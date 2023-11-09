OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.7 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug fixes / Code cleanup CVE-2023-46850 OpenVPN versions between 2.6.0 and 2.6.6 incorrectly use a send buffer after it has been free()d in some circumstances, causing some free()d memory to be sent to the peer. All configurations using TLS (e.g. not using --secret) are affected by this issue. (found while tracking down CVE-2023-46849 / Github #400, #417)

CVE-2023-46849 OpenVPN versions between 2.6.0 and 2.6.6 incorrectly restore "--fragment" configuration in some circumstances, leading to a division by zero when "--fragment" is used. On platforms where division by zero is fatal, this will cause an OpenVPN crash.

Cleanup bits and pieces of documentation

Cleanup code to remove strlen() related warnings in buf_catrunc()

DCO on Linux: fix NULL-pointer crash if "--multihome" is used together with "--proto tcp"

Work around build fails caused by LibreSSL not longer having engine support User visible changes DCO: warn if DATA_V1 packets are sent by the other side - this a hard incompatibility between a 2.6.x client connecting to a 2.4.0-2.4.4 server, and the only fix is to use "--disable-dco".

Remove OpenSSL Engine method for loading a key. This had to be removed because the original author did not agree to relicensing the code with the new linking exception added. This was a somewhat obsolete feature anyway as it only worked with OpenSSL 1.x, which is end-of-support.

Add warning if p2p NCP client connects to a p2mp server - this is a combination that used to work without cipher negotiation (pre 2.6 on both ends), but would fail in non-obvious ways with 2.6 to 2.6.

Add warning to "--show-groups" that not all supported groups are listed (this is due the internal enumeration in OpenSSL being a bit weird, omitting X448 and X25519 curves).

"--dns": remove support for "exclude-domains" argument (this was a new 2.6 option, with no backend support implemented yet on any platform, and it turns out that no platform supported it at all - so remove option again)

Warn user if INFO control message too long, do not forward to management client (safeguard against protocol-violating server implementations) New features DCO-WIN: get and log driver version (for easier debugging).

Print "peer temporary key details" in TLS handshake

Log OpenSSL errors on failure to set certificate, for example if the algorithms used are in acceptable to OpenSSL (misleading message would be printed in cryptoapi / pkcs#11 scenarios)

Add CMake build system for MinGW and MSVC builds

Remove old MSVC build system

Improve cmocka unit test building for Windows