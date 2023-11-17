OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.8 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug fixes / Code cleanup SIGSEGV crash: Do not check key_state buffers that are in S_UNDEF state (Github #449) - the new sanity check function introduced in 2.6.7 sometimes tried to use a NULL pointer after an unsuccessful TLS handshake

Windows: --dns option did not work when tap-windows6 driver was used, because internal flag for "apply DNS option to DHCP server" wasn't set (Github #447)

Windows: fix status/log file permissions, caused by regression after changing to CMake build system (Github: #454, Trac: #1430)

Windows: fix --chdir failures, also caused by error in CMake build system (Github #448)

doc: fix typos in documentation User visible changes Windows: print warning if pushed options require DHCP (e.g. DOMAIN-SEARCH) and driver in use does not use DHCP (wintun, dco).