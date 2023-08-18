OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.6 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
User visible changes
New features
- OCC exit messages are now logged more visibly (Github #391)
- OpenSSL error messages are now logged with more details (for example, when loading a provider fails, which .so was tried, and why did it fail) (Github #361)
- print a more user-friendly message when tls-crypt-v2 client auth fails
- packaging now includes all documentation in the tarball
- set WINS server via interactive service - this adds support for "dhcp-option WINS 192.0.2.1" for DCO + wintun interfaces where no DHCP server is used (Github #373).
Windows MSI changes since 2.6.5:
Bug fixes / Code cleanup
- Included openvpn-gui updated to 11.44.0.0
- MSIs now use OpenSSL 3.1.2
- route.c was sometimes ignoring return values of add_route3() (found by coverity)
- ntlm: clarify use of buffer in case of truncated NTLM challenge, no actual code change (reported by Trial of Bits, TOB-OVPN-14)
- pkcs11_openssl.c: disable unused code (found by coverity)
- options.c: do not hide variable from parent scope (found by coverity)
- configure: fix typo in LIBCAPNG_CFALGS (Github #371)
- ignore IPv6 route deletion request on Android, reduce IPv4 route-related message verbosity on Android
- manage.c: document missing KID parameter of "client-pending-auth" (new addition in da083c3b (2.6.2)) in manage interface help text
- vpn-network-options.rst: fix typo of "dhcp-option" (Github #313)
- tun.c/windows: quote WMIC call to set DHCP/DNS domain with hyphen (Github #363)
- fix CR_RESPONSE management message using wrong key_id
- work around false positive compiler warnings with MinGW 12
- work around false positive compiler warnings with GCC 12.2.0
- fix more compiler warnings on FreeBSD
- test_tls_crypt: improve cmocka testing portability
- dco-linux: fix counter print format (signed/unsigned)
- packaging: include everything that is needed for a MSVC build in tarballs (Github #344)