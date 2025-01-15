OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.13 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New features on non-windows clients (MacOS, Linux, Unix) send "release" string from uname() call as IV_PLAT_VER= to server - while highly OS specific this is still helpful to keep track of OS versions used on the client side (GH #637)

Windows: protect cached username, password and token in client memory (using the CryptProtectMemory() windows API

Windows: use new API to get dco-win driver version from driver (newly introduced non-exclusive control device) (GH: ovpn-dco-win #76)

Linux: pass --timeout=0 argument to systemd-ask-password, to avoid default timeout of 90 seconds ("console prompting also has no timeout") (GH #649) Bug fixes fix potentially unaligned access in drop_if_recursive_routing on Linux (ASAN)

correct documentation for port-share journal

fix logging of IPv6 addresses in port-share journal

fix various typos in messages, documentation, comments and examples (GH #442, GH #644)

FreeBSD DCO: fix memory leaks in nvlist handling (GH #636)

route handling: correctly handle case of "route installation fails" in the face of an already-existing route - previously, OpenVPN would remove the "other" route on exit, incorrectly changing system state.

fix generation of warning messages for overlapping --local/--remote and --ifconfig addresses

purge proxy authentication credentials from memory after use (if --auth-nocache is in use)

fix missing space in various (long and wrapped) msg() calls Code maintenance improve documentation/examples for feature

simplify Github Action macOS build setup

update Github Action macOS runners (remove macOS 12, add macOS 15)

fix a number of uninitialized "struct user_pass" local variables (no impact beyond "compiler warning", but future-proofing the code) Security fixes improve server-side handling of clients sending usernames or passwords longer than USER_PASS_LEN - this would not result in a crash, buffer overflow or other security issues, but the server would then misparse incoming IV_* variables and produce misleading error messages.