie imo.
frusware @MsG16 januari 2025 10:47
Misschien is Tailscale dan iets?
Tailscale gebruikt wireguard-go voor data maar permission en key management is centraal via tailscale.com. Ondersteunt MFA met OAuth2, OICD en SAML.
Gratis tot 3 gebruikers met max 100 devices.

Zelf hosten zou ook kunnen met headscale (heeft nog niet alle features van tailscale maar schijnt production ready te zijn).
Dr. Prozac @Prosperot15 januari 2025 23:37
Ik wil ook overstappen, maar helaas kom ik nog regelmatig op plekken waar alleen tcp/80 en tcp/443 open staan.

Wireguard over tcp is traag en omslachtig op een Android-telefoon.
JayWheel @Dr. Prozac16 januari 2025 06:46
Ik houd OpenVpn daarvoor ook achter de hand, maar tot nu toe bijna nooit nodig gehad.
Vaak stonden UDP/80 en IDP/443 ook open.
En UDP/53 dan (DNS)?
Dr. Prozac @JayWheel16 januari 2025 12:33
Ik heb natuurlijk niet alle UDP poorten uitgeprobeerd, maar de UDP poorten voor http3 (80, 443), ntp (123), dns (53) en nog een paar andere poorten waren gesloten.
Pietervs @Dr. Prozac16 januari 2025 08:28
Wireguard over tcp is traag en omslachtig op een Android-telefoon.
niks van gemerkt? Sterker nog: ik heb de keuze tussen een OpenVPN en een WireGuard verbinding naar mijn huis (Asus router), maar WireGuard is toch behoorlijk sneller.
(maar n=1, misschien dat ik gewoon mazzel heb. Of jij pech ;) )

edit: Ik heb het (nog) niet met TCP geprobeerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 16 januari 2025 15:14]

Dr. Prozac @Pietervs16 januari 2025 12:40
Bij mij was WIreguard over UDP snel en simpel, maar over TCP was het traag en omslachtig.

Als het bij jou snel is in combinatie met een Android-telefoon, mag ik dan vragen wat je op je Android heb gebruikt om dit werkend te krijgen?

Toen ik het werkend kreeg, moest ik op mijn telefoon root rechten hebben en was het traag.
Pietervs @Dr. Prozac16 januari 2025 15:14
oh wacht ff. Ik heb je verkeerd begrepen: met UDP werkt het prima voor mij.
Ik heb het (nog) niet met TCP geprobeerd.
johnny2000 @Prosperot16 januari 2025 06:59
Het is maar wat je usecase is. Op dit moment heeft WG het voordeel dat het sneller is. Maar hardware offloading in de kernel komt er ook aan voor ovpn. Dus ik verwacht dat de performance gelijkwaardig gaat worden.

Voor mij biedt ovpn meer opties die, dus ik neem de performance for granted
dimitrivisser @Prosperot16 januari 2025 02:28
De Wiregueard app voor Android is extreem slecht... Je loopt een paar keer een lift in en uit en je hebt geen internet meer, die app blijft niet proberen. Die van Openvpn is al een heel stuk beter.
Lennyz @dimitrivisser16 januari 2025 06:39
Ik snap niet waar je over hebt. Ik heb 24/7 een wireguard verbinding op mijn android. Geen enkele issue.
dimitrivisser @Lennyz16 januari 2025 07:36
Ik heb de Wireguard app uitgeprobeerd op 2 verschillende telefoons. Zo ingesteld dat al het internet via de VPN moet gaan (block connections without VPN) Bij netwerkonderbrekingen (lift in en uit), wisselingen van mobiel naar wifi... De app stopt met proberen, internet is weg. Enkel de verbinding in de Wireguard app handmatig verbreken en weer aanzetten lost het probleem dan op. Het is reproduceerbaar op 2 Android telefoons. Met de Openvpn app heb ik dit probleem niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dimitrivisser op 16 januari 2025 07:37]

0x0 @dimitrivisser18 januari 2025 06:40
Android route niet al je verkeer via de "altijd aan VPN".
Je normale apps zullen zich er waarschijnlijk wel aan houden.

Hotspot verkeer gaat sowieso niet via de VPN.

Non-rooted devices.
Op rooted weet ik het niet.

Ik ben zelf maar overgestapt op een mobiele hotspot.
Daar kan ik WG of OVPN mee verbinden en werkt direct voor al mijn mobiele apparaten.
Scheelt weer in extra kosten want ik heb nu maar één data-SIM nodig en meer controle over de verbinding, inclusief de mogelijkheid om daarnaast nog gewoon een non-rooted firewall te draaien op Android (wat écht wel nodig is).

Qua snelheid is WG beter dan OVPN, maar ik heb met beide eigenlijk nooit problemen gehad.
WG werkt wel iets beter met thuisnetwerk-access.
robert2098 @dimitrivisser16 januari 2025 08:31
Op Android gebruik ik WG Tunnel ipv de officiële WireGuard client.
Deze heeft extra mogelijkheden zoals automatisch verbinding verbreken/maken als je contact maakt met specifieke WiFi netwerken (zo schakelt WireGuard uit als ik op mijn thuis WiFi zit en gaat automatisch aan als ik de deur uit ga).

Wellicht werkt deze client beter voor jou.
Hermy4321 16 januari 2025 08:22
Ik heb dus ook 24/7 wireguard VPN aanstaan , en nul (0) problemen met verbreken o.i.d.

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