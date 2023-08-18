OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.6 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

User visible changes OCC exit messages are now logged more visibly (Github #391)

OpenSSL error messages are now logged with more details (for example, when loading a provider fails, which .so was tried, and why did it fail) (Github #361)

print a more user-friendly message when tls-crypt-v2 client auth fails

packaging now includes all documentation in the tarball New features set WINS server via interactive service - this adds support for "dhcp-option WINS 192.0.2.1" for DCO + wintun interfaces where no DHCP server is used (Github #373). Windows MSI changes since 2.6.5: Included openvpn-gui updated to 11.44.0.0

MSIs now use OpenSSL 3.1.2 Bug fixes / Code cleanup route.c was sometimes ignoring return values of add_route3() (found by coverity)

ntlm: clarify use of buffer in case of truncated NTLM challenge, no actual code change (reported by Trial of Bits, TOB-OVPN-14)

pkcs11_openssl.c: disable unused code (found by coverity)

options.c: do not hide variable from parent scope (found by coverity)

configure: fix typo in LIBCAPNG_CFALGS (Github #371)

ignore IPv6 route deletion request on Android, reduce IPv4 route-related message verbosity on Android

manage.c: document missing KID parameter of "client-pending-auth" (new addition in da083c3b (2.6.2)) in manage interface help text

vpn-network-options.rst: fix typo of "dhcp-option" (Github #313)

tun.c/windows: quote WMIC call to set DHCP/DNS domain with hyphen (Github #363)

fix CR_RESPONSE management message using wrong key_id

work around false positive compiler warnings with MinGW 12

work around false positive compiler warnings with GCC 12.2.0

fix more compiler warnings on FreeBSD

test_tls_crypt: improve cmocka testing portability

dco-linux: fix counter print format (signed/unsigned)

packaging: include everything that is needed for a MSVC build in tarballs (Github #344)