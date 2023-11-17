Software-update: OpenVPN 2.6.8

OpenVPN logo (79 pix) OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.8 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug fixes / Code cleanup
  • SIGSEGV crash: Do not check key_state buffers that are in S_UNDEF state (Github #449) - the new sanity check function introduced in 2.6.7 sometimes tried to use a NULL pointer after an unsuccessful TLS handshake
  • Windows: --dns option did not work when tap-windows6 driver was used, because internal flag for "apply DNS option to DHCP server" wasn't set (Github #447)
  • Windows: fix status/log file permissions, caused by regression after changing to CMake build system (Github: #454, Trac: #1430)
  • Windows: fix --chdir failures, also caused by error in CMake build system (Github #448)
  • doc: fix typos in documentation
User visible changes
  • Windows: print warning if pushed options require DHCP (e.g. DOMAIN-SEARCH) and driver in use does not use DHCP (wintun, dco).

OpenVPN

Versienummer 2.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/community-downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-11-2023 16:56 9

17-11-2023 • 16:56

9

Bron: OpenVPN

Update-historie

03-04 OpenVPN 2.6.14 0
15-01 OpenVPN 2.6.13 28
07-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.12 22
06-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.11 0
03-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.10 3
02-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.9 0
11-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.8 9
11-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.7 1
08-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.6 38
06-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.5 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenVPN

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
patrom 17 november 2023 17:18
Hoeveel kun je downloaden met de Greef versie
Prince @patrom17 november 2023 20:33
Indien je inderdaad de gratis versie bedoelt...

OpenVPN is een open-source softwarepakket dat je zelf thuis (of op een server op werk oid) kan hosten. Dit geeft je een beveiligde VPN tunnel van waar jij bent naar het netwerk waar je OpenVPN hebt geïnstalleerd.

Dit is geen VPN zoals je kan aankopen om je IP adres te verbergen of vanuit een ander land te komen.
Faifz @Prince17 november 2023 20:37
Dit is geen VPN zoals je kan aankopen om je IP adres te verbergen of vanuit een ander land te komen.
Wel. Host je OpenVPN server in een andere locatie zoals AWS in Duitsland ofzo.
Prince @Faifz18 november 2023 12:48
Neen, dit is geen VPN Service die je kan aankopen met de features die ik aan gaf. Dit is VPN software, geen service.

Ja, je kan hetzelfde doel bekomen met dit product, indien je een server etc opzet.
Maar dan nog is jouw identiteit te achterhalen via het gebruikte IP.
Damic @patrom17 november 2023 18:36
Ik en velen snappen je vraag niet!
prutser001 @Damic17 november 2023 18:46
Ik denk dat Greef free moet zijn...? En OpenVPN zet je zelf op.
A1AD @patrom17 november 2023 19:37
Tussen de 10 en de 12.
Maarten69 @A1AD18 november 2023 02:27
Ligt aan het tijdstip, maar zeker twee keer de helft inderdaad.
Xessive @Maarten6918 november 2023 09:52
Ik heb zelfs een keer 4x een kwart gehaald!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq